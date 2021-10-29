Elected a new Chair of the Supervisory Board of AB “Ignitis grupė”



AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that on 29 October 2021 the Supervisory Board of the Group (hereinafter – the Supervisory Board) elected a new Chair – Alfonso Faubel. During the last 10 years, he gained valuable experience in the energy sector and renewables, both in onshore and offshore wind development businesses.

Alfonso Faubel has held executive responsibilities in Siemens Gamesa and Alstom/GE, which are leading players in the global wind power market. When assuming the role of Senior Vice President at Alstom/GE, he contributed towards launching businesses in 16 new markets. Alfonso Faubel is an executive with 34 years of diverse experience in automotive, digitization and energy industries and is valued for his skills in business turnaround, improving operational excellence, working with teams in different cultural environments on assignments worldwide.

“First of all, I would like to thank you for your confidence in me, I am truly honoured to be elected as the Chair of the Supervisory Board of Ignitis Group. The Group has continued to demonstrate leadership in the energy sector of the Baltic states and has ambitious goals set to create and develop new energy solutions towards a net zero society. I believe that the new composition of the Supervisory Board will become a reliable partner contributing towards the success story of the Group and towards creating an energy smart world”, said Alfonso Faubel.

The Supervisory Board of the Group comprises seven members: five independent members, including the Chair, and two representatives of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania, the Majority Shareholder of the Group.

The Group announced on 26 October 2021 about the resolution adopted in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders regarding the election of the new members of the Supervisory Board of the Group for a four-year term.





