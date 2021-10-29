Global Animal Feed Additives Market to Reach $18 Billion by 2026

New York, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Animal Feed Additives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p092574/?utm_source=GNW

Industrialization of meat production, growing awareness regarding the importance of a diet rich in proteins, and growing consumption of meat are driving demand for animal feed additives. Also, the growing awareness regarding consumption of disease-free and high quality meat has boosted the demand for feed additives. Meat consumption increased in some of the fast developing countries in the region, backed by technological advancements in meat processing. Meat quality remains crucial in developed countries of North America and Europe, providing ample support to continued demand growth for feed additives in these markets. Increased regulatory supervision also led to standardization of meat products, which is driving demand for various feed additives.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Animal Feed Additives estimated at US$13.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period. Amino Acids, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR to reach US$6.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Antibiotics / Antibacterials segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25% share of the global Animal Feed Additives market. Amino Acids constitute the largest segment, owing to their ability to regulate all metabolic processes. Amino acid-based feed additives are also vital in ensuring proper weight gain and faster growth of livestock. Lysine especially is used in the form of growth promoter in swine and cattle feed. Antibiotics were once the popular feed additives for their medical as well as non-medical uses. Their perceived ability to improve yield led to their unscrupulous use, although increased resistance to various antibacterial drugs led to their higher scrutiny in feed usage. Europe and a few other countries, including the US recently, banned their usage, while a few others are expected to toe the line in the near future.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2026



The Animal Feed Additives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 20.43% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 4.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific represents the leading regional market, driven by the region`s emergence as a leading exporter of meat. One of the key growth driving factors for the market in this region lately has been the ban on usage of last-resort antibiotic, Colistin, in animal feed from China in the year 2017. Going forward, feed additives demand in the region is anticipated to be the strongest from the aqua feed market segment due to the rapid increase in aquaculture activities, which is in turn supported by the rising demand for seafood products across many Asian countries including China, India, and Vietnam among others. Europe and North America represent the other two leading markets. In Europe, Russia is an important market with strong government push for reducing meat imports and increasing domestic production driving market gains.



Vitamins Segment to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2026



Vitamins, including B12, B6, B2, B1, K, E, D, C, A and folic acid, caplan, niacin, and biotin are used as additives. Of these, Vitamin E constitutes the most extensively consumed vitamin because it can enhance stability, compatibility, handling and dispersion features for fortification of feed. Increasing demand for protein, cost-effective management of agricultural commodities, and industrialization is boosting the demand for feed-grade vitamins. In the global Vitamins segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$968.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$319.3 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.5% CAGR through the analysis period.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic-Induced Supply Chain Disruptions Impact Animal Feed

Additives Industry

An Introduction to Animal Feed Additives

Types of Animal Feed Additives

Antibiotics/Antibacterials

Vitamins

Amino Acids

Antioxidants

Enzymes

Feed Acidifiers

Animal Feed Additives: A Prelude

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Amino Acids Lead the Global Market

Developing Economies to Spearhead Long-term Growth

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trends in Meat Production and Consumption Influence Growth

Opportunities in Animal Feed Additives Market

EXHIBIT 2: Global Meat Production in Thousand Metric Tons for

Beef & Veal, Pork and Chicken Meat: 2017-2021

EXHIBIT 3: Global Meat Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for

Beef & Veal, Pork and Chicken Meat: 2017-2021

Changing Consumer Lifestyles and Growing Demand for Processed Meat

EXHIBIT 4: Energy, Water, Protein and Fat Content for Meat &

Eggs Vis-à-vis Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and Beverages (per

100 grams)

Rising Consumption of Poultry Meat Spurs Opportunities

EXHIBIT 5: Global Chicken Meat Production in Thousand Metric

Tons (Ready to Cook Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2017-

2021

EXHIBIT 6: Global Chicken Meat Consumption in Thousand Metric

Tons (Ready to Cook Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2017-

2021

Pork Meat: A Major Market for Animal Feed Additives

EXHIBIT 7: Global Pork Meat Production in Thousand Metric Tons

(Carcass Weight Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2017-2021

EXHIBIT 8: Global Pork Meat Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons

(Carcass Weight Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2017-2021

Beef & Veal: Demand Trends Support Growth in Feed Additives Market

EXHIBIT 9: Global Production of Beef & Veal in Thousand Metric

Tons (Carcass Weight Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2017-

2021

EXHIBIT 10: Global Consumption of Beef & Veal in Thousand

Metric Tons (Carcass Weight Equivalent) by Country/Region for

2017-2021

Rising Importance of Amino Acids in Animal Feed Drives Market

Growth

Demand for Protein-Rich Diets Dictate Demand for Amino Acids as

Feed Additives

Ban on Antibiotics Boosts Demand for Amino Acids as Feed Additives

Lysine: A Prominent Feed-Grade Amino Acids

EXHIBIT 11: Global Lysine Market Breakdown of Revenues by End-

Use (in %) for the Year 2020

Methionine Emerges as Another Key Additive for Animal Feed

EXHIBIT 12: Global Methionine Market by End-Use Industry (in %)

for 2020

Synthetic Methionine in Poultry Diet

China: A Major Methionine Market

DL-Methionine: An Eco-Friendly Option for Animal Nutrition

Focus on Amino Acid Balancing for Ruminants

Growing Prominence of Amino Acids in Fish Farming

EXHIBIT 13: Global Aquaculture Production (in Mt) for the Years

2011 through 2027

EXHIBIT 14: Aquaculture as % of Fish & Seafood Production by

Region for 2008, 2018 and 2028

Focus on Animal Disease Management Stimulates Demand

Antibiotics Market: Increasing Focus on Clamping Down

Antibiotics Usage as Growth Promoters

A Gist of AGP Ban and Prescription Requirements Status in

Select Countries

Use of Growth-Promoting Antibiotics Wanes

Therapeutic Antibiotics Register Growth despite Ban on AGPs

Emerging Alternatives for AGPs

Feed-Grade Vitamins: Poised for Healthy Growth

Rising Demand for Feed Enzymes in Animal Feed

EXHIBIT 15: Global Animal Feed Enzymes Market Breakdown by

Application (in %) for 2020

EXHIBIT 16: Global Animal Feed Enzymes Market Breakdown by

Product Type (in %) for 2020

Encapsulated Acidifiers to Grow at a Rapid Pace

Compound Feed Additives Register Increasing Demand

EXHIBIT 17: Global Compound Feed Production Volume (in Million

Metric Tons) by Region for 2020

EXHIBIT 18: Worldwide Compound Feed Production Volume Breakdown

(in %) by Country for 2020

EXHIBIT 19: Compound Feed Market: Breakdown of Production

Volume by Type for 2020

EXHIBIT 20: Number of Compound Feed Mills Worldwide by Region:

2020

Natural Growth Promoters (NGPs): Aiming for Prevention than Cure

Demand for Organic Trace Minerals on the Rise

Rising Trend towards Use of Natural Ingredients in Feed Additives

Phytogenic Feed Additives: Natural Attributes Drive Opportunities

Eubiotics Gain Prominence as Animal Feed Additives

EXHIBIT 21: Global Eubiotics Market Breakdown of Revenues by

End-Use (in %) for 2020

Probiotic Additives Find Favor in Animal Feed

EXHIBIT 22: Global Market for Probiotics in Animal Feed by

Microbial Genus (in %) for 2020

Demand for Animal Feed Prebiotics Heats Up

EXHIBIT 23: Global Feed Prebiotics Market by Prebiotic Type

(in %) for the Year 2020

Fructans: Widely Researched Prebiotic in Animal Feed

Prebiotics for Poultry Feed Offers Huge Untapped Potential

Milk Oligosaccharides in Pet Food

Organic Acids: A Major Dietary Additive for Growth of Post-

Weaning Piglets

Specialty Feed Additives: Providing Essential Nutrients to Animals

Medicated Feed Additives: Concerns over Antibiotic Resistance

Present Challenges

Essential Oils in the Want of Further Research to Prove Efficacy

Red Seaweed as a Feed Additive Holds Potential to Stop Methane

Production

Micro-encapsulation Aids in Enhanced Utilization Rates

Manufacturers Focus on Product Innovations to Improve Efficacy

Changing Feed Technologies to Impact Feed Additives Market

Price: A Key Factor Influencing Growth in Animal Feed Additives

Market

Macro Factors Influencing Trends in the Animal Feed Additives

Market

Ballooning Global Population

EXHIBIT 24: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Urbanization Trend

EXHIBIT 25: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Expanding Middle Class Population

EXHIBIT 26: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

EXHIBIT 27: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030



