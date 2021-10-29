Global Distributed Generation (DG) Market to Reach US$386.7 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Distributed Generation (DG) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329803/?utm_source=GNW
Liberalization and deregulation of energy markets, and the accelerated restructuring of electric power utilities, along with commercial factors such as simpler land acquisition, reduced construction time of modular distributed power generation modules, and lower transmission costs are primary factors driving the trend towards distributed power. The huge void created by power plant retirements in developed economies in North America and Western Europe, and the ever-growing requirement for electric power from populous emerging economies, is unlocking new opportunities for distributed power generation. Rapidly growing demand for energy worldwide and escalating cost of grid network expansion are fueling growth in the market. Also favoring the market is the growing success of R&D initiatives, demonstration projects and field trials, which are leading to a reduction in cost of distributed energy technologies and hence fueling their adoption.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Distributed Generation (DG) estimated at US$217.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$386.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period. Fuel Cells, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.6% CAGR to reach US$68.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solar PV Cells segment is readjusted to a revised 12.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.7% share of the global Distributed Generation (DG) market. Distributed fuel cell generation systems, with their sophisticated attributes deliver low emissions, high reliability and help commercial customers save costs. Factors such as federal emission standards and deregulation of the energy industry spur growth in the segment. The adoption of strict regulations on carbon emissions, growing awareness about pollution attributed to conventional energy sources, and provision of financial incentives in the form of tax credits, rebates, net metering and feed-in-tariffs, are all leading to high growth in solar PV DG market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $36.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $97.7 Billion by 2026
The Distributed Generation (DG) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$36.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 16% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$97.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 14.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$116.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Rising demand for energy from industrial, commercial and residential sectors is leading to strong growth of DG systems in the North America region. Favorable government policies, incentives such as tax credits and focus on renewable energy are expected to foster market growth. The macro goal of achieving a resilient energy union in the EU and the early mover advantage that the region experienced is expected to drive market expansion in Europe. The growing drive for rural electrification in developing economies is driving demand for distributed generation. The fast pace industrialization in developing economies and the rising demand for quality and reliable power from energy intensive industries are also enhancing importance of DG systems.
Wind Turbines Segment to Reach $83.5 Billion by 2026
Wind turbine technology is also expected to post strong growth in the years ahead, with increasing focus on environmental protection driving its adoption. Technological advancements that have decreased the cost and increased the size of large wind turbines, and favorable government policies have driven widespread installation of wind farms with large-scale wind turbines of range 1 to 10MW capacity in recent years. In the global Wind Turbines segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$34 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$67.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13.9 Billion by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured)
- ABB Limited
- AES Distributed Energy
- Ameresco, Inc.
- Ansaldo Energia S.p.A.
- Bergey WindPower Company
- Bloom Energy Corporation
- Canadian Solar Inc.
- Capstone Turbine Corporation
- Caterpillar, Inc.
- Clarke Energy
- Cummins, Inc.
- E.ON SE
- Flex Energy Solutions
- FuelCell Energy, Inc.
- GE Power
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens AG
- SMA Solar Technology AG
- Vestas Wind Systems A/S
- WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Corporation
- XZERES Wind Corp.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Impact, Market Reset & the New Normal: Beyond the
Current Challenges, The Pandemic Will Fuel Energy Transition
Recommendations for the Power & Energy Sector in the Post-
Pandemic Era
The Pandemic Speeds up Demand Side Management Application
through DERs
Distributed Generation: A Prelude
Types of Distributed Generation Resources
Major Distributed Generation Technologies with Typical
Installed Capacity Range
Categorization of Distributed Generation Technologies by
Capacity Installations
Fuel Cells
Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Systems
Distributed Wind Turbines
Gas Turbines
Reciprocating Engines
Microturbines
Microhydroelectric Generators
Distributed Power Generation: A Game Changer for the Electric
Power Industry
Solar Photovoltaic Technology Leading the Growth Run
Commercial Segment: Largest End Use Market
Europe: The Largest Regional Market
Developing Regions Exhibit Fast Paced Growth
EXHIBIT 2: World Distributed Generation Market (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing
Regions
EXHIBIT 3: World Distributed Generation Market: Geographic
Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-
Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Europe, USA,
Canada, and Japan
Key Trends in the Distributed Energy Resources Market
Major Factors Driving Deployment of Distributed Generation in
Developed and Developing Economies
Environmental Benefits
Utility Benefits
Reliability and Energy Security Benefits
Grid Expansion and Equipment Benefits
Favorable Government Regulations and Policies: Critical for
Market Penetration
Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select
Regions/Countries
Distributed Solar: The High Growth Segment
EXHIBIT 4: Global Distributed PV Capacity Growth (in GW) by
End-Use for the Period 2007-12, 2012-18 and 2019-24
Distributed Wind Power Becoming a More Accessible Option for
Farmers in the US
EXHIBIT 5: US Distributed Wind Annual Capacity in MW for 2014-2018
Growing Interest in Distributed Fuel Cell Generation Systems to
Benefit Stationary Fuel Cells
SOFCs: Ideal for Distributed Power Generation
Natural Gas Offers Significant Opportunities in Distributed
Generation of Electricity
Reciprocating Combustion Engines (RCEs) Apt for Flexible Peaking
Growing Prominence of Distributed Power Generation Benefits
Market Prospects for Combustion Turbines
Distributed Power Technologies: Brief Details on Power
Technology, Size Range, Power Efficiency Range, Fuel Options
and Applications
Micro Turbines Witness Increasing Deployment in Distributed
Energy Generation
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
Global Competitive Landscape
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Robust Demand for Electricity Closer to the Point of
Consumption Drives Proliferation of DG Technologies
EXHIBIT 6: Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015,
2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035
EXHIBIT 7: Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe):
Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
EXHIBIT 8: Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/
Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India,
Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World
EXHIBIT 9: Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure
Requirement (in US$ Billion) for China, India, Latin America,
and North America over the Period 2010-2030
Inefficiencies in Traditional Power Generation Model:
Foundation for Market Growth
High DG Penetration in the Long Run to Lead to Utility
Companies? ?Death Spiral?
Growing Focus on Renewable Energy: A Strong Growth Driver
Leading Wind Power Countries Worldwide: Ranking Based on Key
Wind Power Facts
EXHIBIT 10: Global Investments (US$ Billion) in Renewable
Energy by Source: 2018
EXHIBIT 11: World Installed Base of Wind Energy (in Megawatts)
by Geographic Region: 2018, 2021 & 2024
Smart Grids to Complement Integration of DG Resources in
Electric Utility Network
Innovative Application of Smart Grid in Enabling Energy Security
Distributed Generation: A Key Enabler of Smart Cities
EXHIBIT 12: Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic
Region (2025E)
Microgrids and Distributed Generation Transform Electricity
Management Forever
EXHIBIT 13: Global Distributed Generation Capacity in
Microgrids by Type (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Capacity
Installations for Diesel Generators, Fuel cells, Natural Gas
Generators, Small Wind Turbines, Solar PV Systems, and
Others
DG Prosumers Continue to Depend on Utility Grids, Equitable
Cost Sharing a Major Priority
Virtual Power Plants (VPPs): The DG Technology with Tremendous
Growth Potential
Affordable, Efficient Energy Storage Technologies to Magnify
the Disruptive Effect of DG
Commercialization of Stationary Fuel Cells to Revolutionize DG
Market
Solar PV Attains Grid Parity: A Major Milestone for DG
Surging Demand from Telecom Network Operators Augurs Well for
the DG Market
Favorable Demographic and Urbanization Trends Strengthens
Market Prospects
EXHIBIT 14: World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050)
(in Millions)
Rapid Urbanization: A Mega Growth Driver for Distributed
Generation
EXHIBIT 15: World Population Urbanization Rate (%) by Region/
Country: 2016 & 2040
Key Challenges Hampering Large Scale Deployment of Distributed
Generation
Technical Barriers
Lower Energy-Efficiency, Higher Costs of DG Equipment
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2021 &
2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Cells by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Fuel Cells by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Solar PV Cells by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Solar PV Cells by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Wind Turbines by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Wind Turbines by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Gas & Steam
Turbines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Gas & Steam Turbines by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Reciprocating
Combustion Engines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Reciprocating Combustion
Engines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Grid by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for On-Grid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Off-Grid by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Off-Grid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Challenging Times Ahead for US Utilities as Distributed
Generation Market Surges Ahead
EXHIBIT 16: US Distributed Generation Capacity by Resources:
(2021): Percentage Breakdown of Capacity for Coal, Gas,
Renewable Energy Resources, and Others
Increasing Adoption of DG in the US
Wholesale Distributed Generation Market Poised to Witness
Robust Growth
The United States: A Key Market for Solar PV based Distributed
Generation
EXHIBIT 17: Cumulative Installed Solar PV Capacity (in MWdc) in
the US for Years 2014, 2017 and 2020
EXHIBIT 18: US Annual Solar PV Installations (in MWdc) for
Years 2010, 2015 and 2020
COVID-19 Crisis Puts Tremendous Pressure on the US Solar Industry
Lucrative Incentives and Supportive Policy Driving New York?s
Community Solar Capacity
Corporate Procurement and Community Solar Model Amplify Non-
Utility and Non-Residential Distributed Generation Market
EXHIBIT 19: Non-Residential Solar PV Installations (in MWdc)
for Years 2015, 2020 and 2025
EXHIBIT 20: Corporate Solar Capacity in the US: Installed
Capacity (in MW) for Select Companies in H1 2020
Residential Segment Characterized by Continued Diversification
EXHIBIT 21: Residential Solar PV Installations (in MWdc) for
Years 2015, 2020 and 2025
Falling Prices to Accelerate Market Expansion of Solar
Distributed Generation
EXHIBIT 22: Solar PV Prices (in $/Watt) in the US for Years
2010 through 2020
EXHIBIT 23: Prices of Residential Solar PV System by Segment:
(in $/Watt) for 2014, 2017 and 2020
Mixed Prospects for Distributed Wind Power Market in the US
EXHIBIT 24: US Distributed Wind Systems Market with 2014 and
2030 Targets for Levelized Cost of Energy, Capacity Factor,
and Average Installed Cost
US Manufacturers to Leverage Innovation to Capture a Slice of
the Global Distributed Wind Market
High CAPEX Continues to Constrain Fuel Cells Market
DERMS Market to Grow in Sync with DG Penetration
Market Analytics
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Technology - Fuel Cells, Solar PV Cells,
Wind Turbines, Gas & Steam Turbines, Reciprocating Combustion
Engines and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Fuel Cells, Solar PV Cells, Wind Turbines, Gas & Steam
Turbines, Reciprocating Combustion Engines and Other
Technologies for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 27: USA Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 29: USA Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 7-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Brief Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Technology - Fuel Cells, Solar PV Cells,
Wind Turbines, Gas & Steam Turbines, Reciprocating Combustion
Engines and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 32: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Fuel Cells, Solar PV Cells, Wind Turbines, Gas & Steam
Turbines, Reciprocating Combustion Engines and Other
Technologies for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 33: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 35: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Focus on Renewable Power to Spur Growth of Japan?s Distributed
Wind Power Market
Market Analytics
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Technology - Fuel Cells, Solar PV Cells,
Wind Turbines, Gas & Steam Turbines, Reciprocating Combustion
Engines and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 38: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Fuel Cells, Solar PV Cells, Wind Turbines, Gas & Steam
Turbines, Reciprocating Combustion Engines and Other
Technologies for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 39: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 41: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Technology - Fuel Cells, Solar PV Cells,
Wind Turbines, Gas & Steam Turbines, Reciprocating Combustion
Engines and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 44: China 7-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Fuel Cells, Solar PV Cells, Wind Turbines, Gas & Steam
Turbines, Reciprocating Combustion Engines and Other
Technologies for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 45: China Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 7-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 47: China Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 7-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Germany: Biggest Electricity as well as Distributed Energy
Market in Europe
Market Analytics
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest
of Europe Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 51: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Technology - Fuel Cells, Solar PV Cells,
Wind Turbines, Gas & Steam Turbines, Reciprocating Combustion
Engines and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 52: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Fuel Cells, Solar PV Cells, Wind Turbines, Gas & Steam
Turbines, Reciprocating Combustion Engines and Other
Technologies for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 57: France Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Technology - Fuel Cells, Solar PV Cells,
Wind Turbines, Gas & Steam Turbines, Reciprocating Combustion
Engines and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 58: France 7-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Fuel Cells, Solar PV Cells, Wind Turbines, Gas & Steam
Turbines, Reciprocating Combustion Engines and Other
Technologies for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 59: France Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 7-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France 7-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 63: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Technology - Fuel Cells, Solar PV Cells,
Wind Turbines, Gas & Steam Turbines, Reciprocating Combustion
Engines and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 64: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Fuel Cells, Solar PV Cells, Wind Turbines, Gas & Steam
Turbines, Reciprocating Combustion Engines and Other
Technologies for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 69: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Technology - Fuel Cells, Solar PV Cells,
Wind Turbines, Gas & Steam Turbines, Reciprocating Combustion
Engines and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 70: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Fuel Cells, Solar PV Cells, Wind Turbines, Gas & Steam
Turbines, Reciprocating Combustion Engines and Other
Technologies for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 75: UK Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Technology - Fuel Cells, Solar PV Cells,
Wind Turbines, Gas & Steam Turbines, Reciprocating Combustion
Engines and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 76: UK 7-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation (DG)
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Fuel
Cells, Solar PV Cells, Wind Turbines, Gas & Steam Turbines,
Reciprocating Combustion Engines and Other Technologies for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 77: UK Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 7-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation (DG)
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK 7-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation (DG)
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2021 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 81: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Technology - Fuel Cells, Solar PV Cells,
Wind Turbines, Gas & Steam Turbines, Reciprocating Combustion
Engines and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 82: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Fuel Cells, Solar PV Cells, Wind Turbines, Gas & Steam
Turbines, Reciprocating Combustion Engines and Other
Technologies for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2021 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 87: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
