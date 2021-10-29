New to The Street Signs 12-Month Contract with Boatim, Inc. for Televised Interviews, Commercials, and Billboard Distributions

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media Works' New to The Street TV will feature Boatim, Inc. (OTCQB: BTIM) on its national and international syndicated television program.



Jane King, the TV show's host, interviews Mr. Joseph Johnson, CEO of Boatim, Inc., who will talk about the entity's ongoings and growth throughout the 12-part televised series. Mr. Johnson and others from the Company's team will discuss the operational fundamentals at BTIM and its successful development in becoming a recognized brand as a global online marketplace in the boating and yachting industry.

The agreement calls for producing and broadcasting 480 commercials about Boatim, Inc. for the next 12 months, airing 40 commercials per month across the show's domestic and international syndications on Fo x News, Bloomberg , Fox Business Network , CNN , CNBC , Newsmax , and other networks. Additionally, New to The Street will produce digital billboard ads and distribute these ads six (6) times per hour on over 50 digital boards throughout the Greater New York City area. Boati m , Inc. owns all the content and expects to use it for its websites and social media platforms.

Mr. Joseph Johnson, CEO at Boatim, Inc., states, "We look forward to working with the exceptional team of professionals at New to The Street. In the next 12 months of televised interviews, along with TV commercials and digital billboard ads, consumers and investors alike should get a comprehensive understanding of the uniqueness of our business in the boating and yachting industry. As the boating industry grows, BTIM positioned itself as a digital service provider for owners, sellers, buyers, dealers, manufacturers, retailers, and service providers in the domestic and international boating industry. The New to The Street TV program gives BTIM a broadcasting medium to the hundreds of millions of households that watch the show on Fox News, Bloomberg , Fox Business Network , CNN , CNBC , Newsmax , and other TV outlets. We look forward to educating viewers about the Company's value proposition as we continue to share our growth story."

New to The Street designs ads and produces commercials and each televised segue to keep the public informed and updated accordingly.

Vince Caruso, Founder and CEO of FMW Media and Producer at New to The Street TV, states, "During the next 12 months, we expect fantastic airings of the TV interviews, commercials, and digital ad placements. With BTIM management giving exciting business developments, we at New to The Street expect to maximize our audience and digital footprint about the corporate ongoings at Boatim, Inc."

The New to The Street's broadcasted interviews with the management at Boatim, Inc. can be seen on this Sunday's Newsmax TV slot, 10-11 AM ET , October 29, 2021. Also, the interviews will air on the Fox Busin ess Network , Bloomberg T.V ., and other syndicated networks, with exact dates and times of the broadcastings, TBA.

About Boatim, Inc.(OTCQB:BTIM):

Boatim, Inc. (OTCQB: BTIM ) is an innovative software as a service (SaaS) company building the digital boating products of tomorrow, operating a global online marketplace and special interest social network for both the boating industry and boat users. Boatim Inc. was founded in 2018 and currently operates with offices in Miami (USA) and Barcelona (Spain). The technology start-up provides industry-specific software to facilitate buying and selling boats and provides digital maritime services online. On BOATIM.com , the boating industry can market and promote products and connect with a fast-growing potential customer base, while boat users can explore and buy boats, and connect with like-minded people and brands. The platform can be accessed through mobile devices and desktops and generates revenues through listing placements, subscription plans, and on-platform ads. Thanks to the great business model scalability, more revenue streams will be added soon – https://investor.boatim.com

About FMW Media:



FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands, New to the Street, and its blockchain show Exploring The Block. Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major US Television networks, reaching over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. On December 27, 2021, FMW began broadcasts on Newsmax TV. The Newsmax / New to The Street syndication show airs on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television long and short-form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release is considered considering all Company filings contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

