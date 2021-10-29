Podfest™ Origins to Bring Together the Most Engaging Speakers in the Podcasting Space

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Cutting Edge Events, LLC is delighted to announce the return of the Podfest™ Expo to an in-person format, with the conference set to be held at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, November 4-5, 2021. Long renowned for its ability to bring together groups of people passionate about sharing their voice and message with the world through powerful mediums of audio and video, Podfest™ Origins will expound on all aspects of a podcast’s lifecycle – ranging from its creation and launch through to its subsequent networking and social media exposure.



The team at Cutting Edge Events has established a strong reputation for its focus on new media and tech-driven conferences. In addition to having earned a Guinness World Record™ for the largest attendance of a virtual podcasting conference in one week, the company has also created the Florida Bitcoin & Blockchain Summit as well as Vidfest, which is dedicated towards video content creators.

Podfest™ Origins is set to play host this year to more than 35 of the world’s smartest minds in podcasting and new media. The conference itself will include tracks for both audio AND video (YouTube). Whether attendees are looking for the right audio equipment to record a podcast or looking into the future of podcast advertising, Podfest™ Origins will seek to cater to the needs of the entire podcasting community.

Featuring some of the industry’s most engaging speakers, exciting topics, and in-depth content, Podfest™ Origins is truly set apart for its tight-knit sense of community, which has been continually growing ever since the first expo in the series took place in 2013. Catering to newcomers in the sector and expert podcasters alike, this year’s is truly an event not to be missed.

For additional information about Podfest™ Origins, including event registration, visit https://podfestexpo.com/ .

About Podfest™ Expo

Created by Chris Krimitsos in 2015, Podfest™ Expo is an annual gathering of international podcasting talent and is the longest running, in-person conference of its type, holding a Guinness World Record™ for the Largest Attendance for a Virtual Podcasting Conference in One Week. Members become part of a deeply connected community that is genuinely passionate about sharing individual voices and transformative messages with the world. Podfest promotes powerful audio and video mediums with engaging speakers, exciting topics and in-depth, nuanced content that is both compelling and unforgettable.

Event Contact:

Chris Krimitsos

Chief Creative Officer

727-858-8131

www.PodFestExpo.com