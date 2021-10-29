NanoVeda Probiotics Oral Strips are Just What Your Stomach Needs

PALM BEACH, FL, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americans who love probiotics now have tasty NanoVeda Probiotics Oral Strips as an alternative to pills and tablets.

This should be welcome news to the millions of American consumers who take probiotics for their gut and digestive health.

“We know consumers believe in the health benefits of probiotics. People take probiotics for their digestive health,” said Rakshit Mehta, founder of the Swiss-based NanoVeda health and wellness company. “Our Probiotics Strips contain 5 billion active microorganisms.”

Mehta said NanoVeda’s Probiotics strips have a massive amount of the best probiotic strains.

“Our strips are also packed with herbs, vitamins, and minerals, which help your immune system,” he said. “The strips are naturally sourced and clinically studied to show how they work in harmony with your body. Recent research also shows probiotics may be good for your skin by reducing skin inflammation.”

Mehta said NanoVeda developed the fast-dissolving oral strips by combining Swiss nanotechnology with a 1,000 years of traditional Indian ayurvedic system of medicine.

“We use the patented ThinkSol Technology that converts ingredients into fine nanoparticles,” he said. “All you have to do is place an oral strip on your tongue. Once it is in your mouth the nutrients and ingredients are quickly absorbed into your body because of the advanced nanotechnology we use.”

NanoVeda has developed the following oral strips:

NanoVeda Curcumin Strips, which is the most active ingredient in Turmeric.

NanoVeda Ashwagandha Strips, which contains Ashwagandha, an ancient medicinal herb.

NanoVeda Iron Strips

NanoVeda Energy Strips

NanoVeda Probiotics Strips

NanoVeda Sleep Strips

NanoVeda Immune Strips

NanoVeda recently announced it will soon offer antacid and biotin strips.

“You don’t have to use water for our strips, which makes them easy to take anywhere,” Mehta said. “The is no risk of choking, which may occur with pills or tablets.”

To purchase NanoVeda oral strips, visit the NanoVeda Amazon Brand Store.

