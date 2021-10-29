Farotech CEO Chris Carr Accepted Into Forbes Agency Council

Conshohocken, PA, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



CEO Chris Carr of Farotech, an award-winning digital marketing agency based in Philadelphia, has been accepted into the Forbes Agency Council, an invitation-only community for owners of and executives in successful public relations, media strategy, creative, and advertising agencies.

Carr was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience and thought-leadership. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Chris into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Agency Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Chris has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Chris will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Chris will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

“I am really humbled and excited about this incredible opportunity to join the Forbes Agency Council. Their mission to gather the best thought-leaders across industries and disciplines is something that I really resonate with, and I’m eager to bring my experience to the council for years to come.”

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Agency Council, visit forbesagencycouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

ABOUT FAROTECH

Launched as a start-up in 2001 by Chris Carr, Farotech is a full digital marketing agency with about 50 team members. Fueled by a team-based marketing approach, Farotech’s client roster spans a variety of industries—SaaS, healthcare, cybersecurity, manufacturing, insurance, and more.

Combining both the art and science of marketing has led to several strategic partnerships, including HubSpot Platinum Solutions Partner Program designation, Google Partner, Wistia Partner, and 2021 Forbes Agency Council membership. Recently, Farotech was named to Inc. Magazine’s list of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America.

Farotech’s Growing to Give initiatives for clean water projects and educational access, along with their support for Edify and Compassion Corps, reflect their core values of social and ethical responsibility.

To learn more, click here or contact Mark Oestreicher, COO of Farotech.

