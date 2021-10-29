SIREN Living Vitality & Wellness Dietary Supplement is Vegan-Friendly

PALM BEACH, FL, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIREN Living Vitality and Wellness dietary supplement is just for women.

“Our Vitality & Wellness supplement balances and regulates the hormone cycles, which underpin women’s overall general health,” said Steven Robinson, CEO and co-founder of JDS Wholesale Ltd., a health and wellness company based in the United Kingdom. “We use vegan-friendly and all-natural minerals that help relieve tiredness and fatigue.



“Vitality & Wellness supports women going through menopause,” he added.



Here is what one Siren Living customer said about Vitality and Wellness:



Susan from Reading wrote: “I’m on my second pack of SIREN Vitality & Wellness and already have noticed that my energy seems to be higher than usual. I am allowing myself a six-month treatment, so results are good and only partway through!”



“We love hearing these testimonials from women that we are helping,” said co-founder, Jane Culbertson, who developed SIREN Living Vitality & Wellness because the market lacked a product that understood the needs of women.



Culbertson reiterated the benefits of SIREN Living Vitality & Wellness, the company's flagship product: "It is a vegan-approved, all-natural dietary supplement that balances hormone levels, provides natural hormone support, and helps reduce fatigue."



SIREN Living has two other dietary supplements:

SIREN: Hair, Skin & Nails, which contributes to firmer and more youthful-looking skin, is fortified with amino acids, collagen, biotin, and zinc. This supplement aids stronger, glossier hair, and longer, more enviable nails.

SIREN: Summer Skin Plus, which provides a summer tan with minimal sun exposure, contains copper for normal skin pigmentation, vitamin C, iron, riboflavin, and selenium. This supplement boosts your body’s natural ability to tan.

“We tell women to focus on themselves, feel the benefit, and enjoy the results,” Culbertson added. “SIREN Living Vitality & Wellness improves women’s overall general health and helps them cope with their monthly periods and menopause.”



SIREN products, which will soon be available in the U.S, are gluten-free and contain 100 percent natural ingredients. SIREN Living Vitality and Wellness is vegan-friendly, while SIREN Living Summer Skin Plus is vegetarian-friendly.



JDS Wholesale Ltd. also plans to introduce to American consumers its Man Plus product line, which includes Man Plus Health & Vitality, Man Plus Summer Skin Plus, and Man Plus Hair, Skin & Nails.



For more information about SIREN Living products, visit Siren-Living.com .

