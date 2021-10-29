On initiating the reorganisation of AB Kauno energija and AB Petrašiūnų katilinė by merger

English Lithuanian

On 28 October 2021 the boards of AB Kauno energija and AB Petrašiūnų katilinė (of which AB Kauno energija is the sole shareholder) have decided to initiate the reorganisation of AB Kauno energija and AB Petrašiūnų katilinė by way of a merger, by merging AB Petrašiūnų katilinė with AB Kauno energija, which will continue to operate after the reorganisation, while AB Petrašiūnų katilinė will cease to operate as a legal entity after the reorganisation, and to call for general meetings of shareholders of both companies to be held for this purpose, to give their approval for the reorganisation.

The reorganisation of the companies is expected to be completed at the end of 2021/beginning of 2022.

Further steps will be communicated in accordance with the statutory procedure.

