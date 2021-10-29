PJET Anticipates Rapid Revenue Growth In 2022 From Collateral $376 Billion Market

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priority Aviation, Inc. (OTC Pink: PJET) (“PJET”) is set to launch its Student Housing Application in early December. In addition to introducing an App intended to be the Airbnb of student housing, the App is architected to optimize advertising to the university student demographic.

21 million U.S. college students are estimated to have over $376 billion in spending power. In 2020, students spent $39 billion on food alone. Annual student spending on clothes and accessories is estimated at $67 billion. Universities themselves spend approximately $1 billion annually advertising to the university student demographic.

See College Student Spending Habits For 2021 to learn more.

With student housing is in short supply and only an estimated 22% of students living on campus, PJET anticipates its Student Housing App to resonate with the resource constrained student housing market.

While the transaction revenue from the Student Housing App is anticipated to be substantial, PJET expects the primary profit generator to come from advertising to the university student demographic through high margin advertising revenue.

PJET’s Student Housing App design includes an artificial intelligence engine intended to optimize the App’s value to businesses looking to attract the university student demographic.

PJET redirected its operations earlier this year toward the student housing market. Look for much more to be coming soon on the company’s new business direction.

Visit the company’s new website periodically to look for the latest updates

Company Website – www.pjet-info.com