Fluent Recognized as Mobile Gaming Leader in 2021 AppsFlyer Performance Index XIII

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading data-driven performance marketing company, was named to five lists in AppsFlyer’s Performance Index XIII, ranking highly across categories in the mobile gaming industry. In the social casino category, Fluent was recognized as a top ten media source for in-app purchases among iOS users in North America and global markets. Other notable accolades within the In-App Purchase Index include:



#6 power ranking in the social casino category on iOS (Global Index)

#7 power ranking in the social casino category on iOS (North America Index)

#13 power ranking in the casual gaming category on iOS (Global Index)

#16 power ranking in the casual gaming category on Android (Global and North America Indices)

“We’re proud to be recognized among such a competitive list of leaders in the mobile space as we continue to deliver world-class growth solutions on a global scale,” said Matt Conlin, Chief Customer Officer and Co-Founder of Fluent. “Our broad range of expertise extends beyond an exclusive focus on in-app inventory – setting us apart from our industry peers and solidifying Fluent as a consistent fixture on the AppsFlyer Performance Index. Leveraging our proprietary mobile web inventory, we enable app marketers to diversify their user acquisition strategy and reach incremental audiences.”

The latest edition of the AppsFlyer Performance Index analyzes data from the first half of 2021, ranking the top 623 media sources across the following indices: Retention, Growth, In-App Purchases, In-App Advertising, Remarketing, and SKAN – an industry-first SKAdNetwork ranking introduced this year. To account for major changes in the privacy landscape driven by Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT) framework, all iOS performance rankings included in the index are based on users who have opted in to tracking.

“Fluent’s inclusion within the In-App Purchase Index exemplifies our ability to drive highly engaged users with strong lifetime value for our mobile gaming clients,” said Conlin. “Fully integrated with all major MMPs, we track down-funnel events beyond the initial install to help app marketers identify their highest-performing audience segments and create recurring revenue streams.”

The latest AppsFlyer Performance Index spans 33 billion installs and 55 billion opens across 17,000 apps. AppsFlyer first introduced its Performance Index in 2015 to showcase emerging media sources and encourage a diversified ecosystem. Since then, the Index has offered app marketers insight into top media sources as they navigate the evolving privacy landscape and seek actionable data to inform their user acquisition strategies.

To learn more about what makes Fluent a top mobile gaming media source, visit https://bit.ly/fluent-mobile.

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a leading performance marketing company with an expertise in creating meaningful connections between consumers and brands. Leveraging our proprietary first-party data asset of opted-in consumer profiles, Fluent, Inc. drives intelligent growth strategies that deliver superior outcomes. Founded in 2010, the company is headquartered in New York City.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “anticipate,” “believes,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release. Readers are also advised to consider the factors under the heading “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact

5WPR for Fluent

(212) 999-5585

Fluent@5wpr.com