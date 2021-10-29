Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips are the Perfect Snacks for Football Fans on Game Day

PALM BEACH, FL, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American football fans, who take over the family TV to watch games, will soon have the perfect snack to go with their beers or sodas.

Football fans will soon enjoy great tasty chips, which are low in sodium with no added sugar.

“Our chips have three simple ingredients that you will not need a dictionary to understand,” said Ani Paulose, founder of the Canadian-based Mr. Favourite, which makes a variety of plantain chips that will soon be available in the U.S. “Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips contains plantains, canola oil, and salt.

“Those are the ingredients. And they taste great,” he added.

The main ingredient in Mr. Favourite chips is green plantains, which are high in fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Green plantains, which HealthLine.com called a hidden superfood, are a great source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals.

As a good source of vitamin C, plantains can also support the body’s immune system.

“Green plantains also contain vitamin B6, which is good for a healthy heart and mind,” Paulose said. “The chips are a good source of fiber, which is essential to your diet.”

Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips are rolling out just as American grocery shoppers are “prioritizing health and safety more than ever before.”

“We developed healthy chips that people want today,” Paulose said. “They are searching for snacks that are low in sugar and sodium.”

“Our chips are healthy with a good source of vitamin C, which is an antioxidant that may boost your immune system,” Paulose said, adding that they also are a rich source of vitamins A, magnesium, and potassium.

Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips come in three delicious flavors:

Regular flavor, when sometimes simple is better.

Mouthwatering Sour Cream & Onion.

Chili Garlic, a tasteful blend of coarsely ground chilies and garlic with a sweet and spicy sense of flavor.

“What more can you ask of a snack? Great taste. Healthy,” he said. “Consumers will be called for a penalty if they don’t trade their oily and salted unhealthy chips for ours on Game Day.”

For more information, visit mrfavourite.com.

