English Finnish

Uponor Corporation Investor news 29 October 2021 17:15 EET





Uponor to complete the acquisition of Capricorn S.A.





Uponor has today completed the acquisition of all outstanding shares in Capricorn S.A. from its owners. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

Capricorn is a Polish manufacturer of components for heating and sanitary installations. In 2020, its net sales were close to EUR 25 million and it employs approximately 400 people in Świebodzice, in the South West Poland. Following the closing of the acquisition, Capricorn will be integrated into Uponor’s Building Solutions – Europe division.

Uponor announced the acquisition on 23 August 2021.





Uponor Corporation





Susanna Inkinen

Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility

Tel. +358 20 129 2081



DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Media

www.uponorgroup.com