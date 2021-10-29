INE Partners with VetSecCon 2021 to Ensure Veterans Have Access to Career Resources and Guidance

Cary, N.C., Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE, the leading global provider of IT training, is partnering with the non-profit organization, VetSec, to help open new doors for active duty, transitioning, and veteran members of the military who are seeking a future in technology. INE instructors and veterans, Jack Reedy and Josh Mason will join a cadre of leading experts from across the information security industry to address topics of particular relevance to veterans. Topics include career guidance for transitioning military members, both entry-level and highly specialized skills workshops, and educational discussions on how infosec professionals can make a difference beyond the technical realm.

Jack and Josh will speak about the importance of lowering the barriers to cyber education Friday, October 29th at 1:00 pm EDT. You can access the free virtual event here.

Jack Reedy is Director of Cyber Security Content at INE. He spent nine years in the Marines, exiting as a Staff Sergeant in 2018. His tour of duty included two Afghanistan deployments with 1st Battalion 8th Marines and a focus on helping to stand up cyber protection teams 650 and 652 as a unit plank holder for each. He credits his leadership skills to his four years of experience serving with the infantry, and his management capacity to his time with the Marine Forces Cyber Warfare Group. Jack is passionate about sharing the challenges he experienced during his transition to civilian life with other veterans and offering guidance and resources to make the path easier.

Josh Mason is a Red Team Instructor at INE. He spent 10 years in the military as an Air Force pilot and cyberwarfare officer. Josh’s work at the 1 Special Operations Communications Squadron ensured mission continuity on the busiest Air Force Special Operations Command base and at deployed locations around the world. In addition, he worked as a cyber security instructor for Jacobs at the Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center and trained hundreds of U.S. DoD cyber security operators and special agents in Cyber Threat Emulation, Digital Forensics and Incident Response, and Threat Hunting. Through his work as a cyber security evangelist, Josh helps point prospective and active cyber professionals toward valuable training and resources with a focus on free and highly-accessible content.

“VetSecCon ‘21 is helping to continue our mission of creating a world where no veteran pursuing a career in cyber security goes unemployed,” said Tom Marsland, VetSec’s Board Chairman. “Featuring 32 speakers across three tracks, the conference covers technical topics as well as the soft skills necessary to help our military service members find meaningful employment. We are proud to be continuing our work with INE, whose commitment will lower the barrier to cyber education for our members via certifications and training discounts.”

“Given the increase of nation-state attacks against commercial organizations, relying on the expertise of our veterans and their ability to operate in wartime scenarios makes them a critical asset for future cyberwarfare battles,” said Neal Bridges, INE’s Chief Content Officer, and Air Force veteran.

INE is a Gold sponsor of VetSecCon 2021.

