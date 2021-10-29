Global Submarine Optical Fiber Cables Market to Reach $30.8 Billion by 2026

New York, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Submarine Optical Fiber Cables Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01658728/?utm_source=GNW

Healthcare entities, government agencies, commercial enterprises, and even the general consumers have become more reliant on telecommunication services for their various needs in the troubled times. . In early 2020, COVID-19 crisis resulted in shut down of entire countries and drove an unprecedented surge in demand for bandwidth. Homeworking, educating, communicating, socializing and entertainment all became online pursuits during lockdown. Lockdowns, social distancing, and working from home pushed users to explore new scenarios to maintain business continuity and made Internet connection a basic need. As millions of people went online for entertainment and more, total internet hits surged by 70%. Communications service providers (CSPs) are aggressively expanding their fiber footprint and extending network capacity on fiber as well as wireless networks. Capital expenditures included advancing wireless speeds and coverage, supporting systems reliability and operational efficiency and effectiveness efforts, and the addition of homes and businesses directly to fiber-optic technology. In response to increased demand for network capacity, the wireless industry quickly deployed Wi-Fi hotspots and services in new spectrums. At the same time, many countries have continued with their introductions of the 5G network.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Submarine Optical Fiber Cables estimated at US$13.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period. The market in the Americas is estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2021. Transpacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Intra-Asia and Transatlantic, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 17.8% respectively over the analysis period.



Submarine optical fiber cables dominate international voice and data traffic, due largely to the advantages offered in terms of high reliability, security and capacity, cost-effectiveness on major routes. The growing prominence of Cloud and Big Data also necessitates high degree of investments into data centers dispersed across the world. For cloud and big data concepts to be realized, telecom sector requires strong connectivity between these data centers, thus further raising importance of submarine optical fiber cables. Growing demand for high speed Internet due to the increasing internet usage has led to a rapid surge in the demand for higher bandwidth globally. This growing demand for more bandwidth has been one of the major factors driving the growth of submarine fiber cable market. Other factors that add to the market growth include large scale deployment of cables in oil and gas industry, increasing use of smart devices, and growing fiber connectivity in developing regions such as Asia and Africa.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Need for Internet Connectivity Amidst the Pandemic Raises

Significance of Submarine Cable Systems

An Introduction to Submarine Optical Fiber Cables

Historical Evolution of Submarine Communication Cables

Basic Structure of Submarine Communication Cable

Ownership Structure in Submarine Cable Industry

Submarine Cable Networks: The Lifeline of Global Communications

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

US-China Battle to Gain Control of Worldwide Internet Grid

Global Submarine Telecom Cable System Capacity: An Overview

EXHIBIT 2: Global Capacity of Submarine Optic Fiber Cable

Systems (in Tbps) by Major Route for 2016-2020

EXHIBIT 3: Global Submarine Optic Fiber Cable System Added

(in Thousand Kilometers) for 2016 and 2020

EXHIBIT 4: Global Addition of Submarine Optic Fiber Cable

System by Route/Region (in %) for the Period 2021-2023

Average Lit Capacity Continues to Grow

EXHIBIT 5: Lit Capacity as % of Total Capacity of Submarine

Optic Fiber Cable System by Route for 2015 and 2020

Multiple Ownership of Submarine Telecom Cable Systems on the Rise

EXHIBIT 6: Ownership of Submarine Telecom Cable Systems:

Percentage Breakdown of Systems Owned by Single Owner and

Multiple Owner for 2016, 2018 and 2020

EXHIBIT 7: Submarine Telecom Cable Systems? Financing Breakdown

by Single Owner System, Multiple Owner System, and

Multilateral Development Banks for 2016-2020

A Glance at Recent Submarine Telecom Cable Systems

Submarine Fiber Optic Cable Between Australia and Antarctica to

Offer Reliable Communication Service

Enhancements to MAREA Creates Record Capacity and Data Rates

Competition

EXHIBIT 8: Global Submarine Telecom Cable System Installations

by Major Companies (in %) for 2016-2020

Recent Market Activity



FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Fiber Optics: The Preferred Transmission Mode in Undersea

Applications

Submarine Cabling Emerges to Address Data Transmission Needs

Rise in Digital Services Usage Drives Focus onto the Need to

Maintain Subsea Optical Fiber Cables

EXHIBIT 9: Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for Tools

to Safeguard Enterprise Data: Global Digital Transformation

Spending (In US$ Billion) for 2017-2023

EXHIBIT 10: Global Digital Data Created (In Zettabytes) for the

Years 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030

Internet?s Rising Contribution to Economy Fuels Need for

Submarine Communication Cable Systems

Growing Demand for High Bandwidth Applications Bodes Well for

the Market

EXHIBIT 11: World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by

Geographic Region: February 2021

EXHIBIT 12: Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions)

for the Years 2011-2019

EXHIBIT 13: Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries

for 2020

EXHIBIT 14: Global Consumer IP Traffic Volume (in Exabytes) for

the Years 2017 and 2020

Submarine Cable Systems to Benefit from the Rise in Internet-

enabled Devices Resultant Need for Bandwidth Capacity

Expansion

EXHIBIT 15: Global Mobile Data Traffic in EB/Month for the Year

2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

EXHIBIT 16: Breakdown of Mobile Internet Revenues by Category

(in %): 2020

EXHIBIT 17: Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by

Network Type

Rising Penetration of Smartphones Drives Growth of Mobile

Network Traffic

EXHIBIT 18: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total

Population: 2016-2021

EXHIBIT 19: Global Mobile Data Traffic Per Smartphone (in GB

per Month) by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

5G to Further Enhance Mobile Internet Traffic

EXHIBIT 20: 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022

EXHIBIT 21: Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by

Technology for 2019 and 2025

Surge in Internet Video Consumption to Trigger Deployment of

Undersea Optical Fiber Cable Systems

EXHIBIT 22: Average Time Spent Per Day (in Minutes) on Online

Videos in the US for 2015-2019

EXHIBIT 23: Global OTT (Over-The-Top) Market Size (in $

Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Content Providers Emerge as Major Drivers of Growth in

Submarine Cable System Development

EXHIBIT 24: Content Providers-driven Submarine Telecom Cable

Systems as % of Total Cable Systems for 2016, 2018, 2020, and

2021-2023

Data Center Providers Fuel Need for Submarine Telecom Cable

Systems

EXHIBIT 25: Surging Workloads of Data Center Workloads to Fuel

Prospects in Data Center Accelerators Market: Global Data

Center IP Traffic in Zettabytes for the Years 2016, 2018,

2020 & 2022

Demand for Data Centers Surge as Remote Working Becomes the New

Normal

EXHIBIT 26: WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce for

2019, 2020 and 2021

Shift towards Cloud-based Services and Applications Enhance

Bandwidth & Capacity, Necessitating Undersea Cable Systems

EXHIBIT 27: Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of

Large, Medium and Small Businesses

EXHIBIT 28: Global Public Cloud Services Market (In US$

Billion) for 2019, 2020 and 2021

Rising Deployment of Submarine Optic Fiber Cables in the Oil &

Gas Industry

Unconventional Applications Provide Growth Opportunities

Creating Mesh Networks for Greater Reliability and Faster

Connectivity

Service Providers Focus on Improving Flexibility of Submarine

Cable Networks

Technology Advancements Promise Faster Undersea Transmissions

SDM: A High Potential Technology for Augmenting Cable Capacity

Caltech Researchers Study Submarine Cables to Sense Oceanic

Earthquakes

Role of AI in Submarine Telecom Cable Systems

Infinera and Seaborn Networks Introduce Novel Submarine Network

Services

Satellite Communications Present Challenges to Submarine Cable

Fiber Optic Systems

Lack of New Submarine Cable System Installations: Repairs &

Upgrades to Provide Growth Opportunities

Submarine Cables At Risk from Snooping and Natural Disasters

Measures to Safeguard Submarine Fiber Optic Cables

Undersea Cables Face Risk from Spy Submarines

Congestion, Political Feuds Push Subsea Cable Companies to Seek

Alternate Routes



