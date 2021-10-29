NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: NECB) (the “Company”), the parent holding company of NorthEast Community Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income of $730,000 and $7.7 million, or $0.05 and $0.48 per basic and diluted common share, for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively, compared to net income of $3.1 million and $8.9 million, or $0.26 and $0.74 per basic and diluted common share, for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.



Kenneth A. Martinek, NorthEast Community Bancorp’s Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, stated “Although we generated net income of $730,000 for the quarter, we are pleased to report that the performance of our loan portfolio remains strong with no loans past due and in foreclosure at September 30, 2021. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, loan demand remained strong with originations and outstanding commitments increasing quarter over quarter. Our commitments, loans-in-process, and standby letters of credit outstanding totaled $779.1 million as of September 30, 2021. At this time, we have two loans on deferral as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, both with conservative loan to value ratios. As has been in the past, construction lending for affordable housing units in homogeneous high demand high absorption areas continues to be our focus.”

Highlights for the three and nine months ended and at September 30, 2021 are as follows:

During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company recorded net income of $7.7 million, or $0.48 per basic and diluted share.

Net interest income increased by $1.1 million, or 11.3%, for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the same period in the prior year.

Asset quality metrics continued to remain strong with non-performing assets to total assets of 0.18% as of September 30, 2021 compared to 0.58% as of December 31, 2020. Our allowance for loan losses totaled $5.2 million, or 0.58% of total loans as of September 30, 2021 compared to $5.1 million, or 0.62% of total loans as of September 30, 2020.

In accordance with the provisions of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”) since March 2020, we have granted pandemic-related loan payment deferrals to 196 loans totaling $190.9 million at the time payment deferral was requested. As of September 30, 2021, we had two loans totaling $8.9 million still in deferral status.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased by $139.8 million, or 14.4%, to $1.1 billion at September 30, 2021, from $968.2 million at December 31, 2020. The increase in assets was primarily due to increases in net loans of $84.8 million, cash and cash equivalents of $38.8 million, investment securities held-to-maturity of $6.0 million, premises and equipment of $4.9 million, and investment in equity securities of $4.8 million.

Cash and cash equivalents increased by $38.8 million, or 56.1%, to $108.0 million at September 30, 2021 from $69.2 million at December 31, 2020. The increase in cash can primarily be attributed to an increase in deposits of $45.1 million and an increase in stockholders’ equity primarily due to the completion of the second-step conversion offering that increased stockholders’ equity by $88.4 million, net of conversion costs, partially offset by an increase in loans of $84.8 million, an increase in investment securities held-to-maturity of $6.0 million, an increase in equity securities of $4.8 million, an increase in property and equipment of $4.9 million due primarily to the purchase of property for a new branch office, and cash dividends of $1.3 million.

Equity securities increased by $4.8 million, or 46.3%, to $15.1 million at September 30, 2021 from $10.3 million at December 31, 2020. The increase in equity securities was primarily attributed to the purchase of equity securities totaling $5.0 million, partially offset by market depreciation of $215,000.

Securities held-to-maturity increased by $6.0 million, or 81.8%, to $13.4 million at September 30, 2021 from $7.4 million at December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily due to the purchase of investment securities totaling $10.3 million, partially offset by maturities and pay-downs of $4.3 million.

Loans, net of the allowance for loan losses, increased by $84.8 million, or 10.3%, to $904.6 million at September 30, 2021 from $819.7 million at December 31, 2020. The increase in loans, net of the allowance for loan losses, was primarily due to a net increase in construction loans of $87.5 million, commercial and industrial loans of $13.2 million, and multi-family loans of $612,000. The increases were partially offset by decreases in non-residential loans of $8.6 million, mixed-use loans of $6.1 million, and one- to four-family loans of $1.4 million, coupled with normal pay-downs and principal reductions.

Premises and equipment increased by $4.9 million, or 26.1%, to $23.5 million at September 30, 2021 from $18.7 million at December 31, 2020 due to the acquisition of property for a new branch site located in Monsey, New York.

Foreclosed real estate was $2.0 million at both September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

Right of use assets — operating, recognized in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 842 “Leases”, decreased by $397,000, or 12.8%, to $2.7 million at September 30, 2021 from $3.1 million at December 31, 2020, primarily due to amortization.

Other assets increased by $286,000, or 5.7%, to $5.3 million at September 30, 2021 from $5.1 million at December 31, 2020 due to an increase in tax assets of $347,000 and an increase in prepaid expense of $233,000, partially offset by a decrease in suspense accounts of $351,000.

Total deposits increased by $45.1 million, or 5.8%, to $816.8 million at September 30, 2021, from $771.7 million at December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase in non-interest bearing demand deposits of $85.3 million, or 38.5%, and an increase in NOW/money market accounts of $17.1 million, or 17.0%, from December 31, 2020 to September 30, 2021. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in certificates of deposit of $53.2 million, or 15.3%, and a decrease in savings account balances of $4.1 million, or 4.0%, from December 31, 2020 to September 30, 2021.

Federal Home Loan Bank advances were $28.0 million at both September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

Accounts payable and accrued expenses increased by $232,000, or 2.6%, to $9.1 million at September 30, 2021 from $8.8 million at December 31, 2020 due primarily to an increase in deferred compensation of $439,000, partially offset by a decrease in accrued expenses of $177,000.

Stockholders’ equity increased by $94.9 million, or 61.7% to $248.7 million at September 30, 2021, from $153.8 million at December 31, 2020. The increase in stockholders’ equity was primarily a result of the completion of the second-step conversion offering that increased stockholders’ equity by $88.4 million, net of conversion costs. The second-step conversion also reduced stockholders’ equity by the addition of new unearned employee stock ownership plan shares totaling $7.8 million and increased stockholders’ equity by the retirement of treasury shares totaling $7.0 million.

The increase in stockholders’ equity was also due to net income of $7.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and a reduction of $693,000 in unearned employee stock ownership plan shares, partially offset by dividends paid of $1.3 million and $8,000 in other comprehensive loss.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income totaled $10.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $9.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in net interest income of $1.1 million, or 11.3%, was primarily due to an increase in interest income combined with a decrease in interest expense.

The increase in interest income is attributed to increases in loans, investment securities, equity securities, and interest-bearing deposits as we continued to deploy the proceeds raised in the second-step conversion. The decrease in interest expense is consistent with the decrease in interest rates in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the economy and interest rate environment.

In this regard, interest and dividend income increased by $93,000, or 0.8%, to $12.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 from $12.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 due to an increase in the average balance of interest earning assets of $136.1 million, or 15.3%, to $1.0 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2021 from $888.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, partially offset by a decrease in the yield on interest earning assets by 68 basis points from 5.40% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 to 4.72% for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Interest expense decreased by $1.0 million, or 46.1%, to $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 from $2.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 due to a decrease in average interest bearing liabilities of $50.6 million, or 8.5%, to $547.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 from $598.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and a decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities by 61 basis points from 1.47% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 to 0.86% for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Net interest margin decreased by 15 basis points, or 3.4%, during the three months ended September 30, 2021 to 4.26% compared to 4.41% during the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Net interest income totaled $31.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $28.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in net interest income of $2.9 million, or 10.0%, was primarily due to the decrease in interest expense that exceeded a decrease in interest income.

In a manner consistent with the decrease in interest rates in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, our cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased much greater than our yield on interest earning assets as our interest bearing liabilities repriced much faster to lower rates than our yield on interest earning assets. In this regard, our cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased by 85 basis points from 1.78% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 to 0.93% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Our yield on interest earning assets decreased by 65 basis points from 5.64% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 to 4.99% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Net interest margin increased by 5 basis points, or 1.1%, during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 to 4.44% compared to 4.39% during the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Provision for Loan Losses

The Company recorded a loan loss provision of $3.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to a loan loss provision of $229,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020. We charged-off a total of $3.6 million and $7,000 during the three months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

The provision recorded for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was primarily attributed to the previously disclosed charge-off of $3.6 million during the three months ended September 30, 2021 regarding a non-residential bridge loan secured by real estate with a balance of $3.6 million. The loan is secured by commercial real estate located in Greenwich, Connecticut and guaranteed by the two borrowers. The loan was originated in 2016 as a two-year bridge loan and, upon the borrower’s failure to satisfy the loan at the maturity date, the loan was accelerated and a foreclosure action was instituted. The loan remains in foreclosure but is subject to Connecticut’s continuing foreclosure backlog. The property securing the loan is subject to a parking easement and based on a recently updated appraisal showing the property’s value with the parking easement to be zero, the Company has determined to write off the $3.6 million loan as a non-cash charge against the allowance for loan losses.

The Company intends to aggressively seek recovery of all amounts due from the personal guarantors of the loan. However, the recovery process is uncertain and might take an extended period of time to resolve this matter. In the event the Company is successful against the guarantors, any recovery received would be added back to the allowance for loan losses and an analysis will be performed at that time to determine the appropriateness of the recovery into income.

We also charged-off $3,000 and $7,000 during the three months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively, against various unpaid overdrafts in our demand deposit accounts. We recorded recoveries of $151,000 and $1,000 during the three months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

The Company recorded a loan loss provision of $3.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to a loan loss provision of $762,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

The provision recorded for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was primarily attributed to the charge-off of the aforementioned non-residential bridge loan with a balance of $3.6 million secured by commercial real estate located in Greenwich, Connecticut.

The provision recorded for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was primarily attributed to the perceived potential credit risk associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, although no specific or probable losses were identified at that time. Although the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting recession has impacted the local economy, we have not experienced any significant deterioration of our borrowers’ ability to keep current in accordance with the terms of their obligations.

We also charged-off $23,000 and $10,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively, against various unpaid overdrafts in our demand deposit accounts. We recorded recoveries of $160,000 and $25,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $532,000 compared to non-interest income of $527,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in total non-interest income was primarily due to an increase of $130,000 in other loan fees and service charges, an increase of $27,000 in investment advisory fees, and a net loss of $2,000 on the sale of fixed assets that occurred during the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to none during the three months ended September 30, 2021. These increases were partially offset by unrealized loss on equity securities of $154,000 during the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to none during the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $1.8 million compared to non-interest income of $2.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The decrease in total non-interest income was primarily due to an unrealized loss of $215,000 in our equity securities in the 2021 period compared to an unrealized gain of $299,000 in the comparable period in 2020, a decrease of $120,000 in other non-interest income, and a decrease of $10,000 in bank owned life insurance income. These were partially offset by an increase of $374,000 in other loan fees and service charges, an increase of $63,000 in investment advisory fees, and a net gain of $7,000 on the sale of fixed assets in the 2021 period compared to a net loss of $2,000 on the sale of fixed assets in the 2020 period.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased by $839,000, or 13.9%, to $6.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 from $6.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase resulted primarily from increases of $889,000 in salaries and employee benefits, $37,000 in equipment expense, $15,000 in other operating expense, $9,000 in advertising expense, and $9,000 in occupancy expense, partially offset by decreases of $54,000 in outside data processing expense, $50,000 in impairment loss on goodwill, and $16,000 in real estate owned expense.

Non-interest expense increased by $1.3 million, or 7.3%, to $19.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 from $18.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The increase resulted primarily from increases of $1.2 million in salaries and employee benefits, $210,000 in other operating expense, $114,000 in equipment expense, and $98,000 in occupancy expense, partially offset by decreases of $90,000 in real estate owned expense, $80,000 in outside data processing expense, $61,000 in advertising expense, and $50,000 in impairment loss on goodwill.

Income Taxes

We recorded income tax expense of $265,000 and $956,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, we had approximately $185,000 in tax exempt income, compared to approximately $166,000 in tax exempt income for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Our effective income tax rates were 26.6% and 23.4% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

We recorded income tax expense of $2.4 million and $2.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, we had approximately $522,000 in tax exempt income, compared to approximately $337,000 in tax exempt income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Our effective income tax rates were 23.6% and 23.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Asset Quality

During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, non-performing assets decreased by $3.6 million, or 64.2%, to $2.0 million from $5.6 million as of December 31, 2020. The decrease in non-performing assets was primarily due to the previously disclosed charge-off of $3.6 million on a non-accrual, non-residential bridge loan during 2021. We had no non-performing loans at September 30, 2021 compared to one non-performing loan at December 31, 2020. Our ratio of non-performing assets to total assets remained low at 0.18% as of September 30, 2021 compared to 0.58% as of December 31, 2020.

Based on a review of the loans that were in the loan portfolio at September 30, 2021, management believes that the allowance is maintained at a level that represents its best estimate of inherent losses in the loan portfolio that were both probable and reasonably estimable.

Our allowance for loan losses totaled $5.2 million, or 0.58% of total loans as of September 30, 2021, compared to $5.1 million, or 0.62% of total loans as of December 31, 2020.

Capital

The Bank’s capital position remains strong relative to current regulatory requirements and is considered a well-capitalized institution under the Prompt Corrective Action framework. As of September 30, 2021, the Bank had a tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 17.07% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 15.91%. The Company’s total stockholder’s equity to assets was 22.45% as of September 30, 2021. At September 30, 2021, the Company had the ability to borrow $39.0 million from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York.

NORTHEAST COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited)

September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) ASSETS Cash and amounts due from depository institutions $ 6,728 $ 7,613 Interest-bearing deposits 101,285 61,578 Total Cash and cash equivalents 108,013 69,191 Certificates of deposit 100 100 Equity securities 15,117 10,332 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 2 2 Securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $13,083 and $7,519, respectively) 13,422 7,382 Loans receivable 909,466 824,708 Deferred loan costs, net 326 113 Allowance for loan losses (5,242 ) (5,088 ) Net loans 904,550 819,733 Premises and equipment, net 23,544 18,675 Investments in restricted stock, at cost 1,569 1,595 Bank owned life insurance 25,138 24,691 Accrued interest receivable 4,034 3,838 Goodwill 651 651 Real estate owned 1,996 1,996 Property held for investment 1,491 1,518 Right of Use Assets – Operating 2,697 3,094 Right of Use Assets – Financing 360 363 Other assets 5,346 5,060 Total assets $ 1,108,030 $ 968,221 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 306,645 $ 221,371 Interest bearing 510,190 550,335 Total deposits 816,835 771,706 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 2,184 2,258 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 28,000 28,000 Lease Liability – Operating 2,736 3,115 Lease Liability – Financing 487 460 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 9,089 8,857 Total liabilities 859,331 814,396 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 and $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares and 1,340,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding, respectively — — Common stock, $0.01 and $0.01 par value; 75,000,000 shares and 25,460,000 shares authorized; 16,377,936 shares and 17,721,500 shares issued; and 16,377,936 shares and 16,340,779 shares outstanding, respectively¹ $ 164 $ 132 Additional paid-in capital 145,315 56,901 Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan (“ESOP”) shares (8,518 ) (1,296 ) Treasury stock – at cost, 0 and 1,380,721 shares, respectively¹ - (7,032 ) Retained earnings 111,932 105,305 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (194 ) (185 ) Total stockholders’ equity 248,699 153,825 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,108,030 $ 968,221

¹Shares amounts related to periods prior to the July 12, 2021 closing of the conversion offering have been restated to give retroactive recognition to the 1.34 exchange ratio applied in the conversion offering.

NORTHEAST COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (In thousands, except per share amounts) INTEREST INCOME: Loans $ 11,935 $ 11,882 $ 35,237 $ 36,323 Interest-earning deposits 53 15 74 346 Securities 104 102 277 325 Total Interest Income 12,092 11,999 35,588 36,994 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 995 2,007 3,390 7,692 Borrowings 178 178 528 509 Financing lease 9 9 27 27 Total Interest Expense 1,182 2,194 3,945 8,228 Net Interest Income 10,910 9,805 31,643 28,766 Provision for loan loss 3,593 229 3,610 762 Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 7,317 9,576 28,033 28,004 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Other loan fees and service charges 381 251 1,095 721 Gain (loss) on disposition of equipment — (2 ) 7 (2 ) Earnings on bank owned life insurance 152 152 447 457 Investment advisory fees 139 112 381 318 Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities (154 ) - (215 ) 299 Other 14 14 38 157 Total Non-Interest Income 532 527 1,753 1,950 NON-INTEREST EXPENSES: Salaries and employee benefits 4,054 3,165 11,223 10,031 Occupancy expense 489 480 1,534 1,436 Equipment 229 192 718 604 Outside data processing 395 449 1,218 1,298 Advertising 36 27 83 144 Impairment loss on goodwill - 50 - 50 Real estate owned expense 18 34 85 175 Other 1,633 1,618 4,857 4,647 Total Non-Interest Expenses 6,854 6,015 19,718 18,385 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 995 4,088 10,068 11,569 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 265 956 2,372 2,703 NET INCOME $ 730 $ 3,132 $ 7,696 $ 8,866

NORTHEAST COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (In thousands, except per share amounts) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Per share data: Earnings per share - basic and diluted¹ $ 0.05 $ 0.19 $ 0.48 $ 0.55 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted¹ 15,572 16,154 15,973 16,146 Performance ratios/data: Return on average total assets 0.27 % 1.32 % 1.01 % 1.26 % Return on average shareholders' equity 1.31 % 8.37 % 5.72 % 8.05 % Net interest income $ 10,910 $ 9,805 $ 31,643 $ 28,766 Net interest margin 4.26 % 4.41 % 4.44 % 4.39 % Efficiency ratio 59.90 % 58.50 % 59.04 % 59.95 % Net charge-off ratio 1.60 % 0.00 % 0.55 % 0.00 % Loan portfolio composition: September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 One-to-four family $ 4,766 $ 6,170 Multi-family 91,118 90,506 Mixed-use 24,440 30,508 Total residential real estate 120,324 127,184 Non-residential real estate 52,020 60,665 Construction 633,263 545,788 Commercial and industrial 103,808 90,577 Overdrafts 14 452 Consumer 37 42 Gross loans 909,466 824,708 Deferred loan (fees) costs, net 326 113 Total loans $ 909,792 $ 824,821 Asset quality data: Loans past due over 90 days and still accruing $ - $ - Non-accrual loans - 3,572 OREO property 1,996 1,996 Total non-performing assets $ 1,996 $ 5,568 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.58 % 0.62 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans NA 142.44 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.00 % 0.43 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.18 % 0.58 % Bank's Regulatory Capital ratios: Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 15.91 % 13.72 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 15.48 % 13.23 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 15.48 % 13.23 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 17.07 % 14.79 %

¹Shares amounts related to periods prior to the July 12, 2021 closing of the conversion offering have been restated to give retroactive recognition to the 1.34 exchange ratio applied in the conversion offering.

NORTHEAST COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Average Interest Average Average Average Balance and dividend Yield Balance Interest Yield (In thousands, except yield/cost information) (In thousands, except yield/cost information) Loan receivable Gross $ 862,796 $ 11,935 5.53 % $ 807,465 $ 11,882 5.89 % Securities (1) 27,208 104 1.53 % 20,190 102 2.02 % Other interest-earning assets 134,680 53 0.16 % 60,974 15 0.10 % Total interest-earning assets 1,024,684 12,092 4.72 % 888,629 11,999 5.40 % Allowance for loan losses (5,181 ) (5,167 ) Non-interest-earning assets 73,990 65,773 Total assets $ 1,093,493 $ 949,235 Interest-bearing demand deposit $ 117,329 $ 183 0.62 % $ 100,287 $ 151 0.60 % Savings and club accounts 97,556 48 0.20 % 102,065 84 0.33 % Certificates of deposit 305,057 764 1.00 % 368,220 1,772 1.92 % Total interest-bearing deposits 519,942 995 0.77 % 570,572 2,007 1.41 % Borrowed money 28,000 187 2.67 % 28,000 187 2.67 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 547,942 1,182 0.86 % 598,572 2,194 1.47 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposit 281,499 188,616 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 41,992 12,336 Total liabilities 871,433 799,524 Equity 222,060 149,711 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,093,493 $ 949,235 Net interest income / interest spread $ 10,910 3.86 % $ 9,805 3.93 % Net interest rate margin 4.26 % 4.41 % Net interest earning assets $ 476,742 $ 290,057 Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 187.01 % 148.46 %

_______________

(1) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Average Interest Average Average Average Balance and dividend Yield Balance Interest Yield (In thousands, except yield/cost information) (In thousands, except yield/cost information) Loan receivable Gross $ 843,850 $ 35,237 5.57 % $ 793,002 $ 36,323 6.11 % Securities (1) 22,636 277 1.63 % 20,519 325 2.11 % Other interest-earning assets 84,465 74 0.12 % 61,044 346 0.76 % Total interest-earning assets 950,951 35,588 4.99 % 874,565 36,994 5.64 % Allowance for loan losses (5,125 ) (4,891 ) Non-interest-earning assets 71,449 67,146 Total assets $ 1,017,275 $ 936,820 Interest-bearing demand deposit $ 113,370 $ 503 0.59 % $ 106,721 $ 615 0.77 % Savings and club accounts 100,431 174 0.23 % 102,130 542 0.71 % Certificates of deposit 321,956 2,712 1.12 % 380,777 6,535 2.29 % Total interest-bearing deposits 535,757 3,389 0.84 % 589,628 7,692 1.74 % Borrowed money 28,000 556 2.65 % 26,391 536 2.71 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 563,757 3,945 0.93 % 616,019 8,228 1.78 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposit 247,258 162,278 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 26,762 11,595 Total liabilities 837,777 789,892 Equity 179,498 146,928 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,017,275 $ 936,820 Net interest income / interest spread $ 31,643 4.06 % $ 28,766 3.86 % Net interest rate margin 4.44 % 4.39 % Net interest earning assets $ 387,194 $ 258,546 Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 168.68 % 141.97 %

_______________

(1) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock.