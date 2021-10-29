Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market to Reach $76.8 Billion by 2026

New York, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449679/?utm_source=GNW
Key benefits offered by IT technologies that enable providers to tackle the healthcare value challenge, include development of evidence based care, enhancement in medical practice efficiencies, and significant cost savings, among numerous others. The proliferation of cloud computing in healthcare helps drive these benefits further by adding capabilities such as such as mobility, collaboration with patients and peers, easy archiving of electronic records, streamlined collaboration, ability to access and deploy high-powered analytics, telemedicine capabilities, and simplification of data storage challenges, among others.
loud computing technology also offers several benefits to healthcare providers such as hospitals, physician clinics, and health clinics that need quick access to large storage facilities and computing. With cloud computing, healthcare providers can easily share healthcare data across regions, thereby eliminating delays in patient treatment. Cloud-based solutions also allow healthcare organizations to improve patient care and reduce costs of deploying IT infrastructure. Software as a Service (SaaS), for instance, has come as a boon for small-scale healthcare facilities keen on incorporating IT in their service delivery. SaaS has all the ingredients for small scale implementations, including low initial investments, and need for very less or no IT proficiency.
Major factor favoring adoption of cloud-based approaches to healthcare include cloud computing`s ability to allow mobilization of patient data among physicians, hospitals, and laboratories to provide improved services to patients and enhance operational efficiency. Applications of cloud in the healthcare industry include physician order entry, electronic health records (EHRs), software for pharmacy and imaging use, revenue cycle management, claims management, and patient billing. Healthcare organizations are increasingly turning to cloud computing in order to reduce costs of storing hardware locally. The technology is also gaining wider acceptance driven by the fact that the cloud can hold big data sets for genomic data, radiology images, and EHRs for clinical drug trials. Furthermore, growing need for storing radiology images in PACS (Archiving and Communication Systems) is also driving adoption of cloud computing technology in the healthcare industry.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Healthcare Cloud Computing estimated at US$26.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$76.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.7% over the analysis period. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 19.6% CAGR to reach US$70.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 15.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.6% share of the global Healthcare Cloud Computing market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2026
The Healthcare Cloud Computing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.9 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 50.9% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 21.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.8% and 17.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
Leveraging the benefits of cloud delivery models, healthcare organizations are provisioning storage and management of their healthcare IT resources as services over cloud, wherein a third party cloud service provider hosts healthcare information systems on remote cloud servers and provides access to the same directly to the users over the Internet as a service. In this context, information captured by client devices from different functional areas in a healthcare facility are directly transferred to respective healthcare information systems hosted on a centralized cloud data center, where they are not only stored and archived but can also managed and controlled remotely by cloud service providers. By helping provide access to healthcare information systems and data hosted on external cloud servers to healthcare organizations over the Internet in shared/multi-tenant, dedicated or hybrid service models, healthcare cloud computing especially comes across as the most cost effective healthcare information system provisioning model for healthcare organizations.
By Service Model, SaaS Segment to Reach $37.3 Billion by 2026
Global market for SaaS (Service Model) segment is estimated at US$11.9 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$37.3 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 20.5% over the analysis period. The United States constitutes the largest regional market for SaaS segment, accounting for 53.4% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 23.9% over the analysis period, to reach US$3.2 Billion by end of the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 115 Featured)
- Amazon.com, Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Salesforce.com, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449679/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Rising Healthcare Costs & Migration to Value Based Care Spin
World Healthcare Economics On its Head
EXHIBIT 1: Rising Healthcare Costs Outstripping Global GDP
Growth Means the Healthcare System Needs to Adopt Cloud
Computing to Rein-in Costs to Prevent Profitability From
Taking a Hit: Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for
the Years 2020 & 2023
EXHIBIT 2: As We Enter the Next Phase of Value-Based Care
Payment Reform, There is Greater Need for Smarter Information
Management & Sharing & Opportunity for Healthcare Cloud as a
Key Enabler: % Share of Healthcare Payments in the U.S. By
Type as of the Year 2021
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few
So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?
EXHIBIT 3: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How
Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19
Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by
Geographic Region/Country
India?s Second Wave Makes It Clear That Equity is Not a Part of
Global Policy on Tackling COVID
EXHIBIT 4: What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency Against
New Strains is Decreasing?
Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback
EXHIBIT 5: A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up
Demand Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets:
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
EXHIBIT 6: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate
Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer
Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 as the Worst Year in
Humanity?s History that Left the World in Shambles &
Industries and Markets Upended
Healthcare Cloud Computing: Definition, Scope & Importance
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise of IT in Healthcare Provides the Cornerstone for the Rise &
Rise of Healthcare Cloud Computing
EXHIBIT 7: Global Spending on Healthcare IT (In US$ Billion)
for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
High Costs of In-House Management of Healthcare Information
Systems Drives Migration to Cloud
Here?s How the Cloud Helps Save Money & Optimize Costs
COVID-19 Accelerates Digitalization in Healthcare Benefiting
Cloud as the Starting Point for the Digital Journey
Massive Shift Towards Telemedicine Spurs Adoption of Cloud
Computing
EXHIBIT 8: Telehealth Visits in the U.S (In Million) for Years
2019, and 2020
EXHIBIT 9: Global Tele-Healthcare Market (In US$ Million) for
Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
Here?s How the Cloud Enables Telemedicine Capabilities
Here?s How the Cloud is Taking Over All Facets of Healthcare
Operations
Cloud Based Clinical Information Systems (CIS) Replaces
Conventional CIS
Cloud Based EMR Score Over Traditional Client-Server Models
Cloud PACS Takes Imaging to the Cloud & Grows in Prominence
Strict Healthcare Data Compliance Pushes Up the Importance of
HIPAA Compliant Cloud
Strict HIPAA Regulations Spur Interest in Private Cloud &
Community Healthcare Cloud
Significance of Clouds that are HIPAA-Compliant
A Diverse Healthcare Environment & Need for Load Balancing Spur
Interest in Hybrid Cloud
Growing Security Concerns Spur Adoption of Encryption & MFA in
Public Healthcare Clouds
Big Data Spurs Cloud Adoption in Healthcare
EXHIBIT 10: Big Data Applications in Healthcare (In US$
Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
?The Cloud? is a Perfect Fit for Healthcare Big Data
Rise of E-Pharmacies Spurs Adoption of Cloud Computing
EXHIBIT 11: Global ePharmacy Sales Breakdown (In %) by OTC
Drugs & Rx Drugs As of the Year 2021
What this Means for Cloud?
Cloud Enables Delivery of Personalized Healthcare. Here?s How
Cloud-based Drug Discovery Platforms Rise in Popularity
Cloud-Based Patient Billing & Claims Management Rises in
Prominence
Cloud-Based Healthcare Robotics Gains Ground
Major Challenges Haunting Cloud Adoption in Healthcare
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Healthcare Cloud Computing
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 3: World 11-Year Perspective for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 11-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 11-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for SaaS by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for SaaS by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 11-Year Perspective for SaaS by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for IaaS by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for IaaS by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 11-Year Perspective for IaaS by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Paas by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Paas by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 11-Year Perspective for Paas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 11-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmacies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Pharmacies by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 11-Year Perspective for Pharmacies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Diagnostic &
Imaging Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Diagnostic & Imaging
Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 11-Year Perspective for Diagnostic & Imaging
Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Ambulatory
Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Centers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 30: World 11-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Centers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 33: World 11-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by Component - Services and Software - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Healthcare Cloud Computing by
Component - Services and Software Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 11-Year Perspective for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Services and Software for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by Service Model - SaaS, IaaS and Paas - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Healthcare Cloud Computing by
Service Model - SaaS, IaaS and Paas Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 11-Year Perspective for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by Service Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for SaaS, IaaS and Paas for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by End-Use - Hospitals, Pharmacies, Diagnostic &
Imaging Centers, Ambulatory Centers and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Healthcare Cloud Computing by
End-Use - Hospitals, Pharmacies, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers,
Ambulatory Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 11-Year Perspective for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Hospitals, Pharmacies, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers,
Ambulatory Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by Component - Services and Software - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Healthcare Cloud Computing
by Component - Services and Software Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Services and Software for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by Service Model - SaaS, IaaS and Paas - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Healthcare Cloud Computing
by Service Model - SaaS, IaaS and Paas Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by Service Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for SaaS, IaaS and Paas for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by End-Use - Hospitals, Pharmacies, Diagnostic &
Imaging Centers, Ambulatory Centers and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Healthcare Cloud Computing
by End-Use - Hospitals, Pharmacies, Diagnostic & Imaging
Centers, Ambulatory Centers and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Hospitals, Pharmacies, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers,
Ambulatory Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by Component - Services and Software - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Healthcare Cloud Computing
by Component - Services and Software Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Services and Software for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by Service Model - SaaS, IaaS and Paas - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Healthcare Cloud Computing
by Service Model - SaaS, IaaS and Paas Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by Service Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for SaaS, IaaS and Paas for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027
Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by End-Use - Hospitals, Pharmacies, Diagnostic &
Imaging Centers, Ambulatory Centers and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Healthcare Cloud Computing
by End-Use - Hospitals, Pharmacies, Diagnostic & Imaging
Centers, Ambulatory Centers and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Hospitals, Pharmacies, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers,
Ambulatory Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by Component - Services and Software - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Healthcare Cloud Computing
by Component - Services and Software Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 11-Year Perspective for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Services and Software for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by Service Model - SaaS, IaaS and Paas - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Healthcare Cloud Computing
by Service Model - SaaS, IaaS and Paas Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 11-Year Perspective for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by Service Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for SaaS, IaaS and Paas for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027
Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by End-Use - Hospitals, Pharmacies, Diagnostic &
Imaging Centers, Ambulatory Centers and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for Healthcare Cloud Computing
by End-Use - Hospitals, Pharmacies, Diagnostic & Imaging
Centers, Ambulatory Centers and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: China 11-Year Perspective for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Hospitals, Pharmacies, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers,
Ambulatory Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Healthcare Cloud Computing
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by Component - Services and Software - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Healthcare Cloud Computing
by Component - Services and Software Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Services and Software for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by Service Model - SaaS, IaaS and Paas - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Healthcare Cloud Computing
by Service Model - SaaS, IaaS and Paas Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by Service Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for SaaS, IaaS and Paas for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by End-Use - Hospitals, Pharmacies, Diagnostic &
Imaging Centers, Ambulatory Centers and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Healthcare Cloud Computing
by End-Use - Hospitals, Pharmacies, Diagnostic & Imaging
Centers, Ambulatory Centers and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Hospitals, Pharmacies, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers,
Ambulatory Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by Component - Services and Software - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Healthcare Cloud Computing
by Component - Services and Software Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: France 11-Year Perspective for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Services and Software for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by Service Model - SaaS, IaaS and Paas - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Healthcare Cloud Computing
by Service Model - SaaS, IaaS and Paas Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 11-Year Perspective for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by Service Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for SaaS, IaaS and Paas for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027
Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by End-Use - Hospitals, Pharmacies, Diagnostic &
Imaging Centers, Ambulatory Centers and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: France Historic Review for Healthcare Cloud Computing
by End-Use - Hospitals, Pharmacies, Diagnostic & Imaging
Centers, Ambulatory Centers and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: France 11-Year Perspective for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Hospitals, Pharmacies, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers,
Ambulatory Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare
Cloud Computing by Component - Services and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by Component - Services and Software Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Services and Software for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare
Cloud Computing by Service Model - SaaS, IaaS and Paas -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by Service Model - SaaS, IaaS and Paas Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by Service Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for SaaS, IaaS and Paas for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027
Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare
Cloud Computing by End-Use - Hospitals, Pharmacies, Diagnostic &
Imaging Centers, Ambulatory Centers and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by End-Use - Hospitals, Pharmacies, Diagnostic &
Imaging Centers, Ambulatory Centers and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Hospitals, Pharmacies, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers,
Ambulatory Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by Component - Services and Software - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Healthcare Cloud Computing
by Component - Services and Software Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy 11-Year Perspective for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Services and Software for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by Service Model - SaaS, IaaS and Paas - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Healthcare Cloud Computing
by Service Model - SaaS, IaaS and Paas Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy 11-Year Perspective for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by Service Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for SaaS, IaaS and Paas for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027
Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Cloud
Computing by End-Use - Hospitals, Pharmacies, Diagnostic &
Imaging Centers, Ambulatory Centers and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Healthcare Cloud Computing
by End-Use - Hospitals, Pharmacies, Diagnostic & Imaging
Centers, Ambulatory Centers and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449679/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________