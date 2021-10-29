Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market to Reach $1.1 Trillion by 2026

New York, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01861844/?utm_source=GNW
Price and tariffs for voice and data services has and continues to plummet worldwide. Global mobile operator voice revenue is expected to decline sharply by 2024. In other words, in a rapidly evolving mobile communications market where ARPUs generated from voice services are constantly on the wane due to saturation and commoditization of voice connectivity services and plummeting voice tariffs, telecom service providers are under tremendous pressure to offer quality services beyond basic voice services in order to sustain their business prospects. As a result, a large number of mobile network operators are packaging host of interactive mobile value added services in their service offerings in order to drive more data usage and generate additional revenues. Intensifying competition and shifting customer loyalties are also throwing the focus on MVAS as key service differentiator for telecom operators.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) estimated at US$539.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Trillion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period. Wireless Application Protocol, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.3% CAGR to reach US$454.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Short Messaging Services segment is readjusted to a revised 12% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25% share of the global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $133.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $362.7 Billion by 2026
The Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$133.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 21.81% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$362.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 18% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.1% and 10.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$413.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
The strong demand for accessing music over these mobile devices is providing a strong business case for entertainment MVAS. Impressed by growing demand of mobile music, network operators have been focusing on providing efficient delivery models to sell full track music across their networks. Telcos are seizing the opportunity to create their own music streaming services to provide best brand experience for customers and also to prevent loss of customer revenues to competitive OTT service providers. There is strong business sense in telcos turning to music for additional revenue generation, given the fact that a large number of global population owns a smartphone and listens to music on their phones. This gives a powerful opportunity to reach out to existing voice customers and create a new revenue stream. Free mobile music apps also have the potential to generate revenue for telcos as they stand to benefit from data consumption. Telcos also benefit from in-app advertising revenue generated by such free ad supported music apps. Several telcos are today partnering with several music streaming services to attract customers.
Interactive Voice & Video Response to Reach $240.6 Billion by 2026
In the global Interactive Voice & Video Response segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$77.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$192.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$56.6 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 13.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 163 Featured)
- Amazon.com, Inc.
- America Movil SAB de CV
- Apple Inc.
- AT&T, Inc.
- Bharti Airtel Limited
- Blackberry Limited
- CanvasM Technologies Limited
- Computaris International Ltd.
- Dialogic Inc.
- eServGlobal
- Etihad Etisalat Co.,
- Gemalto NV
- Google Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- KongZhong Corp.
- Mahindra Comviva
- Mavenir Systems Inc.
- NTT DoCoMo Inc.
- OnMobile Global Ltd.
- Opencode Systems Ltd.
- Samsung Apps
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Sprint Corporation
- Tech Mahindra Limited
- Telefónica S.A.
- Vodafone Group plc
- ZTE Corporation
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Falling Voice & Messaging Revenues Provides the Platform for
the Growth of MVAS
EXHIBIT 1: Decline in Operator Billed Voice & Data Revenues
Provides the Foundation for the Growth of MVAS as an Alternate
Revenue Stream for Telcos: Global Operator-Billed Revenues
From Voice & Data Services (In US$ Billion) for Years 2019,
2022, 2024, and 2026
MVAS: An Important Telecom Strategy. Here?s Why
The Current State of ?Internet?, the Starting Point for the
Evolution of MVAS
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few
So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?
EXHIBIT 2: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How
Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19
Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by
Geographic Region/Country
India?s Second Wave Makes It Clear That Equity is Not a Part of
Global Policy on Tackling COVID
EXHIBIT 3: What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency Against
New Strains is Decreasing?
Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback
EXHIBIT 4: A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up
Demand Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets:
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
EXHIBIT 5: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate
Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer
Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 as the Worst Year in
Humanity?s History that Left the World in Shambles &
Industries and Markets Upended
Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS): Definition, Scope & Importance
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Expanding Smartphone User Base: The Cornerstone for Growth in
the MVAS Market
EXHIBIT 6: Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 and 2025
EXHIBIT 7: Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units: 2010-2021
Pandemic Induced Increased Smartphone Activity & Internet
Dependence Boosts Growth of MVAS
Smartphone Usage Spirals Amid the Pandemic
EXHIBIT 8: Growing Smartphones Addiction Implies Telcos Can
Lose No Time in Developing a Strong MVAS Strategy: Time Spent
on Non Voice Activities on Smartphones by Users in the United
States for Years 2019 through 2024
Here?s How the Pandemic Has Digitalized Lifestyles, Spelling
New Opportunities for MVAS
Spectacular Rise in eCommerce and mCommerce Strengthens the
Business Case for Mobile Money as an Attractive Opportunity
for MVAS
EXHIBIT 9: Booming Mobile Wallet Market Explains Why Telcos Are
interested in Providing Mobile/Digital Wallet as a Value Added
Service: Global Mobile Wallet Market (In US$ Trillion) for
Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
Robust Outlook for Location-Based Advertising Spurs Demand for
Location-based MVAS
EXHIBIT 10: Telco?s Own Treasure Box Lie in Location Based
Advertising: Global Market for Location Based Advertising (In
US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, and 2024
Music & Games to Drive Growth in the Entertainment MVAS Segment
Music Streaming Goes Mainstream. It?s Time for Telcos to Jump On
EXHIBIT 11: Smelling the Big Bucks in Mobile Music, Telcos Step
Up Investments in Music MVAS Platforms for Increased Mobile
Engagement & Creation of New Revenue Streams: Global Market
for Music Streaming (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022,
2024 and 2026
Pandemic Turns Mobile Games as Into a Lucrative Mobile Value
Added Service for Telcos
EXHIBIT 12: A US$139 Billion Projected Opportunity Cannot Be
Overlooked by Telcos: Global Opportunity for Mobile Games (In
US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
Here?s How Telcos are Benefiting From Providing Gaming MVAS
’Videoization’ of MVAS Gains Momentum
Mobile TV: Another Lucrative MVAS Strategy
COVID-19 Pandemic Gives M-Learning VAS a Shot in the Arm
EXHIBIT 13: Global MLearning Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for
Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
Mobile Value-added Services (MVAS) in the Cloud Gains Momentum
Telcos Eye Smart Home as a Service. The Time is Ripe, Here?s Why
EXHIBIT 14: Attractive Opportunity in Smart Homes Leads Telcos
to Build Smart Home Offerings as a Value Added Service: Global
Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the Years
2020 and 2022
MVAS Emerges As An Opportunity to Further the M4D Goals
Telecom Operators Focus On Boosting Profitability by
Capitalizing on the Opportunities Created by 5G
EXHIBIT 15: 5G Unleashes Lucrative MVAS Monetization
Opportunities: Global 5G Subscriptions (In Million) for Years
2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
AI to Revolutionize MVAS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
