Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market to Reach $1.1 Trillion by 2026

New York, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01861844/?utm_source=GNW

Price and tariffs for voice and data services has and continues to plummet worldwide. Global mobile operator voice revenue is expected to decline sharply by 2024. In other words, in a rapidly evolving mobile communications market where ARPUs generated from voice services are constantly on the wane due to saturation and commoditization of voice connectivity services and plummeting voice tariffs, telecom service providers are under tremendous pressure to offer quality services beyond basic voice services in order to sustain their business prospects. As a result, a large number of mobile network operators are packaging host of interactive mobile value added services in their service offerings in order to drive more data usage and generate additional revenues. Intensifying competition and shifting customer loyalties are also throwing the focus on MVAS as key service differentiator for telecom operators.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) estimated at US$539.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Trillion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period. Wireless Application Protocol, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.3% CAGR to reach US$454.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Short Messaging Services segment is readjusted to a revised 12% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25% share of the global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $133.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $362.7 Billion by 2026



The Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$133.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 21.81% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$362.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 18% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.1% and 10.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$413.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



The strong demand for accessing music over these mobile devices is providing a strong business case for entertainment MVAS. Impressed by growing demand of mobile music, network operators have been focusing on providing efficient delivery models to sell full track music across their networks. Telcos are seizing the opportunity to create their own music streaming services to provide best brand experience for customers and also to prevent loss of customer revenues to competitive OTT service providers. There is strong business sense in telcos turning to music for additional revenue generation, given the fact that a large number of global population owns a smartphone and listens to music on their phones. This gives a powerful opportunity to reach out to existing voice customers and create a new revenue stream. Free mobile music apps also have the potential to generate revenue for telcos as they stand to benefit from data consumption. Telcos also benefit from in-app advertising revenue generated by such free ad supported music apps. Several telcos are today partnering with several music streaming services to attract customers.



Interactive Voice & Video Response to Reach $240.6 Billion by 2026



In the global Interactive Voice & Video Response segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$77.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$192.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$56.6 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 13.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 163 Featured)



Amazon.com, Inc.

America Movil SAB de CV

Apple Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

Bharti Airtel Limited

Blackberry Limited

CanvasM Technologies Limited

Computaris International Ltd.

Dialogic Inc.

eServGlobal

Etihad Etisalat Co.,

Gemalto NV

Google Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

KongZhong Corp.

Mahindra Comviva

Mavenir Systems Inc.

NTT DoCoMo Inc.

OnMobile Global Ltd.

Opencode Systems Ltd.

Samsung Apps

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sprint Corporation

Tech Mahindra Limited

Telefónica S.A.

Vodafone Group plc

ZTE Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01861844/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Falling Voice & Messaging Revenues Provides the Platform for

the Growth of MVAS

EXHIBIT 1: Decline in Operator Billed Voice & Data Revenues

Provides the Foundation for the Growth of MVAS as an Alternate

Revenue Stream for Telcos: Global Operator-Billed Revenues

From Voice & Data Services (In US$ Billion) for Years 2019,

2022, 2024, and 2026

MVAS: An Important Telecom Strategy. Here?s Why

The Current State of ?Internet?, the Starting Point for the

Evolution of MVAS

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

EXHIBIT 2: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How

Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19

Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by

Geographic Region/Country

India?s Second Wave Makes It Clear That Equity is Not a Part of

Global Policy on Tackling COVID

EXHIBIT 3: What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency Against

New Strains is Decreasing?

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback

EXHIBIT 4: A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up

Demand Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets:

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

EXHIBIT 5: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate

Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer

Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 as the Worst Year in

Humanity?s History that Left the World in Shambles &

Industries and Markets Upended

Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS): Definition, Scope & Importance

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Smartphone User Base: The Cornerstone for Growth in

the MVAS Market

EXHIBIT 6: Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by

Technology: 2019 and 2025

EXHIBIT 7: Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units: 2010-2021

Pandemic Induced Increased Smartphone Activity & Internet

Dependence Boosts Growth of MVAS

Smartphone Usage Spirals Amid the Pandemic

EXHIBIT 8: Growing Smartphones Addiction Implies Telcos Can

Lose No Time in Developing a Strong MVAS Strategy: Time Spent

on Non Voice Activities on Smartphones by Users in the United

States for Years 2019 through 2024

Here?s How the Pandemic Has Digitalized Lifestyles, Spelling

New Opportunities for MVAS

Spectacular Rise in eCommerce and mCommerce Strengthens the

Business Case for Mobile Money as an Attractive Opportunity

for MVAS

EXHIBIT 9: Booming Mobile Wallet Market Explains Why Telcos Are

interested in Providing Mobile/Digital Wallet as a Value Added

Service: Global Mobile Wallet Market (In US$ Trillion) for

Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Robust Outlook for Location-Based Advertising Spurs Demand for

Location-based MVAS

EXHIBIT 10: Telco?s Own Treasure Box Lie in Location Based

Advertising: Global Market for Location Based Advertising (In

US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, and 2024

Music & Games to Drive Growth in the Entertainment MVAS Segment

Music Streaming Goes Mainstream. It?s Time for Telcos to Jump On

EXHIBIT 11: Smelling the Big Bucks in Mobile Music, Telcos Step

Up Investments in Music MVAS Platforms for Increased Mobile

Engagement & Creation of New Revenue Streams: Global Market

for Music Streaming (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022,

2024 and 2026

Pandemic Turns Mobile Games as Into a Lucrative Mobile Value

Added Service for Telcos

EXHIBIT 12: A US$139 Billion Projected Opportunity Cannot Be

Overlooked by Telcos: Global Opportunity for Mobile Games (In

US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Here?s How Telcos are Benefiting From Providing Gaming MVAS

’Videoization’ of MVAS Gains Momentum

Mobile TV: Another Lucrative MVAS Strategy

COVID-19 Pandemic Gives M-Learning VAS a Shot in the Arm

EXHIBIT 13: Global MLearning Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for

Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Mobile Value-added Services (MVAS) in the Cloud Gains Momentum

Telcos Eye Smart Home as a Service. The Time is Ripe, Here?s Why

EXHIBIT 14: Attractive Opportunity in Smart Homes Leads Telcos

to Build Smart Home Offerings as a Value Added Service: Global

Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the Years

2020 and 2022

MVAS Emerges As An Opportunity to Further the M4D Goals

Telecom Operators Focus On Boosting Profitability by

Capitalizing on the Opportunities Created by 5G

EXHIBIT 15: 5G Unleashes Lucrative MVAS Monetization

Opportunities: Global 5G Subscriptions (In Million) for Years

2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

AI to Revolutionize MVAS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Value Added

Services (MVAS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Mobile Value Added Services

(MVAS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Value Added

Services (MVAS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Wireless

Application Protocol by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Wireless Application

Protocol by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Application

Protocol by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Short Messaging

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Short Messaging Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Short Messaging Services

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Interactive Voice &

Video Response by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Interactive Voice & Video

Response by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Interactive Voice &

Video Response by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Unstructured

Supplementary Service Data by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Unstructured Supplementary

Service Data by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Unstructured

Supplementary Service Data by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Platforms

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Platforms by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Platforms by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Browsing

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Mobile Browsing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Browsing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Texting by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Mobile Texting by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Texting by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Entertainment

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Entertainment Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Entertainment Services

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Location-based

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Location-based Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Location-based Services

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Consumer by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Enterprise by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Network Provider

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Network Provider by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Network Provider by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Value Added

Services (MVAS) by Platform - Wireless Application Protocol,

Short Messaging Services, Interactive Voice & Video Response,

Unstructured Supplementary Service Data and Other Platforms -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Mobile Value Added Services

(MVAS) by Platform - Wireless Application Protocol, Short

Messaging Services, Interactive Voice & Video Response,

Unstructured Supplementary Service Data and Other Platforms

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Value Added

Services (MVAS) by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Wireless Application Protocol, Short Messaging

Services, Interactive Voice & Video Response, Unstructured

Supplementary Service Data and Other Platforms for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Value Added

Services (MVAS) by Application - Mobile Browsing, Mobile

Texting, Entertainment Services, Location-based Services and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Mobile Value Added Services

(MVAS) by Application - Mobile Browsing, Mobile Texting,

Entertainment Services, Location-based Services and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Value Added

Services (MVAS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Mobile Browsing, Mobile Texting, Entertainment

Services, Location-based Services and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Value Added

Services (MVAS) by End-Use - Consumer, Enterprise and Network

Provider - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Mobile Value Added Services

(MVAS) by End-Use - Consumer, Enterprise and Network Provider

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Value Added

Services (MVAS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Consumer, Enterprise and Network Provider for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Value

Added Services (MVAS) by Platform - Wireless Application

Protocol, Short Messaging Services, Interactive Voice & Video

Response, Unstructured Supplementary Service Data and Other

Platforms - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Mobile Value Added

Services (MVAS) by Platform - Wireless Application Protocol,

Short Messaging Services, Interactive Voice & Video Response,

Unstructured Supplementary Service Data and Other Platforms

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Value Added

Services (MVAS) by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Wireless Application Protocol, Short Messaging

Services, Interactive Voice & Video Response, Unstructured

Supplementary Service Data and Other Platforms for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Value

Added Services (MVAS) by Application - Mobile Browsing, Mobile

Texting, Entertainment Services, Location-based Services and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Mobile Value Added

Services (MVAS) by Application - Mobile Browsing, Mobile

Texting, Entertainment Services, Location-based Services and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Value Added

Services (MVAS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Mobile Browsing, Mobile Texting, Entertainment

Services, Location-based Services and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Value

Added Services (MVAS) by End-Use - Consumer, Enterprise and

Network Provider - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Mobile Value Added

Services (MVAS) by End-Use - Consumer, Enterprise and Network

Provider Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Value Added

Services (MVAS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Consumer, Enterprise and Network Provider for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Value

Added Services (MVAS) by Platform - Wireless Application

Protocol, Short Messaging Services, Interactive Voice & Video

Response, Unstructured Supplementary Service Data and Other

Platforms - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Mobile Value Added Services

(MVAS) by Platform - Wireless Application Protocol, Short

Messaging Services, Interactive Voice & Video Response,

Unstructured Supplementary Service Data and Other Platforms

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Value Added

Services (MVAS) by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Wireless Application Protocol, Short Messaging

Services, Interactive Voice & Video Response, Unstructured

Supplementary Service Data and Other Platforms for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Value

Added Services (MVAS) by Application - Mobile Browsing, Mobile

Texting, Entertainment Services, Location-based Services and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Mobile Value Added Services

(MVAS) by Application - Mobile Browsing, Mobile Texting,

Entertainment Services, Location-based Services and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Value Added

Services (MVAS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Mobile Browsing, Mobile Texting, Entertainment

Services, Location-based Services and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Value

Added Services (MVAS) by End-Use - Consumer, Enterprise and

Network Provider - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Mobile Value Added Services

(MVAS) by End-Use - Consumer, Enterprise and Network Provider

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Value Added

Services (MVAS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Consumer, Enterprise and Network Provider for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Value

Added Services (MVAS) by Platform - Wireless Application

Protocol, Short Messaging Services, Interactive Voice & Video

Response, Unstructured Supplementary Service Data and Other

Platforms - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for Mobile Value Added Services

(MVAS) by Platform - Wireless Application Protocol, Short

Messaging Services, Interactive Voice & Video Response,

Unstructured Supplementary Service Data and Other Platforms

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Value Added

Services (MVAS) by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Wireless Application Protocol, Short Messaging

Services, Interactive Voice & Video Response, Unstructured

Supplementary Service Data and Other Platforms for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Value

Added Services (MVAS) by Application - Mobile Browsing, Mobile

Texting, Entertainment Services, Location-based Services and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: China Historic Review for Mobile Value Added Services

(MVAS) by Application - Mobile Browsing, Mobile Texting,

Entertainment Services, Location-based Services and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Value Added

Services (MVAS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Mobile Browsing, Mobile Texting, Entertainment

Services, Location-based Services and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Value

Added Services (MVAS) by End-Use - Consumer, Enterprise and

Network Provider - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: China Historic Review for Mobile Value Added Services

(MVAS) by End-Use - Consumer, Enterprise and Network Provider

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Value Added

Services (MVAS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Consumer, Enterprise and Network Provider for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Value

Added Services (MVAS) by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Mobile Value Added

Services (MVAS) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Value Added

Services (MVAS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Value

Added Services (MVAS) by Platform - Wireless Application

Protocol, Short Messaging Services, Interactive Voice & Video

Response, Unstructured Supplementary Service Data and Other

Platforms - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Mobile Value Added

Services (MVAS) by Platform - Wireless Application Protocol,

Short Messaging Services, Interactive Voice & Video Response,

Unstructured Supplementary Service Data and Other Platforms

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Value Added

Services (MVAS) by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Wireless Application Protocol, Short Messaging

Services, Interactive Voice & Video Response, Unstructured

Supplementary Service Data and Other Platforms for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Value

Added Services (MVAS) by Application - Mobile Browsing, Mobile

Texting, Entertainment Services, Location-based Services and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Mobile Value Added

Services (MVAS) by Application - Mobile Browsing, Mobile

Texting, Entertainment Services, Location-based Services and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01861844/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________