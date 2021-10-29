COP26: GHD unveils ambitious roadmap for the path to net zero

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GHD, one of the world’s leading professional services firms, has launched Making the Next 10 Years Count @ COP26, an online collection of insights and guidelines by GHD engineers, scientists, architects, and advisors to make global energy systems more sustainable and communities more resilient to the impacts of climate change. Launched to coincide with the official opening of COP26, the collaboration is part of a global initiative to share insights and perspectives from experts working around the world.

Making the Next 10 Years Count features insights designed to address one of the most pressing international challenges post-COP26: How can we make this next pivotal decade really count? The articles address three key questions and provide ambitious potential solutions from GHD experts for the road ahead:

How can we rapidly decarbonize our energy systems?

A supercharged transition: Making the next 10 count to rapidly decarbonise our energy systems [Download] How can planners and place makers shift their thinking to create resilient, adaptive, low-carbon communities?

Shock-resistant communities: Making the next 10 count to underpin resilient, adaptable communities [Download] How can market forces, public-private finance trends and ESG drivers collaborate to have the greatest impact on COP26 sustainability goals?

Radical collaboration: Making the next 10 count to accelerate the low-carbon economy [Download]

The following GHD global leaders are available for comment on these topics throughout COP26:

Dr. Tej Gidda, Global Leader – Future Energy

Jill Hannaford, Global Leader – Future Communities

Rod Naylor, Global Leader – Water

James Viray, Global Leader – Sustainability

Gregory Carli, Global Leader – ESG

Kumar Parakala, Global Leader – Digital

