Global Copper Pipes and Tubes Market to Reach 4.9 Million Tons by the Year 2026

To support use case in myriad applications and to meet the needs of various end-use systems, copper pipes and tubes are offered in different forms, patterns and configurations. Copper pipes and tubes are extensively used for manufacturing non-flammable medical gas devices, plumbing systems, and heat exchanger equipment. The demand for copper pipes and tubes fell in 2020 due to stoppage of all non-critical construction projects, reduced residential construction, reduced focus on smart cities, poor automotive demand, and contraction of the manufacturing sector, among other factors. In the post COVID-19 period, the global market for copper tubes as well as pipes will grow led by the importance of copper`s corrosion resistance, non-combustible property, and lightweight features in various end-use applications. Market growth will also be driven by the revival in demand for corrosion-resistant and durable copper piping and tubing for use in fuel oil systems, medical gas systems, underground gas and water supply systems, heat exchange systems, and HVAC&R as well as from renovation and construction activities.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Copper Pipes and Tubes estimated at 3.9 Million Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 4.9 Million Tons by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period. HVAC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.6% CAGR to reach 3 Million Tons by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Industrial Heat Exchange segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.2% share of the global Copper Pipes and Tubes market. In the HVAC segment, the use of copper pipes and tubes continues to be driven by the heat transfer and antimicrobial features of the material, which makes them suited for use in HVAC applications. The shift towards intelligent and energy efficient HVAC systems is likely to spur growth in demand for copper pipes and tubes, due to the high corrosion resistance, machinability and superior thermal conductivity offered by copper. Industrial heat exchangers require materials that are capable of conducting heat and enabling its transfer in a rapid and efficient manner. In this regard, copper is preferred since it superior heat conductor, durable and thermally efficient, besides enabling quick heat transfer.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 428.9 Thousand Tons in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 1.8 Million Tons by 2026



The Copper Pipes and Tubes market in the U.S. is estimated at 428.9 Thousand Tons in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 10.89% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 1.8 Million Tons in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 1.9 Million Tons by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific and China represent a key regional market for copper pipes and tubes, due to the presence of abundant natural resources, large workforce, and expanding manufacturing sector. Also, the rising demand for HVAC systems, urbanization, and government incentives and policies, among other factors are driving gains in the market. Developed economies in Western Europe and North America are expected to witness demand for copper pipes and tubes emerge from major industries such as mining, aerospace & defense, heavy engineering, and automotive.



Plumbing Segment to Reach 549.4 Thousand Tons by 2026



Copper tubes are being used in heating and plumbing systems, due to the material`s ability to endure extreme heat conditions without any degradation; ability to resistant to corrosion and high water-pressure; and ability to retain shape, and strength at high temperatures. In the global Plumbing segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 326.9 Thousand Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 405.1 Thousand Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 120.8 Thousand Tons by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.4% CAGR through the analysis period.

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

As Key End-Use Industries Take a Hit, Pandemic Affects Demand

for Copper Pipes & Tubes

EXHIBIT 2: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Construction Industry: Despite the Pandemic-Induced Short-term

Impact, Long-term Prospects Remain Promising

EXHIBIT 3: Global Construction Reset & Trajectory: Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

EXHIBIT 4: Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected

Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over

the Period 2016-2040

An Introduction to Copper Pipes and Tubes

Types of Copper Tubes

Copper Tube Sizes

Copper Tube Standards

Joining Methods for Copper Pipes & Tubes

End-Use Applications

Global Copper Pipes and Tubes Market: Outlook & Prospects

Copper Production Worldwide: An Overview

EXHIBIT 5: World Copper Mine Reserves (in Thousand Metric Tons)

by Country

EXHIBIT 6: Global Copper Mine Production (in Thousand Metric

Tons) by Country for 2019 and 2020

EXHIBIT 7: Global Refined Copper Production by Country (in %):

2020

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

HVAC&R Systems Emerge as the Major Application Market for

Copper Pipes and Tubes

EXHIBIT 8: Global HVAC Systems Market Size (in US$ Billion) for

the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Market Poised to Benefit from the Use of Copper Pipes & Tubes

in Industrial Heat Exchangers

EXHIBIT 9: Global Heat Exchangers Market (in US$ Thousand) by

Geographic Region for the Years 2020 and 2027

Improving Tube Designs Drive Performance Improvements for

Industrial Heat Exchangers

Copper Pipes & Tubes Continue Find Demand in Water Distribution

Applications

Bactericidal Property Support Use of Copper Tubes in Water

Distribution Systems

Despite Emergence of Alternate Materials, Plumbing Remains a

Major End-Use Market for Copper Pipes & Tubes

Rising Prominence of Copper Tubes in Heating Systems

Direct-Exchange Geothermal Climate Control Systems

Condensing Tank-less Gas Water Heaters

Solar Thermal Systems

Waste Heat Recovery Systems

Medical Copper Tubing Market: A Promising Market

Manufacture of Medical Copper Tubing

Demand Surges for Copper Pipes & Tubes in Medical Gas Systems

EXHIBIT 10: Global Medical Copper Tubing Market by Tube Type

for 2020E

Copper Tubes Face Threat from PEX in Medical Applications

Automotive Industry Presents Significant Potential for Copper

Pipes & Tubes

COVID-19 Pandemic?s Impact on Automotive Production to Affect

Demand for Copper Pipes & Tubes

EXHIBIT 11: World Automobile Production in Million Units for

2008-2022

Copper Pipes Emerge as Suitable Options for Fire Sprinkler Systems

Plastic-Coated Copper Tubes Address the Needs of Aggressive

Environments

Press-Connect and Push-Connect Fittings Gain Prominence

Use of Cupronickel Tubes Gains Traction

Rise in Volumes of Pipes & Tubes Made from Recycled Copper

Rise in Demand for Special Types of Tubes

Copper Holds Potential to Combat Viruses

Threat of Substitution Looms Large on Copper Pipes & Tubes Market

Volatile Copper Prices: A Major Challenge for the Market

EXHIBIT 12: Global Copper Prices (in US$ Per Pound) for the

Years 2009-2020



