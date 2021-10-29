ACGME Recognizes 2022 Graduate Medical Education Community Awardees

Chicago, IL, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) is proud to announce its 2022 Award recipients, honoring the perseverance and dedication the graduate medical education (GME) community has demonstrated in the face of a global pandemic. The recipients will be featured in the Awards Hall at the 2022 ACGME Annual Educational Conference, being held virtually March 30-April 1, 2022.

“These esteemed honorees personify the resolution of the GME community to provide quality, equitable health care and education,” said ACGME President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas J. Nasca, MD, MACP, adding, “Now more than ever, it is important to recognize those who serve, and those who work every day to ensure the American public that physician education is in the most capable of hands.”

ACGME Awards honor the best in graduate medical education. As the 2022 Annual Educational Conference approaches, the ACGME website and Blog will feature more about this year’s exceptional awardees.

Honoring individuals who have dedicated their careers to GME and have made outstanding contributions to the enhancement of residency and fellowship education and ACGME accreditation activities, the John C. Gienapp Distinguished Service Award is presented to Kenneth M. Ludmerer, MD of Washington University School of Medicine. Dr. Ludmerer is recognized for his commitment to training residents and for serving as an ambassador for medical education. With an eye on historical context, he has holistically chronicled and shared the residency experience. He has received several teaching awards, including the Washington University Clinical Teacher of the Year Award, amplified the message of clinician well-being, and had a vital role in the development of the current ACGME Common Program Requirements.

The renamed Barbara Ross-Lee, DO Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Award honors ACGME-accredited Sponsoring Institutions and programs, as well as specialty organizations, working to diversify the underrepresented physician workforce and create inclusive workplaces that foster humane, civil, and equitable environments. This year’s recipients are:

American Academy of Ophthalmology (Specialty Organization)

Children’s National, Pediatric Residency Program (Program)

Seattle Children’s Hospital, UW Pediatric Residency Program (Program)

SUNY Downstate Health Science (Sponsoring Institution)

The David C. Leach Award recognizes residents and fellows who have fostered innovation and improvement in their programs, advanced humanism in medicine, and increased efficiency and emphasis on educational outcomes. This year’s recipients are:

Beverly Aiyanyor, MD; Boston Medical Center/Boston University School of Medicine

Anai N. Kothari, MD; University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Han Yu S. Liou, MD; University of Chicago

Nupur Sharma, MD; Vidant Medical Center/East Carolina University

Jeremy Weleff, DO; Cleveland Clinic

The Debra L. Dooley GME Program Coordinator Excellence Award is given to program coordinators in recognition of their in-depth understanding of the accreditation process, excellent communication and interpersonal skills, and projects to improve residency programs. This year’s recipients are:

Skyler Kiddy, MS; Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences-OSU Medical Center

Lourdes J. Rodriguez; Montefiore Medical Center/Albert Einstein College of Medicine (Moses and Weiler Campuses)

Hemali J. Shah, C-TAGME, PACE; University of Illinois at Chicago

Mary Anne Wesner, C-TAGME; Geisinger

Melissa S. Wheeler, MA; Summa Health

LaToya Wright, BBA, C-TAGME; UT Southwestern Medical Center

The GME Institutional Coordinator Excellence Award recognizes institutional coordinators who demonstrate in-depth knowledge of graduate medical education and the process for internal review. These people skillfully manage the multiple roles of administrator, counselor, enforcer, coordinator, organizer, and scheduler. This year’s recipients are:

Linda Ortiz Morrison, CHCP; Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center

Jennifer M. Rodgers, MS, C-TAGME; Southern Illinois University School of Medicine

Venice M. VanHuse, MPA; Northwell Health/Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra

The Parker J. Palmer Courage to Lead Award honors designated institutional officials who have demonstrated strong leadership and astute resource management, and who have encouraged innovation and improvement in residency and fellowship programs and their Sponsoring Institutions. This year’s recipients are:

Ted Epperly, MD; Full Circle Health

Joann Porter MD, FACP; Creighton University School of Medicine

Mark C. Wilson, MD, MPH; University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics

The Parker J. Palmer Courage to Teach Award recognizes program directors who have fostered innovation and improvement in their residency/fellowship programs and served as exemplary role models for residents and fellows. This year’s recipients are:

Michael Aylward, MD, FACP, FAAP; University of Minnesota

Joshua Seth Broder, MD; Duke University School of Medicine

Heather L. Burrows MD, PhD; The University of Michigan

Nikhil Hemady, MD, FAAFP; Pontiac General Hospital

Amit R.T. Joshi, MD, FACS; Einstein Healthcare Network

Sachin Kedar, MBBS, MD, FAAN; University of Nebraska Medical Center

Nicole M. Paradise Black, MD, Med; University of Florida, Shands Children’s Hospital

Vance Y. Sohn, MD, FACS, FSSO; Madigan Army Medical Center

