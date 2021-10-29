Los Angeles Front Line Pandemic Doctor Announces Run for California Insurance Commissioner 2022

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Eugene Allen, Los Angeles front line pandemic doctor, announces his run for California Insurance Commissioner in 2022. As an established community leader, Dr. Allen formed St. Vinson Eugene Allen and created a network of businesses and volunteers to feed thousands of people who were quarantined. The organization also provided free COVID-19 testing for the homeless in Los Angeles and Orange County.

During an award ceremony with San Gabriel Mayor Chin Ho Liao, Dr. Allen announced his candidacy, as a Democrat, for the office of Insurance Commissioner. Allen pointed out during his speech that he is running on a platform of fairness, equality and transparency. The doctor further spoke about many concerns of California residents.

"During the pandemic, many residents were at a stand-still, with hospitals at full capacity and no federal government testing supplies," Allen said. Local communities saw, firsthand, the battle for COVID-19 testing, among the insured and uninsured. "It's time for politicians to stop acting like healthcare providers and take a more aggressive approach on the policies harming the daily lives of all California residents.

"Californians need protection from insurance companies demanding higher premiums, with less coverage. These predatory practices make it harder for residents to rebuild after the pandemic. The California Department of Insurance is attempting to reverse Proposition 103, insurance policies voters secured in a California Election in 1988. Success would create higher premiums.

"Injured workers in California need a fighter. As a doctor, I see injured workers every year who came from skeletal treatment plans. As Insurance Commissioner, I will fight to maintain the fair coverage. I support AB 1465; it increases medical provider access. Coalitions seek to undermine AB 1465; I stand with Injured Workers."

Dr. Allen challenges Marc Levine and Incumbent Ricardo Lara, both well-known Democrats. "You can't hide what every California resident has experienced. I am fully committed to be the voice of each and every person in California without a voice - united, we have a voice."

Dr. Allen is the founder of Dusk to Dawn Urgent Care facilities, located throughout Southern California. For 20 years, Allen has provided culturally diverse doctors, physicians assistants, and nurse practitioners for patients looking for medical professionals who represent their language and culture. Allen is also known for the Southern California Turkey Giveaway and toy distribution during the holiday season.

Election Website: www.electdrallen2022.com

Campaign Headquarters

Dr. Allen for California Insurance Commissioner

701 East 28th Street Suite 401

Long Beach, Ca 90806

Phone: (310) 386-6404

Media Inquiries: Derrick Dzurko

Email: derrick@e1mgmedia.com

Phone: (888) 231-6942







