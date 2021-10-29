Vistin Pharma ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

Pactum AS, a closely related party to the primary insider and board member Espen W. Marcussen in Vistin Pharma ASA, has on 29 October 2021 sold 3,519,733 shares in Vistin Pharma ASA at NOK 19.50 per share to its wholly-owned subsidiary Pactum Vekst AS in connection with an internal reorganization of Pactum AS. Pactum Vekst AS is also a closely related party to the primary insider and board member Espen W. Marcussen in Vistin Pharma ASA.

Please refer to the attached notifications of trading for further details.

