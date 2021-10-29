Town and Country Announces the Appointment of Marc Perry to Board of Directors

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marc Perry, Human Health and Performance Contract (HHPC) Manager for Artemis Government Task/Collaboration Agreements at KBR, Inc., in Houston, Texas, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Town and Country Financial Corporation (OTC Pink: TWCF), the parent company of Town and Country Bank, effective September 30, 2021. As a member of the Board, Mr. Perry will also serve on the Board’s Audit and Asset Liability Management Committees.



Mr. Perry, a native of Friendswood, Texas, has over 20 years of experience managing technical teams of various engineering and science disciplines supporting Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) operations. Throughout his career, Mr. Perry has led corporate business development initiatives with specific leadership roles contributing to Program Management, Technical Lead, Contract Phase-In, and Solution Architect areas of expertise.



“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are pleased to welcome Marc as our newest Director. His knowledge, expertise, and perspectives in program management and innovation will complement and enhance the skill set of our Board. We believe his collective contributions will be a significant asset for Town and Country’s shareholders, customers, and employees,” said David Kirschner, Executive Chairman.



“Marc’s deep knowledge in leading intentional organizational performance will be invaluable as we grow our organization and pursue our mission to empower the financial well-being of our communities, one person at a time,” said Micah Bartlett, President and CEO of Town and Country Financial Corporation.



Outside of his role with KBR, Inc., Perry serves as a Board Member for Technology Collaboration Center. This independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization was formed as a partnership between the NASA Johnson Space Center, the aerospace industry, and universities to solve complex technical problems through innovative solutions by connecting collaboration partners from across technology sectors. As an active member of his community, Perry also serves as Commissioner on the City of Friendswood, TX Planning and Zoning Commission.



Mr. Perry earned his Master of Science in Technical Management from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and Bachelor of Science in Management Information Systems and Services from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Mr. Perry, along with his wife Lindsay and their two daughters, reside in Friendswood, TX.



Town and Country Financial Corporation, headquartered in Springfield, Illinois, operates as the parent holding company for Town and Country Bank including the Bank's subsidiary, Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services, Inc. (TCBMSI), with locations throughout the central, west-central, and metro-east areas of Illinois. While the Company specializes in commercial banking and mortgage lending, additional products and services offered through its 12 branch offices include retail banking, affordable housing finance options, Small Business Administration 504 and 7(a) loan programs, trust and investments, and agricultural banking. The Company, under TCBMSI, operates Community Mortgage Partners as a third-party provider for residential mortgages to other financial institutions throughout the United States. Since the Company began in 1962, it has opened multiple branch locations, acquired four community banks and three separate bank branch locations, and grew two Loan Production Offices into full-service branch locations. In 2017, Town and Country became an Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS) Company to gain traction toward reaching new goals and producing impactful results for its customers. Town and Country Financial Corporation shares are quoted under the symbol TWCF.