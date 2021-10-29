Global Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market to Reach $14 Billion by 2026

New York, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646060/?utm_source=GNW

Biological agents like biological membranes, enzymes and plants are used for large-scale purification of biological products based on engineering and scientific principles. Depending upon the various characteristics, such as volatility, solubility, density, size, electrostatic charge, diffusivity, shape, polarity, and electrostatic charge, the biological products are separated as well as purified using a bioseparation technique. Increasing demand for biological pharmaceuticals, emergence of new biologics such as vaccines and monoclonal antibodies, and advent of biosimilars or generic biological drugs are driving the production of these drugs, in turn driving the demand for bioseparation systems used in their manufacturing.



Bioprocessing represents an expensive, complex and time-consuming step in the production of biopharmaceutical drugs. Designing downstream processing presents significant challenges, as characterizing the identity and structure as well as measuring targeted components is innately difficult. Development of biological drugs takes several years leaving limited time on market for these drugs to gain returns on investments. Consequently, there is a growing emphasis on evolution of technologies in this area to reduce expenses and make them more efficient.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems estimated at US$8.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period. Chromatography, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.1% CAGR to reach US$7.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Technologies segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 47.8% share of the global Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026



The Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 44.67% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 7.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



The market is forecast to grow rapidly in the imminent future, driven by the continuous modification of traditional separation methods, as well as availability of new technologies. Chromatography systems, centrifuges, membrane/filters, and other forms of bioseparation systems are used for separation of biological products, such as biopharmaceuticals. Factors such as growing biopharmaceuticals demand, technological advancements in terms of equipment, and government initiatives aimed at increasing awareness are propelling growth in the global bioseparation systems market. Additionally, the growing use of single-use/disposable instruments spurred by slew of regulations and increasing focus on production efficiency and product quality are driving growth in the market. An example is the disposable continuous chromatography. Such single-use systems are designed to be more precise and enable more accurate analysis of data. Furthermore, the new and more efficient systems are also cost effective in addition to being reliable and featuring better functionalities.



The development of advanced therapeutics is also creating a favorable scenario for demand growth of separation systems. Developments, such as HBs-AG generated by heterologous-expression in yeasts, the first-of-its-kind inhalable insulin powder meant for diabetics, and such others are expected to drive further market growth. Research is also ongoing for the development of recombinant-fusion protein markers targeting infectious diseases. Researchers are trying to identify the impact of host-cell protein in the production of recombinant protein and are also focused on identification and characterization of cold-active enzymes, which have significant potential for several commercial applications, particularly food processing. These and many such innovations that are currently underway are expected to present significant growth opportunities for the bioseparation market in the coming years. Furthermore, growing demand for cell-based therapies and personalized medicines would also create strong demand for bioseparation techniques in the years ahead. These factors would result in increased adoption of novel technology-based bioseparation systems for large scale downstream-processing.

Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured)



3M Purification Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Alfa Wassermann Separation Technologies LLC

Flottweg Separation Technology

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

GEA Westfalia Separator Group GmbH

KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH

Konik Nanobiotech SL

Merck KGaA

Pall Corporation

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc.

Repligen Corp.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

Tosoh Bioscience Inc.

YMC Europe GMBH







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How

Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19

Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by

Geographic Region/Country

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback.

EXHIBIT 2: A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up

Demand Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets:

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

How the Healthcare Industry Has & Continues to be Impacted by

the Pandemic & What?s the New Normal?

EXHIBIT 3: With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global

Healthcare Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led

Focus on Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current &

Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP

Impact of COVID-19 on Bioseparation Market

Scope of Affinity Chromatography in Aiding the Vaccine

Purification methodology

A Prelude to Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems

A Peek into Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

Downstream Processing of Biosynthetic Products - An Overview

Bioseparation Systems - Invaluable Tools in Biopharmaceutical

Manufacturing

US Remains Market Leader; Developing Countries to Drive Market

Growth

Chromatography Leads the Pack

Competition

EXHIBIT 4: Leading Players in the Global Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems Market (2020): Percentage Market Share

Breakdown of Revenues

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Biopharmaceutical Market Drives Demand for

Bioseparation Systems

EXHIBIT 5: Top 10 Biopharmaceutical Companies: 2019

Biological License Application (BLA) Approvals-2021

Biological License Application (BLA) Approvals-2020

Biological License Application (BLA) Approvals: 2019

Growing Biosimilars Market - A Clear Advantage for

Bioseparation Technologies

Patent Expiries of Major Biopharmaceutical Drugs in the US and

Europe

Progressive Regulatory Framework Accelerates Product Approvals &

Subsequently Market Revenues

Specific Guidelines for Biosimilars in Various Countries with

Year of Publication

Biosimilars Regulatory Agencies in Select Regional Markets

Biosimilar Approvals in the US (as of February 2021)

Biosimilar Approvals in Europe (as of January 2021)

High Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies Generates Significant

Opportunities for Bioseparation Systems

Downstream Processing - A Major Trend among Biopharmaceutical

Manufacturers

Chromatography - The Gold Standard Separation Technology

EXHIBIT 6: Global Chromatography Market (2020): Percentage

Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Chromatography Techniques

for Gas Chromatography, Liquid Chromatography, Supercritical

Fluid Chromatography, Thin Layer Chromatography, and Others

Increasing Demand for Gas Chromatography in Biopharma Separation

Superior Efficiency Drives Use of Synthetic Ligands in Affinity

Chromatography

A Comparison of Protein and Synthetic Ligands

Pre-packed Disposable Columns in Chromatography Gain Attention

SMBC - An Old Approach Gaining Significant Attention

Major Advantages and Disadvantages of SMBC

Twin-Column SMB - An Emerging Alternative to Protein A Columns

Growing Focus on Alternatives to Protein A Chromatography

Chiral Chromatography Increases in Popularity

Chromatography Efficiency and Selectivity

Mixed-Mode Chromatography

Multimode Chromatography

Mixed-Mode and Multimode Media Offer Cost Savings

Flexible and Selective Chromatography Improves

Biopharmaceutical Efficiencies

Inherent Benefits of Membrane Chromatography to Drive its Use

in Bioprocessing

His-tagged purification of protein & Immobilized Metal Affinity

Chromatography (IMAC)

Growing Use of Membrane Filtration in Biopharmaceutical

Manufacturing

Downstream Production of Biopharmaceuticals: Filtration Challenges

Evolving Membrane Functions in Filtration for the Production of

mAbs

Filtration Technology: The Future

Membrane Adsorbers Gain Ground in Biopharmaceutical Downstream

Purification

Prospering Vaccine Market Drives Use of Ultrafiltration Techniques

Membrane & Bioseparation

Hand-powered Centrifuge setup can Diagnose Covid-19 for just a

dollar a test

Cell Disruption & Methods Gain Popularity

Advent of Innovative Technologies Streamline and Enhance

Production of Biopharmaceutical Systems

Introduction of Integrated Continuous Bioprocessing System

Improves Productivity and Minimizes Raw Material Wastage

Use of Continuous Processing Technique for Manufacturing Life-

Saving Medicines Gains Momentum

Demand for Sustainable Nanofiber Chromatography Mechanism

Witnesses an Upward Momentum

Use of Precipitation Technique for Purifying Therapeutic

Proteins Exhibits a Surge

Continuous Bioseparation Gains Momentum

Single-Use Systems Play a Key Role

Minimizing Centrifugation Steps

Single-Use Disposable Technologies Gain Attention

Increase in Healthcare Spending Stirs Demand for

Biopharmaceutical Bioseperation Systems

EXHIBIT 7: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023

Growing Preference for Personalized Medicine to Drive Market

Growth

EXHIBIT 8: Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Chromatography by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Chromatography by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Chromatography by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Technologies

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 10: USA Current & Future Analysis for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Technology - Chromatography and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: USA Historic Review for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Technology - Chromatography and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: USA 15-Year Perspective for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Chromatography and Other Technologies for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canada Current & Future Analysis for

Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems by Technology -

Chromatography and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 14: Canada Historic Review for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Technology - Chromatography and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Chromatography and Other Technologies for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Technology - Chromatography and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: Japan Historic Review for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Technology - Chromatography and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Chromatography and Other Technologies for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 19: China Current & Future Analysis for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Technology - Chromatography and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: China Historic Review for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Technology - Chromatography and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: China 15-Year Perspective for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Chromatography and Other Technologies for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 22: Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: Europe Historic Review for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems by Technology -

Chromatography and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Technology - Chromatography and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Chromatography and Other Technologies for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: France Current & Future Analysis for

Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems by Technology -

Chromatography and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 29: France Historic Review for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Technology - Chromatography and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: France 15-Year Perspective for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Chromatography and Other Technologies for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Germany Current & Future Analysis for

Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems by Technology -

Chromatography and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 32: Germany Historic Review for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Technology - Chromatography and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Chromatography and Other Technologies for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Technology - Chromatography and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Italy Historic Review for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Technology - Chromatography and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Chromatography and Other Technologies for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: UK Current & Future Analysis for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Technology - Chromatography and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: UK Historic Review for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Technology - Chromatography and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: UK 15-Year Perspective for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Chromatography and Other Technologies for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 40: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Technology - Chromatography and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Spain Historic Review for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Technology - Chromatography and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Chromatography and Other Technologies for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 43: Russia Current & Future Analysis for

Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems by Technology -

Chromatography and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 44: Russia Historic Review for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Technology - Chromatography and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Chromatography and Other Technologies for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems by Technology -

Chromatography and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Technology - Chromatography and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for

Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems by Technology -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Chromatography and

Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for

Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems by Technology -

Chromatography and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Technology - Chromatography and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for

Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems by Technology -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Chromatography and

Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Australia Current & Future Analysis for

Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems by Technology -

Chromatography and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: Australia Historic Review for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Technology - Chromatography and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Chromatography and Other Technologies for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Table 58: India Current & Future Analysis for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Technology - Chromatography and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: India Historic Review for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Technology - Chromatography and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: India 15-Year Perspective for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Chromatography and Other Technologies for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for

Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems by Technology -

Chromatography and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: South Korea Historic Review for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Technology - Chromatography and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Chromatography and Other Technologies for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems by Technology -

Chromatography and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for

Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems by Technology -

Chromatography and Other Technologies Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for

Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems by Technology -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Chromatography and

Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems by Geographic Region -

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Latin America Historic Review for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,

Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 69: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for

Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Argentina, Brazil,

Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 70: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems by Technology -

Chromatography and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Technology - Chromatography and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for

Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems by Technology -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Chromatography and

Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for

Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems by Technology -

Chromatography and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: Argentina Historic Review for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Technology - Chromatography and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Chromatography and Other Technologies for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 76: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for

Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems by Technology -

Chromatography and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 77: Brazil Historic Review for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Technology - Chromatography and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Chromatography and Other Technologies for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 79: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for

Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems by Technology -

Chromatography and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: Mexico Historic Review for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Technology - Chromatography and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Chromatography and Other Technologies for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems by Technology -

Chromatography and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 83: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for

Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems by Technology -

Chromatography and Other Technologies Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for

Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems by Technology -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Chromatography and

Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for

Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems by Technology -

Chromatography and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 86: Middle East Historic Review for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Technology - Chromatography and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Chromatography and Other Technologies for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AFRICA

Table 88: Africa Current & Future Analysis for

Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems by Technology -

Chromatography and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 89: Africa Historic Review for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Technology - Chromatography and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Biopharmaceutical

Bioseparation Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Chromatography and Other Technologies for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 52

