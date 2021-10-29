ALYI Electric Taxi Order Foreshadows Analyst Report Outlook

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) (“ALYI”) is set to ship its first electric motorcycles on Monday, November 1st scheduled to go into service in the motorcycle taxi market in Kenya.

Today, ALYI management highlights an October 21st report from Morningstar’s PitchBook on the future of electric vehicles in the overall Taxi Market.

The Future of Taxis Is Electric and Asset Heavy

Startups could dethrone incumbents amid shift to e-mobility

ALYI is an Electric Vehicle and overall Electric Vehicle Ecosystem company concentrating on the East African market with plans to expand into to the overall global developing economic market.

The company recently announced a $2 million 2021 revenue target anticipated from sales of its first electric motorcycles into the African motorcycle market.

ALYI is building an entire Electric Vehicle (EV) Ecosystem that addresses the entire EV adoption environment, from the perpetual design of best in class vehicles to the perpetual design of the myriad of mechanical and digital systems that go into a best in class vehicle; from the charging and maintenance infrastructure that goes into supporting consumer and commercial vehicles, to the EV value proposition itself that drives consumers and businesses to transition from combustion engines to electric powered vehicles.

ALYI has designed its EV Ecosystem solution to include democratized participation. ALYI has partnered with Revolt Token to finance ALYI’s growth by offering participation in the EV ecosystem through the sale of Revolt Tokens.

