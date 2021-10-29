Revera celebrates Grand Opening of new Elmwood Place in London

London, ON, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revera, a leading owner, operator, developer and investor in the senior living sector, officially opened its newly redeveloped Elmwood Place Long Term Care home in London, Ontario at a Grand Opening Celebration this morning.

This marks the company’s first long term care redevelopment project to open in Ontario. The new Elmwood Place hosted residents, employees and local dignitaries for a ribbon cutting ceremony and tour to celebrate.

“The opening of Elmwood Place marks a significant milestone on Revera’s journey to redevelop all of our aging long term care homes. Investing in the redevelopment of older infrastructure is the right thing to do,” said Thomas G. Wellner, President and CEO of Revera. “The new design standards employed here enhance the safety, comfort and care of residents, create a better working environment for staff, and help meet the increasingly complex needs of current and future generations of seniors.”

With 50 additional bed licenses allocated by the Ministry of Long-Term Care, the new home will now accommodate 128 residents, providing increased access to much needed long term care capacity for older adults in the London area.

“Our government is fixing Ontario’s long-term care system so that every resident can experience the best possible quality of life, supported by safe, high-quality care,” said the Hon. Rod Phillips, Minister of Long-Term Care. “Building modern homes like the new Elmwood Place is a key part of our plan. The home is providing 128 much-needed beds to seniors in the London area.”

Features of the redeveloped Elmwood Place

The new Elmwood Place, which is located at 3400 Morgan Avenue, welcomed its first residents on September 27. The beautiful new home is built to the latest design standards and incorporates many evidence-based features designed to improve the resident experience, including:

A new layout with greater privacy for residents - 60 per cent of the rooms are singles with their own washrooms, and the remaining 40 per cent share are dual accommodation with a shared entrance vestibule and washroom but private bedroom areas.

Oversized windows which allow more natural light, a calming colour palette, more expansive hallways and more space for amenities.

Better airflow and temperature control in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Energy-efficient and equipped with the latest digital technology to help families and residents stay connected, the latest mobile medical charting and visitor wi-fi.

Specialized lighting which adjusts to outdoor lighting levels, pathway lighting to the suite door and bathroom space to prevent falls.

Touchless faucets in all resident washrooms, enhancing infection prevention and control (IPAC).

Dementia-friendly secured resident home area and beautifully landscaped outdoor space.

“Elmwood Place is organized into four, 32-resident ‘neighbourhoods,’ each with its own balcony and dining room, so each area feels like a smaller community within the larger home,” said Wendy Gilmour, Senior Vice President, Long Term Care, Revera. “The residents and staff were engaged throughout the process, even choosing the names of the four neighbourhoods – Springbank Park and East Park on the first floor, and Gibbons Park and Victoria Park on the second floor – to help them feel even more at home.”

