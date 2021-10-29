Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Popcornflix AVOD Network Relaunches with New Look, Improved User Experience, and Exclusive Action & Adventure Content

The New Popcornflix is Now Available on FireTV, AppleTV, Roku, Android, and iOS Among Other Platforms

Viewer Engagement Up Approximately 50% Since September Relaunch

COS COB, Conn., Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, announced today the re-launch of its action-film-focused Popcornflix’s, AVOD with a new user experience.

The newly relaunched platform features updated branding and offers a better user experience with enhanced app features, new search functionality and navigation scheme; server-side ad insertion; and improved playback performance putting the content in the hands of fans instantly.The relaunch also includes updated Popcornflix VOD apps, which are now available on the web as well as Apple TV, Fire TV, Android mobile, Android TV, iOS, Samsung, LG, Chromecast and Roku. Popcornflix FAST channel and VOD offerings are also available on PLEX and Redbox, with upcoming launches on PHILO, fuboTV, FreeCast, and Xumo.

Philippe Guelton, President of Crackle Plus said, “With its totally redesigned look and user experience, the new Popcornflix super-serves its fans with an exciting offering of adventure and action movies and TV shows, including a new slate of Originals and Exclusives. It is exciting to see that our viewers have responded positively to the new Popcornflix, with viewer engagement being up approximately 50%.”

"Popcornflix is a very well-known name with a long history in the OTT space. We couldn't be more excited to bring their top-quality entertainment to SelectTV," said William Mobley, CEO of FreeCast, which operates SelectTV.

Popcornflix, which offers viewers edge-of-their-seat excitement with a deep catalog of action, adventure, crime, martial arts, westerns, sci-fi, horror, military, automotive and sports programming for genre fans of every generation, offers top-quality studio films, original and exclusive content, as well as classic TV series for free. Currently available are titles such as Falcon Rising (Michael Jai White), Ip Man (Donnie Yen), The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2009, Noomi Rapace), Grand Isle (Nicolas Cage), Redbad (Gijs Naber).

Popcornflix also offers many exclusive films and TV shows that are not available for free on any other platform such as Men of War (Dolph Lundgren), Robert the Bruce (Angus Macfadyen), Cold Blood (Jean Reno), Fist To Fist (Jino Kang), Prophet (Don “The Dragon” Wilson), Stray Bullets (James Le Gros), Inferno (Don “The Dragon” Wilson), Crown Vic (David Krumholtz), and Cagefighter (Jon Moxley and Chuck Liddell) and the series Heroes of Lucha Libre and Spides.

Popcornflix is part of Crackle Plus’ family of free, on-demand offerings including Crackle, Truli and the upcoming Chicken Soup for the Soul network. As part of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Crackle Plus uniquely sources its original content from sister companies Screen Media Ventures, a leading content distribution company; Landmark Studio Group, a production company of premium scripted and unscripted content; Halcyon Television, led by industry veteran David Ellender; and the recently acquired Sonar Entertainment library of 700 movies and 1800 TV episodes which have earned a total of 446 Emmy Nominations, 104 Emmy Awards and 15 Golden Globes.

The Crackle Plus networks are currently distributed through 50 touch points in the U.S. with announced plans to expand to over 64 touch points including Amazon FireTV, Roku, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com . Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, Chicken Soup for the Soul Unscripted, APlus.com and Halcyon Television. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

