McWilliams|Ballard Celebrates 25 Years of Continued Real Estate Sales & Marketing Success Throughout the Mid-Atlantic

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McWilliams|Ballard is celebrating its 25th Anniversary as the leader in new project development sales and marketing throughout the Mid-Atlantic Region.



Since its founding in 1996 by Ross McWilliams and Christopher Ballard, McWilliams|Ballard has continued to build on its success by working with developers of all sizes to provide a unique sales approach and innovative marketing strategies for the finest condominium, townhome and single-family communities in 13-states across North America. McWilliams|Ballard has sold over 40,000 homes in 500 communities valued at over $15 billion dollars.

“The moment Ross and I started our business; we knew we could offer something different to the marketplace and our unique approach to sales and marketing would create something incredible. We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone with great gratitude for the relationships and new communities we have helped curate over the years,” shared Christopher Ballard, Founder and President of McWilliams|Ballard.

McWilliams|Ballard, based in Alexandria, continues to create partnerships with developers and builders to provide sales and marketing solutions from project inception to the final closed sale. In addition, the firm also provides consultation and market research used by some of the most renowned developers and investment groups in the country.

