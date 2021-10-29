Reggie Jackson Asset Backed NFT™ Memorabilia by Firma Pro

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autographed sports memorabilia will be entering the metaverse thanks to Asset Backed NFT™ company, Firma Pro. Firma Pro has announced it will be minting NFTs of what many consider to be the greatest Reggie Jackson memorabilia collection of all time. The Asset Backed NFT™ collection by Firma Pro is scheduled to drop December 2021. Similar to traditional memorabilia, Firma Pro enables collectors to assemble and showcase exclusive Asset Backed NFTs™, NFTs that represent real-world items.

The real-world Reggie Jackson memorabilia being minted in Asset Backed NFT™ form is currently owned by the Demos family. George and Steve Demos, along with their father, assembled their impressive collection over the past 50 years. The collection covers Jackson's entire career. It includes memorabilia such as game-worn jerseys from every team Jackson played with, his flannel rookie jersey, game-used bats, and more.

"When I was a kid, my dad wanted to teach us the value of money, not by dealing with the stock market, but learning about the value of collectibles, while teaching us the game of baseball," says George. In the mid 90s, George met Jackson and a friendship ensued. Reggie sold a considerable amount of memorabilia to the Demos family over the years. The NFT collection being released by Firma Pro will feature an array of items, including Jackson's No. 44 Yankee jersey retired in 1993, his No. 9 jersey retired by the Athletics in 2004, along with many other one-of-a-kind items.

Firma Pro recently announced Baseball Hall of Fame legend Wade Boggs as a company spokesperson and plans to release the Wade Boggs NFT Collection on November 26, 2021. The Wade Boggs drop is expected to include at least three NFT editions featuring his five American League Batting Title awards, the game-used bat and ball from his 3000th hit, and an original hand-draw illustration by digital artist Ed Murawinski.

"We couldn't be happier to announce an NFT drop featuring Reggie Jackson memorabilia right after Wade Boggs," said Firma Pro President David Austin. Firma Pro's exclusive access to unique memorabilia ensures that only one NFT collection for each item of memorabilia is minted. "Once we mint an NFT, that's it. No one else has the rights to mint the likeness of that same item," says Austin.

