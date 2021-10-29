Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 1, 2021

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KNSA) announced today that it will host a conference call and live webcast on Monday, November 1, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to report its third quarter 2021 financial results and recent portfolio execution.



A live webcast will be accessible through the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.kiniksa.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available on Kiniksa’s website within approximately 48 hours of the event. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 614-0636 (U.S. and Canada) or (409) 231-2053 (international) using conference ID number 1699563.

About Kiniksa

Kiniksa is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa’s portfolio of assets, ARCALYST® (rilonacept), mavrilimumab, vixarelimab and KPL-404, are based on strong biologic rationale or validated mechanisms, target underserved conditions, and offer the potential for differentiation. These assets are designed to modulate immunological pathways across a spectrum of diseases. For more information, please visit www.kiniksa.com.

ARCALYST® is a registered trademark of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Every Second Counts! ®



Kiniksa Investor and Media Contact

Rachel Frank

(339) 970-9437

rfrank@kiniksa.com



