One World Universe Inc. Applauds Facebook’s Decision to Change Name to Meta





Tech Giant’s New Focus on “Metaverse” to Open New Business Opportunities

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, applauds social media giant, Facebook, and their decision to change to their official name to “Meta”.

The name change, which was announced by Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg during the company's virtual reality and augmented reality conference Facebook Connect, aligns with its growing focus on the metaverse, which refers to efforts to combine virtual and augmented reality technologies in a new online realm. Thursday, Zuckerberg painted a picture of the metaverse as a clean, well-lit virtual world, entered with virtual and augmented reality hardware at first and more advanced body sensors later on, in which people can play virtual games, attend virtual concerts, go shopping for virtual goods, collect virtual art, hang out with each others’ virtual avatars and attend virtual work meetings.

Here is a 4-minute video of how the metaverse could work in the “work space” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KsztO5eLg5k while the company will and can still focus on the social side of things that could look like this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=afdnbXXbBTg . The metaverse will work with VR or a Virtual Reality headset. Coincidentally, OCULUS is a leading brand within this VR Tech and just so happened to be purchased by Facebook for $2 billion back in 2014. The evolution of this idea has been in the works for a long time.

“One World Universe has secured the domain/url OneWorldMetaverse.com and is currently in negotiations and weighing different business models, platforms and ideas on how to participate in this potentially lucrative Metaverse market sector. If a company like Facebook is willing to risk rebranding themselves in this space, then we feel it’s in our best interest as a holding company to have some exposure also,” stated CEO Jerry C. Craig.

One World is currently seeking and weighing multiple acquisition targets and feels confident they have enough resources and bargaining chips to add value to both the company and its shareholders. Management will update shareholders as newsworthy developments occur.

The One World Universe website is currently under construction as they anticipate incorporating their new potential businesses. For additional updates and information, shareholders are asked to follow our social media account on Twitter at www.twitter.com/JCHC_UPWT or visit our website at www.oneworlduniverseinc.com and www.JCHoldingCorp.com

