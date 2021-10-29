Physician Growth Partners Advises Griffey Eye Care & Their Affiliated Entities in a Partnership With US Eye

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physician Growth Partners ("PGP") is pleased to announce a partnership between Griffey Eye Care ("the Practice"), and US Eye, a portfolio company of Pamlico Capital. This partnership represents the Platform's initial entry point into the Virginia marketplace.

Founded by Dr. Paul Griffey, Griffey Eye Care is one of the region's leading, vertically integrated eye care practices. The practice offers laser cataract surgery, PRK or LASIK surgery, glaucoma treatment, eyeglasses, and contact lenses out of their two locations and recently built ASC in Chesapeake, Virginia. Utilizing the foundation built by Dr. Griffey, US Eye will be able to expedite and drive growth initiatives, provider recruitment efforts, and additional partnerships throughout the Mid-Atlantic.

Physician Growth Partners served as the exclusive transaction advisor to Griffey Eye Care & Laser Center.

Dr. Paul Griffey noted, "Griffey Eye Care has a strong company culture and brand image that we wanted to maintain moving forward. PGP made this possible by stressing the importance of strategic alignment and conveying our core values throughout the process of finding a private equity partner. PGP's sound advice enabled us to make a well-informed decision, ultimately selecting US Eye as a partner. We could not be more pleased with the result and are excited for what the future holds."

Michael Kroin, Managing Partner at Physician Growth Partners, added that "our primary goal was to present our client with a targeted range of options that would enable the business to continue their growth trajectory. We wanted to ensure this happened while simultaneously finding a partner that would empower them with the infrastructure and resources of a national eye care platform. After running our process, it was clear that US Eye embodied the vision and values that most aligned with our client for long-term, sustainable growth."

About Physician Growth Partners (PGP)

Physician Growth Partners is one of the most active national healthcare transaction advisory firms dedicated to representing physician practices in transactions with private equity. PGP creates value by providing operational support, strategic positioning, and transaction advisory, ultimately realizing an optimal outcome for its clients.

For More Information:

Michael Kroin

Managing Partner

Mkroin@physiciangrowthpartners.com

222 W Ontario St Ste. 315, Chicago, IL 60654

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.