The Schaftlein Report Launches on Apple Podcast to Over 28 Million Monthly Listeners in the US Hosted by CBMJ’s CEO Mark Schaftlein

Powder Springs, GA, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CBMJ Inc. (OTC:CBMJ) Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism announced that the popular online show The Schaftlein Report has launched as a podcast on Apple Podcast.



The Schaftlein Report is produced in the Market Mover Media studio in Irvine, California, and is hosted by political commentator and CBMJ’s CEO Mark Schaftlein. The Schaftlein Report features several regular contributors and guests including Military Leaders, Congressional Political Candidates, Noted Economists, Financial Leaders at Major Universities, Political Analysts, authors, and media personalities. The shows are produced daily Monday through Thursday with relevant and engaging dialogue regarding current events.

The Schaftlein Report is enjoying a rapidly growing national audience reached through the company’s websites, social media accounts, and an in-house email list. The expansion into the podcast sphere delivers reach to new audiences and offers another option for accessing the show’s content. The podcast’s audio format is intended to provide commuters in particular the ability to enjoy the show on their podcast platform of choice.

Producer and studio owner Marc Garabedian stated, “The addition of The Schaftlein Report delivered as a podcast with its daily newsworthy content, exceptionally knowledgeable and authoritative guests will give commuters a great alternative to the repetitive — and oftentimes mindless — talk radio.” He went on to say, “Schaftlein is an extreme rarity in today’s world of broadcast journalism with his wealth of knowledge and ability to engage his guests with intelligent, spirited, and informative discussion and without the use of conventional electronic crutches like teleprompters.”

Show host Mark Schaftlein said, “We will continue to expand the reach of the show both throughout new media and in more traditional national radio and television networks.”

Mr. Schaftlein has been a conservative political commentator on the international stage and the host of his political talk show, which seeks to address factual political news without the left-wing bias of mainstream media.

For more information about The Schaftlein Report visit the website at SchaftleinReport.com or contact Liz Martin at Liz@invictaconsulting.agency

About CBMJ: (CBMJ) Conservative Broadcast Media and Journalism is a Digital Marketing Company based in Metro-Atlanta that specializes in reaching a conservative/libertarian/religious audience. Among other assets, CBMJ operates numerous social media accounts across several platforms with over 2 million followers, owns an active database of over 12 million opt-in email subscribers, and publishes a network of 47 monetized political/news websites generating 10 million page views per month. Some of the marquis sites include www.flagandcross.com , www.patriotdepot.com and www.militarygradecoffee.com . The Company also maintains one of the largest collections of historical documents on the web at http://constitution.com/ .

In addition, CBMJ operates a brick-and-mortar coffee shop in Hiram, GA, and e-commerce websites including www.thrashercoffee.com/ , www.valloranicigars.com , and an e-commerce portal at their primary site www.store.flagandcross.com/ . CBMJ now also distributes the increasingly popular TV, radio, and social media segment "The Schaftlein Report" hosted by economic analyst, political commentator, and CBMJ’s CEO Mark Schaftlein. https://schaftleinreport.com/

