MusclePharm adds former Rockstar Energy executive to MP beverage team to lead product development and marketing for two new Performance Energy drinks

CALABASAS, Calif., Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MusclePharm Corporation (OTCMKTS: MSLP), a global provider of leading sports nutrition and lifestyle branded nutritional supplements, today announced a partnership with former Rockstar Energy executive, Jason May. Mr. May will join the MP beverage team currently headed up by Joey Cannata, another long time Rockstar Energy veteran. The MP beverage team will be launching two fully functional energy drink lines, MP Combat Energy and FitMiss Energy, and Mr. May will be responsible for building out the national marketing strategy for both lines. MP Combat Energy will launch in the fall of 2021 in three flavors: Grapefruit Lime, Green Apple and Black Cherry and FitMiss Energy will launch in early 2022, also with three flavors.



Mr. Ryan Drexler, the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of MusclePharm, stated, “We have an incredible beverage team of top industry veterans, now strengthened with the addition of Mr. May, and are very confident their arsenal of expertise will be instrumental in our ability to succeed in the energy category. We have received over $1.0 million in pre-production sales for MP Combat Energy and are excited to bring this incredible product to the market beginning this fall, followed by our FitMiss line early next year.”

Mr. Drexler continued, “I’m confident that this will be the ultimate partnership as we work to fully leverage MusclePharm’s legacy brand heritage with our MP beverage team’s industry contacts, and I know these first three energy flavors are only the beginning of an exciting new venture. Over the next twelve months our goal is to cement our position in this every-growing category by expanding our product line with the introduction of additional SKUs. As we move forward, and as MusclePharm’s growth continues to attract great talent, I passionately believe we’ll see that we are just scratching the surface of MusclePharm’s true potential.”

“As a marketer I cannot think of a stronger brand than MusclePharm in Sports and Fitness better positioned to enter, and succeed, in the energy category. MusclePharm’s leading brand position and deep roots in nutrition channel distribution provides MP Combat Energy a clear and decisive winning proposition,” stated Mr. May. “I very much look forward to working with the MP beverage team, led by Mr. Cannata, to roll out top shelf product offerings backed by world class initiatives in digital, experiential, and channel marketing. Mr. Cannata and I have a long and successful history and I consider myself fortunate to have the opportunity to work closely with him again. When you combine Mr. Cannata’s distribution contacts and pedigree with my marketing and product development expertise you have a winning combination and the makings for a very successful beverage venture.”

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, relating to our business and financial outlook, which are based on our current beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue” or other comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements only speak as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release. Statements made in this press release that are forward-looking in nature may involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including, without limitation, risks relating to consumer spending may decline or that U.S. and global macroeconomic conditions may worsen resulting in reduced demand for the Company’s products, risks relating to changes in consumer preferences away from the Company’s offerings, risks relating to the effectiveness and efficiency of the Company’s advertising campaigns and marketing expenditures, including existing brands and the launch of new brands, which may not result in increased revenue or generate sufficient levels of brand name and program awareness, risks if the Company becomes subject to health or advertising related claims from its customers, competitors or governmental and regulatory bodies, and risks relating to increased competition from other nutrition providers. As a result of these various risks, our actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements.

This list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not complete. We discuss some of these matters more fully, as well as certain risk factors that could affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, in reports we file from time-to-time with the SEC, which are available to read at www.sec.gov. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise required by law, the Company also disclaims any obligation to update its view of any such risks or uncertainties or to announce publicly the results of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

About MusclePharm, Inc.

MusclePharm® is an award-winning, worldwide leading sports nutrition and lifestyle company offering branded nutritional supplements. Its portfolio of recognized properties includes the MusclePharm® Sport Series, Essentials Series, and recently-launched Natural Series, as well as FitMiss™–a product line designed specifically for female athletes. MusclePharm® products are available in more than 100 countries globally, with its Combat Protein product lineup being the company’s most popular.

