Prospect Ridge Resources Samples 49.2 g/t Gold with Visible Gold in Rocks and Confirms Multiple Precious Metal and Polymetallic Targets on the Newly Acquired Holy Grail Property in Northwestern British Columbia and Announces up-to $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Prospect Ridge") (CSE: PRR) (OTCQX: PRRSF) is pleased to provide an update on 2021 exploration work and current plans for the Holy Grail Property (the “Property”). The district-scale property is located 10km north of Terrace, BC, and currently covers approximately 77,000 hectares, bordering the historical Golden Triangle in north-central British Columbia, Canada.



Highlights

So far, 2021 field crews have collected over 500 rock samples, over 850 soils and cut over 40 meters of channel samples through a systematic property-wide exploration program efficiently rank and generate drilling vectors.

Key results from rock sampling available in Table 1, with highlights including: Sample #A0600805 from the Shock & Awe target containing 49.20 g/t gold, 311.0 g/t silver, 0.09% copper, 2.32% lead, and 1.92% zinc Sample #A0600810 from the Shock & Awe target containing 21.20 g/t gold, 17.8 g/t silver, 0.04% copper, 0.85% lead, and 0.23% zinc Sample #A0600829 from the 4shore target containing 21.30 g/t gold, 38.3 g/t silver, and 1.62% copper

Over 50% of assay results are still pending and are expected to be received periodically over the coming months.

The 2021 program has identified multiple new targets and mapped 7 extensive mineralized zones that cross the Property including samples with visible gold (VG) at four sites.

Exploration is on-going with field crews active on the Property and continuing 2nd and 3rd pass follow-up programs.

“Despite 14 past-producing high-grade gold, silver and copper hard rock mines and multiple active placer gold operations within the 20-kilometer radius of the Holy Grail Property and having similar geology to many of the projects in the Golden Triangle, this region has seen almost no modern exploration investment,” comments Michael Iverson, CEO. “Results to date have been overwhelmingly encouraging, and despite a very large land package, the team on the ground continues to execute impressively, generating multiple new targets, while systematically advancing the long list of existing ones for potential confirmation drilling.”

Rock Sample Results

To date, a total of 500 rock samples have been taken on the 100%, Holy Schits, Shock & Awe (see Figures 1, 5 & 6), and 4shore (see Figures 2 & 7) targets. All sample locations are available in Figure 8. Key results are summarized in Table 1. In addition to significant gold value returns, visible gold has been identified to date in four of the targets, including 100%, Shock & Awe, 4shore and Holy Schits.

Table 1 – Key Rock Sample Assay Results

100% Sample Au Ag Cu Pb Zn ID g/mt g/mt % % % W502451 1.09 27.9 0.20% 0.21% 0.19% C363049 0.26 197.0 0.39% 0.03% 0.97% A0600509 0.06 76.2 0.17% 0.05% 2.07% Holy Schits Sample Au Ag Cu Pb Zn ID g/mt g/mt % % % W389751 2.95 0.0 W389752 9.29 0.2 C363061 0.01 12.2 Shock & Awe Sample Au Ag Cu Pb Zn ID g/mt g/mt % % % A0600805 49.20 311.0 0.09% 2.32% 1.92% A0600810 21.20 17.8 0.04% 0.85% 0.23% A0600817 17.05 15.9 0.02% 0.61% 0.04% 4shore Sample Au Ag Cu Pb Zn ID g/mt g/mt % % % A0600822 12.00 19.7 0.93% A0600823 10.60 17.5 0.65% A0600829 21.30 38.3 1.62%





Figure 1 – A0600805 – Shock and Awe, polymetallic vein – 49.2 g/mt Au

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17d56e16-19a4-43c1-9850-149bc3736607

Figure 2 – A060029 – 4Shore disseminated min in meta tuff VG in fractures – 21.3 g/mt Au

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b27b4a89-d16c-4731-9f16-3707908b611e

Figure 3 – Assays Pending – New showing Marron Creek, Massive chalcopyrite-pyrite-lesser galena

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/caf2161b-128d-4e20-b968-b27ca8cc6f5c

Figure 4 – Assay pending - VG from new showing Goat Creek

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9700478-d42e-4fee-9692-f5eed8e8613b

Figure 5 –A0600810 – Shock and Awe, polymetallic vein, 21.2 g/mt Au

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3aae3e80-09b4-47f4-b1f4-764572ef405a

Figure 6 – A0600817 – Shock and Awe, polymetallic vein, 17.05 g/mt Au

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e654d22-9573-440a-8437-05a9197b4fba

Figure 7 – A0600823 – 4Shore disseminated mineralization in meta tuff, 10.6 g/mt Au

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1fb775b2-030f-4a3b-9178-c9637030cc9c

Figure 8 – Map Locations

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a3cc7b6-6c03-4042-a46c-23e182024e50

LiDAR Survey



LiDAR has been flown to provide a detailed photogrammetric and topographic map. The survey will be a key tool to identify potential mineralized structures, especially in areas with tree cover, to identify faults and shears in structurally hosted systems and aid in exploration planning.

Remaining Planned 2021 Field Work

Field exploration is still active on the Property with crews continuing to follow up with mapping, channel sampling, soil/silt sampling, and ongoing reconnaissance prospecting.

Geology and Mineralization Styles

During the due diligence process the Prospect Ridge team ground truthed multiple targets that were generated from the data collected in 2020. The program identified 3 main styles of mineralization on the Property: 1) Structurally controlled and intrusion related veins, stockwork and breccias with gold and silver mineralization; 2) porphyry intrusives with copper, gold, and molybdenum mineralization; and 3) Eskay Creek or Kuroko volcanogenic style massive sulphides (VMS).

The 2021 exploration focus was primarily on the significant gold and polymetallic mineralization that occurs in proximity to regional faults in associated structures. Mineralization is structurally controlled, and intrusion related with mineralization persisting through all intersected lithologies. To date, mineralization has been observed within sedimentary, volcanic, intrusive, and metamorphic lithologies on the Property.

Quality Assurance and Control

Sample analysis and assaying have been conducted by ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility). A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Certified assay standards, duplicate samples and blanks are routinely inserted into the sample stream to ensure integrity of the assay process. Rock samples are crushed to 70% less than 2 millimeters, and a 250-gram sample is split with a riffle splitter. The split is pulverized to 85 per cent less than 75 microns and 50-gram charges prepared. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic emission spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+10 g/t Au). Analysis by four acid digestions with 48 element ICP-MS analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over-limits being re-analyzed by atomic absorption or emission spectrometry. The Company cautions that rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the Property.

All scientific or technical information included in this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Rein Turna, P.Geol., a consultant to the Company and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Holy Grail

The Holy Grail Property is located 10 kilometers outside of Terrace within 45 km from a smelter and deep sea port. The Property is easy-accessible, bounded by two highways with CN rail, high tension power crossing the Property and a network of logging roads over approximately 80% of the Property which will make for a very cost-effective exploration and strong feasibility. Some of the key areas are located below the tree line and can be worked nearly year-round.

On August 26, 2021 the Company acquired an option to purchase a 100% interest in the Property, and through additional staking consolidated the 77,000-hectare package of Holy Grail. The Property was selected based on regional geological, structural and geochemical resemblances that coincide with mineralization 50 km northwest in the Golden Triangle. The Company believes the Property has the potential for a district scale hydrothermal system and will extend the boundaries of the Golden Triangle to cover this vast and under-explored region.

Non-Brokered Private Placement

The Company is further pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) of up to 10,000,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $1.00 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $10,000,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one Share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Share for an exercise price of $1.50 per Share for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance. The Warrants will be subject to a forced exercise clause if the trading price of the Shares equals or exceeds $2.25 for 10 consecutive days.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement for drilling purposes on the Holy Grail project, marketing and public relations and for general working capital purposes.

Appointment of Nicholas Luksha as President

The Company is further pleased to announce that Nicholas Luksha has been appointed as its new President.

Michael Iverson, CEO of the Company, commented: “Mr. Luksha has had his hand on the steering wheel from the beginning and has been instrumental in the Company’s progress, from acquisitions to team building.”

Agreements for Promotional Activities

The Company also announces that it has entered into four separate agreements for advertising and promotional services with Future Money Trends, LLC, Gold Standard Media, LLC, Portfolio Wealth Global, LLC, and Wealth Research Group, LLC, each dated October 29, 2021 (the “Agreements”). Each Agreement is for a term of 12 months, ending October 28, 2022.

The material terms of each Agreement are as follows:

Counterparty Name and Address of Person(s) Conducting Promotional Activity Email and Phone Number Services to be Provided Platform / Medium Compensation Future Money Trends, LLC Future Money Trends, LLC

Kenneth Ameduri

723 W. University Ave. Ste 110-283, Georgetown TX 78626 (626) 733-3678

Kennethameduri

@gmail.com Landing pages, daily advertisements and email marketing campaigns Internal and third-party websites

Email communications US$250,000 Gold Standard Media, LLC Gold Standard Media, LLC

Kenneth Ameduri

723 W. University Ave. Ste 110-283, Georgetown TX 78626 (626) 733-3678

Kennethameduri

@gmail.com Social media posts, podcasts and interviews, influencer marketing Social media websites, podcasting platforms and interviews US$150,000 Portfolio Wealth Global, LLC Portfolio Wealth Global, LLC

Kenneth Ameduri

723 W. University Ave. Ste 110-283, Georgetown TX 78626 (626) 733-3678

Kennethameduri

@gmail.com Landing pages, daily advertisements and email marketing campaigns Internal and third-party websites

Email communications CAD$125,000 Wealth Research Group, LLC Wealth Research Group, LLC

Kenneth Ameduri

723 W. University Ave. Ste 110-283, Georgetown TX 78626 (626) 733-3678

Kennethameduri

@gmail.com Landing pages, daily advertisements and email marketing campaigns Internal and third-party websites

Email communications CAD$225,000

About Prospect Ridge Resources

Prospect Ridge Resources Corporation is a BC-based exploration and development company focused on strategic mineral exploration in Canada, concurrently with developing locations in Quebec and British Columbia. Prospect Ridge’s technical team and management have over 100 combined years of mineral exploration experience.

