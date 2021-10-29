JPX Global, Inc. to Merge with VeeMost Technologies, LTD – A Cloud and Cybersecurity Company

Red Bank, NJ, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JPX Global, Inc. (OTC Pink: JPEX) VeeMost Technologies, LTD today executed an agreement in an all-cash transaction, to purchase a majority control of JPX Global, Inc. VeeMost is an innovative cloud/cybersecurity global solutions and digital transformation services provider with locations in the United States, India, and West Africa. VeeMost specializes in architecting, deploying, and managing secure digital solutions and platforms for customers to accelerate and enhance business efficiencies for increased profitability.



A name change from JPEX Global, Inc to VeeMost Technologies, Inc will be filed with FINRA. The company will be re-domiciled in Delaware at the conclusion of the transaction as it continues to work towards its goal of up-listing to the OTCQB or other more prestigious exchanges, subject to satisfying all relevant listing qualifications for the exchange.

VeeMost is a team of diverse and experienced industry leaders and professionals led by its President and CEO, Mr. Melvin Ejiogu.

Melvin holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with specialization in Corporate Finance from the University of Akron, Ohio. He has over 25 years of practical experience in the technology industry and holds several top-level certifications in the I.T industry. He is one of the few individuals who have attained the prestigious Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert (CCIE) certification. Melvin has been engaged part time at VeeMost for the last 10 years while gradually but steadily building a solid foundation for the company and acquiring requisite industry experiences needed to build a sustainable growth at VeeMost. Many successes have been recorded by organizations due to the application of his IT acumen, sound business practice and the ability to build relationships and gain the trust of colleagues and partners at all levels over the decades. His partnership with Fit Technologies in Cleveland Ohio is one of many such cases. At Fit Technologies, Melvin served as both the Director of Business Development and as the Director of Technology Engineering, and he was instrumental to the growing of the company’s annual revenue from $8M to $28M in just a few years.

Melvin also contracted with AT&T Labs, where he served as a Lead Principal Architect & Designer, leading a highly specialized team of experts in designing, implementing, and delivering custom and secured network infrastructures, products and solutions to large government entities and enterprise customers. He was key to AT&T’s delivery of a multibillion-dollar contract with the United States Airforce.

Going forward, Melvin is poised to leverage on over 2 decades of practical industry experience in setting VeeMost on a trajectory of sustainable growth phase.

Worldwide spending on public cloud services is forecasted at $332.3 billion, up from $270 billion in 2020 representing a 23.1% hike in 2021. To capture a good percentage of the cloud market share, VeeMost plans to launch its own innovative cloud services and solutions by the last quarter of 2022. In addition, VeeMost provides a full lifecycle management for customer’s digital transformation journey to the cloud, from initial consultation and assessment to full migration and management of cloud services.

Cyber security incidents have been ramping up around the world, and the sector’s spending is forecasted to jump to $150.4 billion this year, a gain of 12.4% from last year. VeeMost has strategic alliance with most of the industry-leading security vendors such as Palo Alto Networks, Cisco Systems, Splunk and many more. With its team of security experts, VeeMost provides strategic vision, consulting and planning, implementation services, managed services, and technical services to organizations seeking to curb cyber security threats, remain in compliance and to keep their businesses running. Our 24x7x365 NOC/SOC operation, monitors customer’s networks and security infrastructures, while proactively mitigating issues to ensure our customers are always able to seamlessly transact operations.

In addition to our cloud security services, VeeMost will be launching a cloud security product which will enable us gain further penetration in the security market and provide added value to our stakeholders. VeeShield Cloud Security, to be launched within the next 60 days, is a suite of security products delivered from the Cloud to secure and protect users from malicious contents, malware, categorized url-filtering and much more. VeeShield will be offered in three packages: Pro, Pro+, and Cloud Hybrid Firewall (a next-generation-firewall). In anticipation of this launch VeeMost is also ramping up its sales and marketing efforts.

It is also noteworthy that in 2021, VeeMost launched an innovation Hub Center that focuses on researching and developing new solutions to enhance our partners products and services, in addition to our own innovative products. By having our own products and new solutions, VeeMost is positioned for long-term market penetration success and explosive growth, since our services often provide multi-year and long-term revenue streams with client retention rate of above 98%.

In the past 6 months VeeMost has been the subject of numerous buyout inquires and VeeMost Technologies is committed to increasing value for our shareholders through business expansion and multiple acquisitions. There will not be any dilution or reverse split from this management team as we have worked hard to grow the company without debt obligations.

About Alpharidge Capital, LLC

Alpharidge Capital, Inc. is a Shareholders' rights activist, building Shareholders' Value through Custodianships, Mergers & Acquisitions, and Entrepreneurship Development. With a commitment to empower at-risk youths, women, and black persons in the United States through financial tools and resources, Alpharidge acquires assets, properties and opportunities as redistributes same to its entrepreneurship development participants to create jobs for self, families and friend in a self-sustaining and healthy environment. A subsidiary of Givemepower Corporation (GMPW), Alpharidge also fulfills GMPW’s mission of (1) creating and empowering local black businesses in urban America; and (2) creating real estate properties and businesses in opportunity zones and other distressed neighborhood across America.

For more information, please check the latest updates on the company's Twitter account https://twitter.com/Alpharidge_Cap

