Tampa Bay Defense Alliance Presents Tampa Bay Trophy to Kevin Twohig from Fairchild Air Force Base

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tampa Bay Defense Alliance (TBDA) President Donna Huneycutt and Airlift/Tanker Association (A/TA) Chairman General Duncan J. McNabb, USAF (Ret.) announced today Mr. Kevin Twohig from Fairchild Air Force Base, WA as the winner of the 2021 Tampa Bay Trophy. The Tampa Bay Trophy recognizes a civic leader whose lifetime achievement and distinguished service to the United States Air Force and Air Mobility Command epitomizes the synergy between civilian and military communities.

Donna Huneycutt and Gen. McNabb will present Mr. Twohig with his citation at the 2021 Airlift Tanker Association Convention held at the Marriott World Resort, Orlando, FL on October 29, 2021, in the Heritage Room at 9:00 PM.

“This year highlights the power of great relationships between military bases and their surrounding communities as they come together to help recover from the effect of a global pandemic. The Tampa Bay Defense Alliance was excited to learn about the outstanding nominees sent to us from Air Mobility Command communities. We enjoyed the hard task of selecting a winner from these fantastic leaders who support military communities, personnel, and their families. We’re incredibly honored to recognize this year’s recipient, Mr. Kevin Twohig from Fairchild Air Force Base, for his outstanding leadership, innovation, and devotion to his community,” said Huneycutt.

Twohig distinguished himself by exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding service to the Airmen and families of Fairchild Air Force Base, the greater Fairchild Air Force Base and Spokane community, the State of Washington, and to the United States Air Force. Twohig provided exemplary energy, compassion and sustained, enduring service to the men and women who provide our nation’s critical global mobility capability. A renowned community leader and advocate for Spokane, Washington, his Forward Fairchild committee leadership strengthened the relationship between Fairchild AFB and the local community by enabling groundbreaking public-private partnerships and improving military spouse licensure, childcare availability, housing affordability, diversity and inclusion partnerships, and education quality. To that end, Twohig partnered with the 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander to conduct the Wing’s first Airman and Family Quality of Life Summit that developed eight actionable community support initiatives. A passionate advocate for military families, his engagement with Washington state leaders led to improved military spouse employment opportunities and his mentorship of local school districts improved resources for transitioning military children. Selected as both an Air Education and Training Command and Air Mobility Command civic leader, his dedication and continuous commitment to the air mobility mission, our Airmen, and the United States Air Force reflects the outstanding, enduring civic leadership he displayed as he enhanced the mission of our bases, improved the quality of life for all our Airmen, and secured Air Mobility Command’s mission across the globe. Twohig has truly championed the Air Mobility mission of Fairchild AFB earning honor and recognition as the winner of the 2021 Airlift/Tanker Association Tampa Bay Trophy.

“We could write a book on all the amazing support and initiatives that Mr. Twohig has championed or helped advance for Team Fairchild,” said Colonel Cassius T. Bentley, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander. “He is our biggest supporter and community partner, and he is an amazing person and mentor; he is well deserving of this award,” said Col. Bentley.

“We appreciate the Tampa Bay Defense Alliance for recognizing our outstanding AMC civic leader every year with the Tampa Bay Trophy. Kevin’s long time devoted work for our Airmen, service members, veterans and families raised the bar for the entire Fairchild Air Force Base community. He truly championed our airmen and their families, the Air Mobility Mission in Eastern Washington, and led the way to make our Air Force and our Nation better,” said A/TA Chairman, Gen. Duncan McNabb (Ret.).

About the Tampa Bay Trophy

The Tampa Bay Trophy was created in 2016 by the Tampa Bay Defense Alliance and honors a civilian each year for their distinguished service and contributions to our country’s Air Force servicemen and women. The Trophy, one-of-a-kind bronze sculpture by Steve Dickey, Tampa's unofficial sculptor laureate, highlights the true spirit of the Tampa Bay Community and recognizes the service of the patriots who receive the prestigious award.

About the Tampa Bay Defense Alliance

The Tampa Bay Defense Alliance (TBDA) was formed in 2012 to champion our defense community by connecting our civilians to our military. The TBDA represents an eight-county region covering Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Manatee, Hernando, and Citrus. Speaking as One Team with One Voice, TBDA collaborates and cooperates with our community partners on issues of importance to the defense and military communities in our region. The TBDA promotes a collaborative and engaging environment that vigorously supports a robust and growing defense community. United in actions, we are a forum of strategic thinkers that provide vital linkage to all organizations supporting our military personnel and their families.

About the Airlift Tankers Association

The Airlift/Tanker Association (A/TA) is the world’s premier professional non-profit association for the Air Mobility community embracing innovation, promoting operational excellence, raising awareness, and understanding of the value of global mobility. The A/TA works across the DOD and Air Mobility Enterprise promoting a deeper understanding, appreciation, and reinforcement of Air Mobility heritage, culture, values, and relationships.

