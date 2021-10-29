Global Distributed Generation (DG) Market to Reach US$386.7 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Distributed Generation (DG) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329803/?utm_source=GNW

Liberalization and deregulation of energy markets, and the accelerated restructuring of electric power utilities, along with commercial factors such as simpler land acquisition, reduced construction time of modular distributed power generation modules, and lower transmission costs are primary factors driving the trend towards distributed power. The huge void created by power plant retirements in developed economies in North America and Western Europe, and the ever-growing requirement for electric power from populous emerging economies, is unlocking new opportunities for distributed power generation. Rapidly growing demand for energy worldwide and escalating cost of grid network expansion are fueling growth in the market. Also favoring the market is the growing success of R&D initiatives, demonstration projects and field trials, which are leading to a reduction in cost of distributed energy technologies and hence fueling their adoption.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Distributed Generation (DG) estimated at US$217.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$386.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period. Fuel Cells, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.6% CAGR to reach US$68.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solar PV Cells segment is readjusted to a revised 12.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.7% share of the global Distributed Generation (DG) market. Distributed fuel cell generation systems, with their sophisticated attributes deliver low emissions, high reliability and help commercial customers save costs. Factors such as federal emission standards and deregulation of the energy industry spur growth in the segment. The adoption of strict regulations on carbon emissions, growing awareness about pollution attributed to conventional energy sources, and provision of financial incentives in the form of tax credits, rebates, net metering and feed-in-tariffs, are all leading to high growth in solar PV DG market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $36.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $97.7 Billion by 2026



The Distributed Generation (DG) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$36.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 16% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$97.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 14.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$116.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Rising demand for energy from industrial, commercial and residential sectors is leading to strong growth of DG systems in the North America region. Favorable government policies, incentives such as tax credits and focus on renewable energy are expected to foster market growth. The macro goal of achieving a resilient energy union in the EU and the early mover advantage that the region experienced is expected to drive market expansion in Europe. The growing drive for rural electrification in developing economies is driving demand for distributed generation. The fast pace industrialization in developing economies and the rising demand for quality and reliable power from energy intensive industries are also enhancing importance of DG systems.



Wind Turbines Segment to Reach $83.5 Billion by 2026



Wind turbine technology is also expected to post strong growth in the years ahead, with increasing focus on environmental protection driving its adoption. Technological advancements that have decreased the cost and increased the size of large wind turbines, and favorable government policies have driven widespread installation of wind farms with large-scale wind turbines of range 1 to 10MW capacity in recent years. In the global Wind Turbines segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$34 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$67.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13.9 Billion by the year 2026.

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Demand for Electricity Closer to the Point of

Consumption Drives Proliferation of DG Technologies

EXHIBIT 6: Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015,

2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

EXHIBIT 7: Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe):

Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

EXHIBIT 8: Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/

Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India,

Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World

EXHIBIT 9: Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure

Requirement (in US$ Billion) for China, India, Latin America,

and North America over the Period 2010-2030

Inefficiencies in Traditional Power Generation Model:

Foundation for Market Growth

High DG Penetration in the Long Run to Lead to Utility

Companies? ?Death Spiral?

Growing Focus on Renewable Energy: A Strong Growth Driver

Leading Wind Power Countries Worldwide: Ranking Based on Key

Wind Power Facts

EXHIBIT 10: Global Investments (US$ Billion) in Renewable

Energy by Source: 2018

EXHIBIT 11: World Installed Base of Wind Energy (in Megawatts)

by Geographic Region: 2018, 2021 & 2024

Smart Grids to Complement Integration of DG Resources in

Electric Utility Network

Innovative Application of Smart Grid in Enabling Energy Security

Distributed Generation: A Key Enabler of Smart Cities

EXHIBIT 12: Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic

Region (2025E)

Microgrids and Distributed Generation Transform Electricity

Management Forever

EXHIBIT 13: Global Distributed Generation Capacity in

Microgrids by Type (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Capacity

Installations for Diesel Generators, Fuel cells, Natural Gas

Generators, Small Wind Turbines, Solar PV Systems, and

Others

DG Prosumers Continue to Depend on Utility Grids, Equitable

Cost Sharing a Major Priority

Virtual Power Plants (VPPs): The DG Technology with Tremendous

Growth Potential

Affordable, Efficient Energy Storage Technologies to Magnify

the Disruptive Effect of DG

Commercialization of Stationary Fuel Cells to Revolutionize DG

Market

Solar PV Attains Grid Parity: A Major Milestone for DG

Surging Demand from Telecom Network Operators Augurs Well for

the DG Market

Favorable Demographic and Urbanization Trends Strengthens

Market Prospects

EXHIBIT 14: World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050)

(in Millions)

Rapid Urbanization: A Mega Growth Driver for Distributed

Generation

EXHIBIT 15: World Population Urbanization Rate (%) by Region/

Country: 2016 & 2040

Key Challenges Hampering Large Scale Deployment of Distributed

Generation

Technical Barriers

Lower Energy-Efficiency, Higher Costs of DG Equipment



