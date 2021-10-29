Sorenson Communications and CaptionCall Congratulate Rosenworcel, Sohn on Nominations

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sorenson Communications and CaptionCall congratulate Jessica Rosenworcel on her designation to chair the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Gigi Sohn on her nomination as commissioner. Sorenson and CaptionCall, Indeo brand companies, are the leading providers of American Sign Language (ASL) interpreting services, Video Relay Service (VRS), and telephone captioning service. Sorenson and CaptionCall honor them for the firsts they each represent – namely Rosenworcel as the first woman to chair the FCC and Sohn as the first openly LGBTIQ+ FCC commissioner.



“We are excited to continue working with Chairwoman Rosenworcel and we look forward to working with Gigi Sohn on advancing the promise of the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) to support millions of Americans who are Deaf or who are experiencing hearing loss,” said Scott Wood, CEO of Sorenson Communications and CaptionCall. “Recent years have seen significant advances in communication services, but there are improvements to be made in advancing accessibility to these services. FCC leadership will continue to play a critical role ensuring that the relay industry is able to innovate to provide functional equivalency in communication and making these services available to all Americans who need them.”

The FCC regulates relay services which make it possible for millions of people with hearing loss or who are Deaf to connect with anyone on a phone. These vital communication resources include Sorenson’s Video Relay Service (VRS) and CaptionCall’s Internet Protocol Captioned Telephone Service (IP CTS).

“We’re thrilled to be part of a new era of accessibility for all people and are excited to continue to work with the FCC to deliver on our mission of connecting people through critical communication services – regardless of ability, language, or culture,” noted Wood.

About Sorenson Communications, LLC

Connecting Life. Sorenson Communications, an Indeo brand, was founded on the principle that communication and being understood is fundamental to the human experience. Inspired by this belief and the core values of our communities, we develop the most trusted communication offerings, including Sorenson Relay, the highest-quality video interpreting service, and Sorenson Interpreting, which matches qualified sign language interpreters to specific assignment needs. As the largest employer of sign language interpreters, Sorenson endeavors to provide each customer with an exceptional communication experience.

Sorenson offers innovative, Deaf-specific communication products, such as ntouch® videophones and ntouch software applications that connect PC, Mac®, and mobile device users to Sorenson Relay. For more information, visit www.sorenson.com.

About CaptionCall, LLC

CaptionCall, an Indeo brand, is the industry leader in the provision of captioned-telephone service that is available at no-cost to anyone who has hearing loss that necessitates the use of captions to use the phone. While hearing loss affects millions of people for many different reasons – age, illness, injury, loud working conditions, and military service – it doesn’t have to limit the quality of their phone conversations. With CaptionCall, it’s easy to communicate confidently with friends, family, and colleagues.

CaptionCall uses advanced voice recognition technology, a transcription service, and human captioning agents to quickly provide written captions of what callers say on a large, easy-to-read screen. The CaptionCall phone works like a traditional telephone – callers simply dial and answer calls, as usual, and speak and listen using a phone handset. CaptionCall users see captions of what callers say. Apps for iOS and Android are also available.

All eligible customers receive Red Carpet Service that includes professional installation, product training, and friendly customer support, enabling people everywhere to get more from their phone conversations — and more from life.

