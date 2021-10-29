English Finnish

Panostaja Oyj’s Financial Information Release Dates and Annual General Meeting

Panostaja Group’s financial year will end on 31st October, 2021. The financial results for the year ending on 31st October 2021 will be published on 14th December 2021. Panostaja Oyj's Annual General Meeting will be held on 7th February 2022. Annual report will be available at the address www.panostaja.fi on week 2/2022.



Panostaja Oyj will publish three reviews during the financial year 1.11.2021-31.10.2022. The publication dates for financial information will be as follows:

Business Review 1 November 2021-31 January 2022 (3 months) 15 March 2022



Half Year Report 1 November 2021-30 April 2022 (6 months) 2 June 2022



Business Review 1 November 2021-31 July 2022 (9 months) 1 September 2022



Panostaja Oyj

Tapio Tommila

CEO



For further information, please contact Mr. Tapio Tommila, mobile +358 40 527 6311.



Panostaja is an investment company developing Finnish SMEs in the role of an active shareholder. The company aims to be the most sought-after partner for business owners selling their companies as well as for the best managers and investors. Together with its partners, Panostaja increases the Group's shareholder value and creates Finnish success stories. Panostaja has a majority holding in five investment targets. Panostaja’s shares (PNA1V) are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. In the 2020 financial year, the Group’s net sales totaled MEUR 159,0.

