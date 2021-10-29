WPUR Targets $263 Billion Renewable Water Market

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaterPure International, Inc. (OTC PINK: WPUR) today announced that on Tuesday next week, November 2nd, the company will launch its new website and present the company’s updated business plan implemented earlier this year to continue in developing clean water operations. The presentation will include details on the company’s first pilot project, fully developed and now in operation.

The renewable water market was valued at an estimated value of over $263 billion in 2020 anticipated to grow to $500 billion by 2028.

The company has recently updated its public disclosures with OTC Markets.

The company expects to make a water related intellectual property acquisition prior to the end of the year.