Hematuria Treatment Market Size ($1,103.61Mn by 2028) Led by Urinary Tract Infections (17.31% Market Share in 2020) Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak and Global Analysis & Forecast by TheInsightPartners.com

New York, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hematuria Treatment Market: Key Insights

According to our new research study on Hematuria Treatment Market Size and Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Treatment (Drugs, Therapies, and Others), Indication (Urinary Tract Infections, Kidney Stones, Urethritis, Blood Cancer, Bladder Stones, Prostate Cancer, Cystitis, Trauma, Vigorous Exercise, Polycystic Kidney Disease, Endometriosis, and Menstruation), Type (Macroscopic Hematuria, Microscopic Hematuria, Idiopathic Hematuria, and Jogger’s Hematuria), and End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and ASC’s, and Others) and Geography.

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 932.89 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 1,103.61 million by 2028 Growth Rate CAGR of 2.4% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 215 No. Tables 111 No. of Charts & Figures 87 Historical Data Available Yes Segments Covered Treatment, Indication, Type, End User and Geography Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country Scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Hematuria Treatment Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004601/



Hematuria Treatment Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

AstraZeneca; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.; GlaxoSmithKline plc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals; Merck & Co., Inc.; Novartis AG; Pfizer Inc.; Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH are among the key companies operating in the hematuria treatment market. Leading players focus on expanding as well as diversifying their market presence and acquiring new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In September 2021, AstraZeneca collaborated with VaxEquity for the discovery, development, and commercialization of the proprietary self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) therapeutics platform developed at Imperial College London.

In September 2021, Merck announced its definitive agreement to acquire Acceleron. Following the purchase of shares in the tender offer, Acceleron will become a subsidiary of Merck.

In August 2021, Pfizer Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. entered into a definitive agreement under which Pfizer will acquire Trillium, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for anticancer treatments.

In June 2021, Eisai Co., Ltd. and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company entered into an exclusive global strategic collaboration agreement for the co-development and co-commercialization of MORAb-202, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC).

In July 2021, GlaxoSmithKline plc. and Alector, announced a strategic global collaboration for the development and commercialization of two clinical-stage, potential first-in-class monoclonal antibodies (AL001 and AL101) designed to elevate progranulin (PGRN) levels.

The US holds the largest share of the hematuria treatment market in North America. The market in this region is expected to witness consistent growth in the coming years owing to factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disorders (CKD) and growing number of product launches by key players. The hematuria treatment market in Asia Pacific is expected grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. In India and China are expected to the prime contributors to the market in this region owing to the factors such as the increasingly high prevalence of diseases such as UTI and kidney stones, rise in awareness pertaining to hematuria and its treatments, and extensive research & development activities ongoing to encourage a positive attitude towards hematuria drug development.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Hematuria Treatment Market Size and Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004601/



Increasing Scope for Related Treatments to Provide Significant Growth Opportunities to Hematuria Treatment Market Players:

Technological developments in medical devices and diagnostic procedures have led to various options for managing hematuria-associated indications, such as kidney stones, bladder stones, and urinary tract infections. The use of advanced treatment technologies is expected to enhance patient care. For instance, the implementation of robotics in surgeries for treating urolithiasis has gained popularity in recent years. Currently, Vinci Surgical System, by Intuitive Surgical Inc., is widely used in performing surgeries to treat urolithiasis. Similarly, the uptake of endourological interventions for kidney stones has increased significantly across various North American, European, and Asian countries. It is also expected that advancements in associated indications are likely to support the global hematuria treatment market during the forecast period. The high prevalence of hematuria-associated indications, and increasing awareness about treatment options and improving healthcare expenditure are driving the market growth. However, the undiagnosed cases of associated indications affect the effectiveness of hematuria treatments, thereby hampering the market growth. Further, increasing scope for related treatments is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to the market players to expand their clientele.

Furthermore, the continuous support from the U.S. government will offer lucrative opportunities in the country. Furthermore, several other factors that are responsible for promoting the growth of the market in the U.S. includes efforts are taken by international players to penetrate into the U.S. market, advancements in the drugs through extensive research and innovation undertaken by leading players as well as increasing awareness among the populace. The aging population, which is more likely to suffer hematuria symptoms, is predicted to drive market growth. Furthermore, the researchers discovered a significant variance in the prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) among people across the European Union, with the lowest rates in Norway and central Italy and the highest rates in northeast Germany. These changes appear to be independent of diabetes, hypertension, and obesity prevalence.

Hematuria Treatment Market: Segmental Overview

Based on treatment, the hematuria treatment market is segmented into drugs, therapies, and others. The drugs and therapies segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2020. It is further expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2020–2028. Based on indication, the hematuria treatment market is segmented into urinary tract infections, kidney stones, urethritis, blood cancer, bladder stones, prostate cancer, cystitis, trauma, vigorous exercise, polycystic kidney disease, endometriosis, and menstruation. The urinary tract infections segment led the market in 2020 with a share of 17.31%, and it is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. Based on type, the hematuria treatment market is segmented into macroscopic hematuria, microscopic hematuria, idiopathic hematuria, and jogger’s hematuria. The microscopic hematuria segment would hold the largest market share in 2021. The market for macroscopic hematuria segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. Based on end use, the hematuria treatment market is further segmented into hospitals, clinics, ASCs, and others. The hospital segment led the market in 2020 with a share of 36.52%, and it is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 outbreak has substantially affected the incidence and management of kidney diseases, including acute kidney injury (AKI), end-stage kidney disease (ESKD), glomerulonephritis (GN), and kidney transplantation. Recent studies conducted in North America reveal a much higher incidence, likely due to the higher prevalence of comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease (CKD). A new analysis shows that individuals with kidney failure have faced exceptionally high hospitalization and death rates during the COVID-19 pandemic. The findings, which appear in an upcoming issue of Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (JASN), support the prioritization of these patients in COVID-19 vaccination programs. Many patients who require dialysis multiple times a week in healthcare facilities have been unable to get place in the hospitals during the COVID-19 outbreak. Mexico has been one of the most affected countries in the world by the COVID-19 infection as it has recorded one of the highest fatality rates (9.8%) both in the general population and in health personnel.

Order a Copy of Hematuria Treatment Market Size, Share, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004601/

MENA countries, saw three waves of the COVID-19 pandemic. A relative testing frequency can be used as an indirect indicator of the performance of the diagnostic system. The UAE and Bahrain have been regional leaders in terms of testing, outperforming some advanced economies. COVID-19-related mortality is higher among dialysis and transplant recipients than the general population, and underlying CKD is a risk factor causing disease severity and mortality in patients with COVID-19. The AKI is a common complication among severe COVID-19. Critically ill patients in the intensive care units (ICUs)—especially those on mechanical ventilation—are more likely to require dialysis than patients with milder conditions. As a result, COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the global hematuria therapy market. The situation is, however, steadily improving. Primary kidney involvement is common in the SARS-CoV-2 infections and is linked to a higher fatality rate. Diagnosing AKI, CKD, and urgent-start KRT, as the key risk factors for mortality in the COVID-19 patients, is a critical step toward lowering future mortality and long-term morbidity among the hospitalized patients with severe infection.

Key Questions to Request for Hematuria Treatment Market:

What is hematuria treatment?

What are the driving factors for the hematuria treatments market across the globe?

What is the market CAGR value of hematuria treatments market during forecast period?

Which treatment type led the hematuria treatments market?

Which indication held the largest share in the hematuria treatments market?

Which type held the largest share in the hematuria treatments market?

Which end-user held the largest share in the hematuria treatments market?

Who are the key players in the hematuria treatments market?

Which are the top companies that hold the market share in hematuria treatments market?

Which region is expected to witness significant demand for hematuria treatments market in the coming years?

What is the COVID 19 impact on the hematuria treatments market in the coming years?













About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/hematuria-treatment-market



Connect With Us on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7591674/admin/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tipmarkettrends

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theinsightpartners/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheInsightPartners

RSS/Feeds: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/feed/ | https://www.openpr.com/news/archive/139407/The-Insight-Partners.html

