Global Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market to Reach $14 Billion by 2026

Biological agents like biological membranes, enzymes and plants are used for large-scale purification of biological products based on engineering and scientific principles. Depending upon the various characteristics, such as volatility, solubility, density, size, electrostatic charge, diffusivity, shape, polarity, and electrostatic charge, the biological products are separated as well as purified using a bioseparation technique. Increasing demand for biological pharmaceuticals, emergence of new biologics such as vaccines and monoclonal antibodies, and advent of biosimilars or generic biological drugs are driving the production of these drugs, in turn driving the demand for bioseparation systems used in their manufacturing.
Bioprocessing represents an expensive, complex and time-consuming step in the production of biopharmaceutical drugs. Designing downstream processing presents significant challenges, as characterizing the identity and structure as well as measuring targeted components is innately difficult. Development of biological drugs takes several years leaving limited time on market for these drugs to gain returns on investments. Consequently, there is a growing emphasis on evolution of technologies in this area to reduce expenses and make them more efficient.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems estimated at US$8.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period. Chromatography, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.1% CAGR to reach US$7.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Technologies segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 47.8% share of the global Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026
The Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 44.67% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 7.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
The market is forecast to grow rapidly in the imminent future, driven by the continuous modification of traditional separation methods, as well as availability of new technologies. Chromatography systems, centrifuges, membrane/filters, and other forms of bioseparation systems are used for separation of biological products, such as biopharmaceuticals. Factors such as growing biopharmaceuticals demand, technological advancements in terms of equipment, and government initiatives aimed at increasing awareness are propelling growth in the global bioseparation systems market. Additionally, the growing use of single-use/disposable instruments spurred by slew of regulations and increasing focus on production efficiency and product quality are driving growth in the market. An example is the disposable continuous chromatography. Such single-use systems are designed to be more precise and enable more accurate analysis of data. Furthermore, the new and more efficient systems are also cost effective in addition to being reliable and featuring better functionalities.
The development of advanced therapeutics is also creating a favorable scenario for demand growth of separation systems. Developments, such as HBs-AG generated by heterologous-expression in yeasts, the first-of-its-kind inhalable insulin powder meant for diabetics, and such others are expected to drive further market growth. Research is also ongoing for the development of recombinant-fusion protein markers targeting infectious diseases. Researchers are trying to identify the impact of host-cell protein in the production of recombinant protein and are also focused on identification and characterization of cold-active enzymes, which have significant potential for several commercial applications, particularly food processing. These and many such innovations that are currently underway are expected to present significant growth opportunities for the bioseparation market in the coming years. Furthermore, growing demand for cell-based therapies and personalized medicines would also create strong demand for bioseparation techniques in the years ahead. These factors would result in increased adoption of novel technology-based bioseparation systems for large scale downstream-processing.
