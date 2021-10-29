Werner Enterprises Earns SmartWay Excellence Award for Eighth Time, Fifth Consecutive Year

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, has earned the 2021 SmartWay Excellence Award and SmartWay High Performer Award. This is the eighth time Werner has received the prestigious SmartWay Excellence Award, and it marks the fifth consecutive year receiving the SmartWay High Performer Award recognition.



The SmartWay Excellence Award is the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) highest recognition for demonstrated leadership in freight supply chain energy and environmental performance. Werner was recognized in the following fleet categories: large truckload/dry van, small flatbed and small dray.

The SmartWay High Performer Award recognizes companies who lead the freight industry in producing more efficient and sustainable supply chain transportation solutions. SmartWay High Performers are SmartWay Partners whose efficiency and air quality performance fall within the top-ranked performance range. The complete list of 2021 SmartWay awardees in alphabetical order is featured on the EPA’s website.

“This is an exciting time for Werner,” said Associate Vice President of Sustainability Shawntell Kroese. “Earlier this year, we released our inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility report, which documents past successes and outlines our future milestones. We are an essential service business in a unique position to reduce GHG emissions while enabling our customers to achieve their environmental goals. This recognition from the EPA validates that we are moving in the right direction.”

To further demonstrate its long-term commitment to sustainability, Werner recently branded its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts, “WernerBlue.” “Our commitment to ESG is key to our success and our promise to keep America moving,” said Chairman, President and CEO Derek Leathers. “Our attention and emphasis on our sustainability strategy intensifies with each passing year and achieved milestone, and we fully anticipate transformative growth of our sustainability strategy. We are proud that the EPA recognizes our efforts.”

