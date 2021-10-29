Regarding the prices of electricity transmission services for 2022

English Lithuanian

LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo st. 8, Vilnius, Lithuania) informs that the National Energy Regulatory Council on 29 October 2021 published the prices of electricity transmission services and the procedure for their application, approved by the decision of LITGRID AB Management Board on 26 October 2021, in the Register of Legal Acts. The approved average price of electricity transmission from the 1st January 2022 - 0.684 ct / kWh (5.1 percent lower compared to 2021), the price of system services - 0.589 ct / kWh (22.7 percent lower).

The individual authorized by LITGRID AB to provide additional information on the material event:

Jurga Eivaitė

Communications Manager

tel. +370 613 19977 e-mail: jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu