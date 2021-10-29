Global Dental Infection Control Products Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2026

New York, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Infection Control Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01591576/?utm_source=GNW
Rising concerns over cross infections and the increasing risk of bacterial and viral infections in dental care settings along with the adoption of strict infection control policies are leading to high demand for infection control products in dental facilities. Other key factors driving growth include greater prevalence of dental disorders and a growing base of geriatric population. The continuously changing lifestyle of consumers and their food habits, availability of modernized machinery, technological advancements and continued research and development efforts are expected to provide new opportunities for growth in the future. The increase in demand for dental surgical procedures, including cosmetic dentistry, and increased availability of trained dentists and other dental care personnel, and availability of reimbursement for medicines in several countries also boosts market expansion.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Dental Infection Control Products estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2. Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$965 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 44.6% share of the global Dental Infection Control Products market. Demand for consumable products is set to be led by increasing demand for dental procedures due to higher prevalence of dental disorders in children above 5 years and adolescents, as well as growing consumer interest in cosmetic dentistry. Additional factors driving growth include increasing adoption and short lifecycle of consumable products and the higher risk of cross-contamination. Dental equipment segment is also likely to grow at a healthy rate, driven by technological advancements in ultrasonic cleaning units and cleaning monitors.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $416.6 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $172.3 Million by 2026
The Dental Infection Control Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$416.6 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 35.19% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$172.3 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$187 Million by the end of the analysis period. The US and Europe represents the largest markets, driven by factors including increasing dental infections prevalence; growing demand for advanced dental surgeries and cosmetic procedures; continued introduction of innovative products, first-in-class healthcare infrastructure; ample insurance coverage; and rising disposable income and healthcare spending. Demand in Asia-Pacific region is accelerated by increasing prevalence of dental diseases, a growing geriatric population with cavity issues, an expanding network of dental healthcare setups, and increasing disposable income and affordability of dental treatments.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Presenting
Challenging Times for Dental Infection Control Products Market
Pandemic-Induced Restrictions Impact Operations of Dental Industry
EXHIBIT 2: State of Dental Practice Amid COVID-19: March-April
2020
Teledentistry Set to Make Gains
Recovery in Patient Volumes to Drive Growth
EXHIBIT 3: % Patient Volume Growth in the US Private and Public
Dental Offices: April 2020-Jan 2021
COVID-19 Draws Attention onto Infection Control in Dental
Facilities
A Prelude to Dental Infection Control Products
Dental Infection and the Need for Infection Control
Common Transmission Modes of Microorganisms in Dental Practices
Airborne Infections: High Risk in Dental Practices
Diseases/Infections Caused by Certain Micro Organisms
A Glance at Select Diseases/Infections in Dental Practice
Dental Infection Control Products: Essential to Prevent Cross-
Infections and Occupational Exposures to Pathogens in Dental
Facilities
Rising Significance of Infection Control in Dental Practices
Clear Guidelines for Infection Control- Need of the Hour
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
US and Europe Dominate Dental Infection Control Products
Market, Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth
Dental Consumables Account for a Major Share
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Prevalence of Oral Diseases, Growing Awareness about
Oral Healthcare and Need to Cut Costs to Drive Market Gains
Rise in Oral Healthcare Needs of World?s Growing Geriatric
Population and Resultant Rise in Dental Practices to Propel
Market Growth
EXHIBIT 4: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
EXHIBIT 5: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total
Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed
Regions: 2019 & 2030
EXHIBIT 6: Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years: (2010-2015),
(2020-2025) & (2045-2050)
Segment Analysis
Personal Protective Equipment: Protection against Infectious
Material
Gloves: The First Line of Defence in Dental Offices
Low Latex Protein Gloves - A Solution to Address Latex-Related
Allergies
Powdered Vs. Non-Powdered Gloves
Ban on Use of Powdered Medical Gloves
Mask - Another Critical Protective Wear to Prevent Spread of
Infections
Surface Cleaning & Disinfection: Vital for Infection Control in
Dental Practices
Comparing Alcohol-based and Non-Alcohol Based Disinfectants
Guidelines to Ensure Proper Sterilization of Dental Equipment
for Infection Control
Dental Equipment as per Sterilization Needs
Surfaces & Dental Equipment
Barriers
Semi-Critical Devices
Challenges & Best Practices
Go Green: Order of the Day
Eco-Friendly Alternatives to Toxic Chemicals Gain Prominence
Need to Achieve Eco-Friendliness Brings Newer Green Methods to
the Fore
Reusables & Disposables: Drawing a Parallel
Advancing Dentistry Technologies Necessitate Greater Focus on
Infection Control
Stemming Tuberculosis Cases: Vital Role of Infection Control
Practices in Dental Clinics
EXHIBIT 7: World Tuberculosis Incidence and Mortality
Statistics by Region (2019)
Infection Control in Dental Unit Water Lines
Rising Incidences of Dental Caries and Other Periodontal Diseases
Cosmetic Dentistry Gains Popularity, Driving Infection Control
Products Market
EXHIBIT 8: Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size (in US$
Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2024
Market to Benefit from the Rising Demand for Dental Treatments
from Middle Class Population in Developing Economies
EXHIBIT 9: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
EXHIBIT 10: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Dental Tourism Presents Potential Growth Prospects for Dental
Treatment and Procedures, Drives Demand for Infection Control
Products
EXHIBIT 11: Global Dental Tourism Market Size (in US$ Billion)
for 2019, 2022 & 2025
Technological Advancements Propel Market Growth
Emergence of Digital Dentistry Redefines Market Growth
Digital Sensors Cause an Alteration in Infection Control Methods
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
