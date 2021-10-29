Global Dental Infection Control Products Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2026

New York, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Infection Control Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01591576/?utm_source=GNW

Rising concerns over cross infections and the increasing risk of bacterial and viral infections in dental care settings along with the adoption of strict infection control policies are leading to high demand for infection control products in dental facilities. Other key factors driving growth include greater prevalence of dental disorders and a growing base of geriatric population. The continuously changing lifestyle of consumers and their food habits, availability of modernized machinery, technological advancements and continued research and development efforts are expected to provide new opportunities for growth in the future. The increase in demand for dental surgical procedures, including cosmetic dentistry, and increased availability of trained dentists and other dental care personnel, and availability of reimbursement for medicines in several countries also boosts market expansion.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Dental Infection Control Products estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2. Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$965 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 44.6% share of the global Dental Infection Control Products market. Demand for consumable products is set to be led by increasing demand for dental procedures due to higher prevalence of dental disorders in children above 5 years and adolescents, as well as growing consumer interest in cosmetic dentistry. Additional factors driving growth include increasing adoption and short lifecycle of consumable products and the higher risk of cross-contamination. Dental equipment segment is also likely to grow at a healthy rate, driven by technological advancements in ultrasonic cleaning units and cleaning monitors.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $416.6 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $172.3 Million by 2026



The Dental Infection Control Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$416.6 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 35.19% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$172.3 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$187 Million by the end of the analysis period. The US and Europe represents the largest markets, driven by factors including increasing dental infections prevalence; growing demand for advanced dental surgeries and cosmetic procedures; continued introduction of innovative products, first-in-class healthcare infrastructure; ample insurance coverage; and rising disposable income and healthcare spending. Demand in Asia-Pacific region is accelerated by increasing prevalence of dental diseases, a growing geriatric population with cavity issues, an expanding network of dental healthcare setups, and increasing disposable income and affordability of dental treatments.

Select Competitors (Total 60 Featured)



3M Company

Air Techniques Inc.

Biotrol

Coltène/Whaledent AG

Crosstex International Inc.

Dentisan

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

First Medica™

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co. Inc.

KaVo Kerr Group

Laboratoire Septodont

maxill Inc.

Owens & Minor Inc.

Schülke & Mayr GmbH







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01591576/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Presenting

Challenging Times for Dental Infection Control Products Market

Pandemic-Induced Restrictions Impact Operations of Dental Industry

EXHIBIT 2: State of Dental Practice Amid COVID-19: March-April

2020

Teledentistry Set to Make Gains

Recovery in Patient Volumes to Drive Growth

EXHIBIT 3: % Patient Volume Growth in the US Private and Public

Dental Offices: April 2020-Jan 2021

COVID-19 Draws Attention onto Infection Control in Dental

Facilities

A Prelude to Dental Infection Control Products

Dental Infection and the Need for Infection Control

Common Transmission Modes of Microorganisms in Dental Practices

Airborne Infections: High Risk in Dental Practices

Diseases/Infections Caused by Certain Micro Organisms

A Glance at Select Diseases/Infections in Dental Practice

Dental Infection Control Products: Essential to Prevent Cross-

Infections and Occupational Exposures to Pathogens in Dental

Facilities

Rising Significance of Infection Control in Dental Practices

Clear Guidelines for Infection Control- Need of the Hour

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

US and Europe Dominate Dental Infection Control Products

Market, Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth

Dental Consumables Account for a Major Share

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Oral Diseases, Growing Awareness about

Oral Healthcare and Need to Cut Costs to Drive Market Gains

Rise in Oral Healthcare Needs of World?s Growing Geriatric

Population and Resultant Rise in Dental Practices to Propel

Market Growth

EXHIBIT 4: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

EXHIBIT 5: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total

Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed

Regions: 2019 & 2030

EXHIBIT 6: Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years: (2010-2015),

(2020-2025) & (2045-2050)

Segment Analysis

Personal Protective Equipment: Protection against Infectious

Material

Gloves: The First Line of Defence in Dental Offices

Low Latex Protein Gloves - A Solution to Address Latex-Related

Allergies

Powdered Vs. Non-Powdered Gloves

Ban on Use of Powdered Medical Gloves

Mask - Another Critical Protective Wear to Prevent Spread of

Infections

Surface Cleaning & Disinfection: Vital for Infection Control in

Dental Practices

Comparing Alcohol-based and Non-Alcohol Based Disinfectants

Guidelines to Ensure Proper Sterilization of Dental Equipment

for Infection Control

Dental Equipment as per Sterilization Needs

Surfaces & Dental Equipment

Barriers

Semi-Critical Devices

Challenges & Best Practices

Go Green: Order of the Day

Eco-Friendly Alternatives to Toxic Chemicals Gain Prominence

Need to Achieve Eco-Friendliness Brings Newer Green Methods to

the Fore

Reusables & Disposables: Drawing a Parallel

Advancing Dentistry Technologies Necessitate Greater Focus on

Infection Control

Stemming Tuberculosis Cases: Vital Role of Infection Control

Practices in Dental Clinics

EXHIBIT 7: World Tuberculosis Incidence and Mortality

Statistics by Region (2019)

Infection Control in Dental Unit Water Lines

Rising Incidences of Dental Caries and Other Periodontal Diseases

Cosmetic Dentistry Gains Popularity, Driving Infection Control

Products Market

EXHIBIT 8: Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size (in US$

Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2024

Market to Benefit from the Rising Demand for Dental Treatments

from Middle Class Population in Developing Economies

EXHIBIT 9: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

EXHIBIT 10: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Dental Tourism Presents Potential Growth Prospects for Dental

Treatment and Procedures, Drives Demand for Infection Control

Products

EXHIBIT 11: Global Dental Tourism Market Size (in US$ Billion)

for 2019, 2022 & 2025

Technological Advancements Propel Market Growth

Emergence of Digital Dentistry Redefines Market Growth

Digital Sensors Cause an Alteration in Infection Control Methods



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Dental Infection

Control Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Dental Infection Control

Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Dental Infection Control

Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumables by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Consumables by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumables by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Equipment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Equipment by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Equipment by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Dental Hospitals &

Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Dental Hospitals & Clinics

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Dental Hospitals &

Clinics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Dental

Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Dental Laboratories by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Dental Laboratories by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Dental Academic &

Research Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Dental Academic & Research

Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Dental Academic &

Research Institutes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Dental Infection Control Products Face Severe Pressure amidst

the COVID-19 Pandemic, Poised to Recover in 2021

EXHIBIT 12: COVID-19 Impacts Dental Infection Control Products

Market in the US: YoY Decline (%) in Average Monthly Hygiene

Appointments & Annual Patient Value for 2020 Vs. 2019

EXHIBIT 13: Americans Choose to Defer Dental Visits Amidst

COVID-19: % of Dentists Recording Decline in Patient Volume:

(October 2020)

Increasing Focus on Infection Control to Drive Market Growth

Aging Population with Growing Dental Needs to Drive Market Gains

EXHIBIT 14: North American Elderly Population by Age Group:

(1975-2050)

Market Prospects and Outlook

EXHIBIT 15: Dental Expenditure as a % of Total Healthcare

Expenditure in the US for the Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2016 &

2019

EXHIBIT 16: Dental Visitations in the US - Percentage of

Population Visiting Dentists by Age Group for 2019

EXHIBIT 17: Dental Market in the US (2019): Percentage Share

Breakdown of Expenditure by Source of Financing - CMS

Programs, Out-of-Pocket Payment, Private Insurance and Others

Regulatory Guidelines for Dental Infection Control Prevention

in the US

Risk of Infection Transmission in Dental Surfaces

California?s Infection Control Guidelines for Dental Practices

California Enacts New Legislation to Improve Infection Control

Safety in Dental Practices

Dental Practices Focus on Patient-Centric Operations

Sterilization of Low-Speed Handpieces - Essential to Prevent

Cross Contamination in Dental Offices

Digital Dentistry & Shift to Cloud: Technology Developments in

Dental Market

Rise of Group Practices Affects Solo Dental Establishments

Market Analytics

Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Dental Infection

Control Products by Type - Consumables and Equipment -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: USA Historic Review for Dental Infection Control

Products by Type - Consumables and Equipment Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Dental Infection Control

Products by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumables and Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Dental Infection

Control Products by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics,

Dental Laboratories and Dental Academic & Research Institutes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Dental Infection Control

Products by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental

Laboratories and Dental Academic & Research Institutes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Dental Infection Control

Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories and Dental

Academic & Research Institutes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Dental Infection

Control Products by Type - Consumables and Equipment -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Dental Infection Control

Products by Type - Consumables and Equipment Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Dental Infection

Control Products by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Consumables and Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Dental Infection

Control Products by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics,

Dental Laboratories and Dental Academic & Research Institutes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Dental Infection Control

Products by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental

Laboratories and Dental Academic & Research Institutes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Dental Infection

Control Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories and

Dental Academic & Research Institutes for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Dental Infection

Control Products by Type - Consumables and Equipment -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Dental Infection Control

Products by Type - Consumables and Equipment Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Dental Infection

Control Products by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Consumables and Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Dental Infection

Control Products by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics,

Dental Laboratories and Dental Academic & Research Institutes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Dental Infection Control

Products by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental

Laboratories and Dental Academic & Research Institutes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Dental Infection

Control Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories and

Dental Academic & Research Institutes for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CHINA

Dental Market in China: An Overview

Market Analytics

Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Dental Infection

Control Products by Type - Consumables and Equipment -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: China Historic Review for Dental Infection Control

Products by Type - Consumables and Equipment Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Dental Infection

Control Products by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Consumables and Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Dental Infection

Control Products by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics,

Dental Laboratories and Dental Academic & Research Institutes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Dental Infection Control

Products by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental

Laboratories and Dental Academic & Research Institutes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Dental Infection

Control Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories and

Dental Academic & Research Institutes for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Prospects in the European Dental

Infection Control Products Market

Regulatory Scenario

Market Prospects and Growth

EXHIBIT 18: European Dental Care Market: Number of Practicing

Dentists in Select Countries for 2015 & 2018

EXHIBIT 19: Dental Spending Mix in Select European Countries -

Breakup by Share of Government, Private Insurance and Self-Pay

European Dental Market Ripe for Consolidation

Market Analytics

Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Dental Infection

Control Products by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Dental Infection Control

Products by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Dental Infection

Control Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Dental Infection

Control Products by Type - Consumables and Equipment -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Dental Infection Control

Products by Type - Consumables and Equipment Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Dental Infection

Control Products by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Consumables and Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Dental Infection

Control Products by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics,

Dental Laboratories and Dental Academic & Research Institutes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Dental Infection Control

Products by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental

Laboratories and Dental Academic & Research Institutes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Dental Infection

Control Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories and

Dental Academic & Research Institutes for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 52: France Current & Future Analysis for Dental Infection

Control Products by Type - Consumables and Equipment -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: France Historic Review for Dental Infection Control

Products by Type - Consumables and Equipment Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Dental Infection

Control Products by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Consumables and Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Dental Infection

Control Products by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics,

Dental Laboratories and Dental Academic & Research Institutes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Dental Infection Control

Products by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental

Laboratories and Dental Academic & Research Institutes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Dental Infection

Control Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories and

Dental Academic & Research Institutes for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 58: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Dental

Infection Control Products by Type - Consumables and Equipment -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Dental Infection Control

Products by Type - Consumables and Equipment Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Dental Infection

Control Products by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Consumables and Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Dental

Infection Control Products by End-Use - Dental Hospitals &

Clinics, Dental Laboratories and Dental Academic & Research

Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Dental Infection Control

Products by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental

Laboratories and Dental Academic & Research Institutes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Dental Infection

Control Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories and

Dental Academic & Research Institutes for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Dental Infection

Control Products by Type - Consumables and Equipment -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Dental Infection Control

Products by Type - Consumables and Equipment Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Dental Infection

Control Products by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Consumables and Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Dental Infection

Control Products by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics,

Dental Laboratories and Dental Academic & Research Institutes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Dental Infection Control

Products by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental

Laboratories and Dental Academic & Research Institutes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Dental Infection

Control Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories and

Dental Academic & Research Institutes for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: UK Current & Future Analysis for Dental Infection

Control Products by Type - Consumables and Equipment -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: UK Historic Review for Dental Infection Control

Products by Type - Consumables and Equipment Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Dental Infection Control

Products by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumables and Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Dental Infection

Control Products by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics,

Dental Laboratories and Dental Academic & Research Institutes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Dental Infection Control

Products by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental

Laboratories and Dental Academic & Research Institutes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Dental Infection Control

Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories and Dental

Academic & Research Institutes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 76: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Dental Infection

Control Products by Type - Consumables and Equipment -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Dental Infection Control

Products by Type - Consumables and Equipment Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Dental Infection

Control Products by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Consumables and Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Dental Infection

Control Products by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics,

Dental Laboratories and Dental Academic & Research Institutes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Dental Infection Control

Products by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental

Laboratories and Dental Academic & Research Institutes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Dental Infection

Control Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories and

Dental Academic & Research Institutes for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



RUSSIA

Table 82: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Dental Infection

Control Products by Type - Consumables and Equipment -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Dental Infection Control

Products by Type - Consumables and Equipment Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Dental Infection

Control Products by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Consumables and Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Dental Infection

Control Products by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics,

Dental Laboratories and Dental Academic & Research Institutes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Dental Infection Control

Products by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental

Laboratories and Dental Academic & Research Institutes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Dental Infection

Control Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories and

Dental Academic & Research Institutes for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Dental

Infection Control Products by Type - Consumables and Equipment -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Dental Infection

Control Products by Type - Consumables and Equipment Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Dental

Infection Control Products by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Consumables and Equipment for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027





Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01591576/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________