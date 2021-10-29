PIMCO Collaborates with Morningstar Investment Management to Help Deliver Innovative Target Date Strategy Customized to Individual Retirement Needs

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO, one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers, has teamed up with the retirement group within Morningstar Investment Management LLC, a subsidiary of Morningstar, Inc., to enable PIMCO to provide a personalized target date solution, myTDF™ to participating 401(k) plans and other types of retirement plans.



Powered by Morningstar Investment Management’s user interface and network of data integrations with recordkeepers, myTDF will incorporate factors such as an individual’s age, salary, assets, savings rate, and company match rate to assign more personalized investment allocations for individuals.

Retirement planning can often be complicated and daunting, especially during periods of uncertainty. PIMCO’s myTDF will use data already accessible through employer-sponsored retirement plans so that even the most disengaged saver can receive a customized solution.

“myTDF aims to be a new default retirement solution for 401(k) plan participants," said Rene Martel, PIMCO’s Head of Retirement. “Through myTDF’s automated personalization, we can bring a more precise and tailored target date solution to all participants, including to those who are not actively involved in managing their retirement savings.”

“We’ve effectively built the chassis that enables PIMCO to position more workers to pursue their retirement goals through the power of personalization,” said Brock Johnson, president of Global Retirement and Workplace Solutions at Morningstar Investment Management. “That chassis incorporates years of building an extensive network of data connections and recordkeeper pipelines that are now allowing us to find new ways to better help more people and drive innovation in the retirement industry.”

myTDF® is a defined benefit plan solution that allows a plan participant to personalize their target date fund allocation across multiple vintages based on participant inputs using PIMCO proprietary funds.

The Morningstar name and trademarks are property of Morningstar, Inc. Morningstar Investment Management LLC is a registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of Morningstar, Inc. On the basis of information provided to Pacific Investment Management Company LLC ("PIMCO") by Morningstar Investment Management, as of the most recent available month-end data available to PIMCO, neither Morningstar, Inc., nor Morningstar Investment Management is an affiliate of PIMCO.

Target Date Funds are designed to provide investors with a retirement solution tailored to the time when they expect to retire or plan to start withdrawing money (the "target date"). Target Date Funds will gradually shift their emphasis from more aggressive investments to more conservative ones based on their target dates. Target Date Funds invest in other funds and instruments based on a long-term asset allocation glide path developed by PIMCO, and performance is subject to underlying investment weightings, which will change over time. An investment in a Target Date Fund does not eliminate the need for an investor to determine whether a Fund is appropriate for his or her financial situation. An investment in a Fund is not guaranteed. Investors may experience losses, including losses near, at, or after the target date, and there is no guarantee that a Fund will provide adequate income at and through retirement.

A Glide Path is the asset allocation within a Target Date Strategy (also known as a Lifecycle or Target Maturity strategy) that adjusts over time as the participant’s age increases and their time horizon to retirement shortens. The basis of the Glide Path is to reduce the portfolio risk as the participant’s time horizon decreases. Typically, younger participants with a longer time horizon to retirement have sufficient time to recover from market losses, their investment risk level is higher, and they are able to make larger contributions (depending on various factors such as salary, savings, account balance, etc.). Generally, older participants and eligible retirees have shorter time horizons to retirement and their investment risk level declines as preserving income wealth becomes more important.

