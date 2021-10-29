Texas U.S. Army Veterans Scott Adams, Maggie Bilyeu Presented with Ford F-150 Trucks

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wounded Warriors Family Support presented U.S. Army veterans Scott Adams and Maggie Bilyeu of San Antonio with 2021 Ford F-150 trucks as part of the Microsoft Employee Giving #DrivetheJourney Campaign.

For the fourth year, Wounded Warriors Family Support has teamed with Microsoft employees to provide vehicles to combat-wounded veterans. Across the U.S., there are 350 veterans who need modified vehicles as a result of their combat-related injuries.

“Our collaboration with Microsoft Employee Giving is focused on giving back to our wounded veterans who have sacrificed so much,” Wounded Warriors Family Support CEO and President Kate McCauley said. “We are honored to present Scott and Maggie with vehicles to help enhance their quality of life and provide freedom and independence in their everyday lives.”

Adams joined the Army in 1986 at age 17 right out of high school. He served in six deployments to Kuwait, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Adams was injured Jan. 26, 2007, by an improvised explosive device that blew up under a vehicle. He recovered for 18 months at Brooke Army Medical Center in Fort Sam Houston, Texas.

Adams and his wife recently moved to San Antonio from Minnesota. During the trip, Adams’ truck blew its engine. Then, his wife became paralyzed shortly after the move.

“We’re so thankful and blessed to be a part of this,” Adams said.

Bilyeu, who joined the U.S. Army in 2015, was deployed to Afghanistan soon after she completed training. Bilyeu and several soldiers were injured by a suicide bomber on Nov. 12, 2016 – 2½ months into her deployment.

Bilyeu was airlifted to a military hospital in Germany, then spend more than one month at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. Bilyeu was treated for life threatening injuries that included the loss of her left leg, left breast and spleen, a shattered femur, a split abdomen and diaphragm, seven broken ribs and partial loss of her colon, large intestine and small intestine.

“My heart and thanks go out to Wounded Warriors Family Support, Microsoft Employee Giving and everyone who had a hand in this opportunity,” Bilyeu said.

In addition to the vehicles, the Wounded Warriors Family Support partnership with Microsoft Employee Giving also will award 10 $4,000 scholarships to high school student Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps candidates.



About Wounded Warriors Family Support

Wounded Warriors Family Support is an independent nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide support to the families of those who have been wounded, injured, or killed during combat operations. This organization is run by combat veterans for combat veterans. Rated a four-star nonprofit by Charity Navigator, Wounded Warriors Family Support aids veterans and their families in healing the wounds that medicine cannot. For more information about Wounded Warriors Family Support, visit www.wwfs.org .

Media Contacts: Kevin Schuster, PR Counsel Kate McCauley, WWFS Cell: 402.917.6001 402.660.5785 Email: kschuster@lukaspartners.com kate@wwfs.org

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03462d6e-2b64-444a-a239-3fc732f87ea6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb574234-01ab-4dfc-9cee-c41468355f11