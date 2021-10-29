Paul Mueller Company Announces Its Third Quarter Earnings of 2021

Springfield, Missouri, UNITED STATES

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Oct. 29, 2021 -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.


PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
NINE-MONTH REPORT
Unaudited
(In thousands)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
                   
       Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
                   September 30 September 30 September 30
  2021   2020   2021   2020   2021   2020  
             
Net Sales     $43,063  $51,607  $137,620  $146,990  $191,746  $202,256  
Cost of Sales      32,959   35,504   98,706   102,405   136,614   140,957  
        Gross Profit     $10,104  $16,103  $38,914  $44,585  $55,132  $61,299  
Selling, General and Administrative Expense  11,267   11,167   34,128   33,156   45,127   45,127  
Goodwill Impairment Expense    -   -   -   -   15,397   -  
        Operating Income (Loss)   $(1,163) $4,936  $4,786  $11,429  $(5,392) $16,172  
Interest Expense      (102)  (110)  (644)  (819)  (817)  (838) 
Other Income (Expense)     (94)  427   1,948   869   2,287   854  
Income (Loss) before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes$(1,359) $5,253  $6,090  $11,479  $(3,922) $16,188  
Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes   (317)  1,258   1,051   2,761   2,314   3,905  
Net Income (Loss)    $(1,042) $3,995  $5,039  $8,718  $(6,236) $12,283  
                   
Earnings (Loss) per Common Share ––Basic  ($0.96) $3.34  $4.61  $7.29  ($5.58) $10.27  
     Diluted  ($0.96) $3.34  $4.61  $7.29  ($5.58) $10.27  


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
           
       Nine Months Ended 
       September 30 
        2021   2020 
           
Net Income     $5,039  $8,718 
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax:       
Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment    (1,048)  1,590 
Change in Pension Liability    -   - 
Amortization of De-Designated Hedges    -   - 
           
Comprehensive Income   $3,991  $10,308 
           
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
           
       September 30 December 31
        2021   2020 
           
Cash and Short-Term Investments   $14,269  $22,943 
Accounts Receivable     22,178   20,462 
Inventories      27,267   17,926 
Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases  5   3 
Other Current Assets     3,579   1,771 
        Current Assets $67,298  $63,105 
           
Net Property, Plant, and Equipment  42,641   46,570 
Right of Use Assets  2,513   2,448 
Other Assets  8,816   8,732 
Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases  181   83 
        Total Assets $121,449  $120,938 
           
Accounts Payable    $14,473  $11,316 
Current Maturities and Short-Term debt   1,360   2,115 
Current Lease Liabilities     497   519 
Other Current Liabilities     29,190   24,656 
        Current Liabilities $45,520  $38,606 
           
Long-Term Debt  14,868   18,440 
Long-Term Pension Liabilities    27,166   30,047 
Other Long-Term Liabilities  2,623   2,226 
Lease Liabilities  953   1,075 
        Total Liabilities    $91,130  $90,394 
Shareholders' Investment  30,319   30,544 
        Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment $121,449  $120,938 



SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
               
          September 30 December 31  
             2021   2020   
 Book Value per Common Share          $27.79  $25.54   
 Total Shares Outstanding           1,090,964   1,195,747   
 Backlog          $75,807  $61,563   
               
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT
                 
   Common
Stock
  Paid-in
Surplus
  Retained
Earnings
   Treasury Stock
   Accumulated Other
Comprehensive
Income (Loss)		   Total 
Balance, December 31, 2020 $1,508  $9,708  $65,927  $(6,344) $(40,255) $30,544 
Add (Deduct):                    
 Net Income       5,039          5,039 
 Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax               (1,048) (1,048)
 Treasury Stock Acquisition           (4,216)      (4,216)
Balance, September 30, 2021 $1,508  $9,708  $70,966  $(10,560) $(41,303) $30,319 
               
               

 

 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
          

Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021		   

Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2020		 
                
Operating Activities:      
       
  Net Income   $5,039  $8,718 
       
  Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:  
    Pension Contributions (Greater) Less than Expense    (2,882)  (3,107)
    Bad Debt Expense (Recovery)    (58)  (15)
    Depreciation & Amortization    4,896   4,855 
    (Gain) Loss on Sales of Equipment    (43)  1 
    PPP Loan Forgiveness       (1,884)  - 
  Change in Assets and Liabilities      
     (Inc) Dec in Accts and Notes Receivable    (1,658)  8,251 
     (Inc) Dec in Cost in Excess of Estimated Earnings and Billings    (1,655)  939 
     (Inc) in Inventories    (8,571)  (490)
     (Inc) Dec in Prepayments    (152)  1,170 
     (Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-type leases    (101)  (79)
     Dec (Inc) in Other LT Assets    677   (338)
     Inc (Dec) in Accounts Payable    3,156   (21)
     (Dec) Inc in Other Accrued Expenses    (3,271)  7,389 
     Inc in Advanced Billings    9,012   1,241 
     (Dec) in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings    (1,208)  (4,441)
     Inc in Lease Liability for Operating     193   36 
     Inc in Lease Liability for Financing     152   27 
     Principal payments of Lease Liability for Operating    (202)  (26)
     (Dec) Inc In Other Long-Term Liabilities    (90)  108 
        Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities   $1,350  $24,218 
       
Investing Activities      
     Intangibles    (105)  - 
     Proceeds from Sales of Equipment    67   4 
     Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment    (3,588)  (3,128)
       Net Cash (Required) for Investing Activities   $(3,626) $(3,124)
       
Financing Activities      
     Principal payments of Lease Liability for Financing    (197)  - 
     (Repayment) of Short-Term Borrowings, Net    (595)  (4,826)
     (Repayment) Proceeds of Long-Term Debt    (1,250)  2,640 
     Treasury Stock Acquisitions    (4,216)  (3)
       Net Cash (Required) for Financing Activities   $(6,258) $(2,189)
       
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes     (140)  1,606 
       
Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents   $(8,674) $20,511 
       
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year    22,943   1,072 
       
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Quarter   $14,269  $21,583 
            

 


PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(In thousands)

A. The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended September 30.

Three Months Ended September 30 
Revenue 2021  2020  
Domestic$33,192 $41,453  
Mueller BV$10,148 $10,518  
Eliminations$(277)$(364) 
Net Revenue$43,063 $51,607  
    
 The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the nine months ended September 30. 
  
Nine Months Ended September 30 
Revenue 2021  2020  
Domestic$104,183 $112,979  
Mueller BV$34,369 $34,907  
Eliminations$(932)$(896) 
Net Revenue$137,620 $146,990  
    
The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended September 30. 
    
Twelve Months Ended September 30 
Revenue 2021  2020  
Domestic$146,092 $153,289  
Mueller BV$46,675 $49,950  
Eliminations$(1,021)$(983) 
Net Revenue$191,746 $202,256  
    
The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the three months ended September 30. 
    
Three Months Ended September 30 
Net Income 2021  2020  
Domestic$(81)$3,773  
Mueller BV$(942)$169  
Eliminations$(19)$53  
Net Income$(1,042)$3,995  
    
The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the nine months ended September 30. 
    
Nine Months Ended September 30 
Net Income 2021  2020  
Domestic$6,367 $8,224  
Mueller BV$(1,326)$431  
Eliminations$(2)$63  
Net Income$5,039 $8,718  
    
The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended September 30. 
    
Twelve Months Ended September 30 
Net Income 2021  2020  
Domestic$10,327 $11,543  
Mueller BV$(16,515)$623  
Eliminations$(48)$117  
Net Income$(6,236)$12,283  

B. Backlog is holding steady. A continued tightening of labor and materials markets continue to be a challenge in both availability and cost. In June, the Company increased wages of the production workers in the US in response to the labor shortage with other non-manufacturing positions being evaluated through the year. Inventories are higher, partially from increased safety stock because of potential supply shortages. Increased inventory and inflation have increased the LIFO reserve which negatively affects net income. Capital Expenditures focusing on efficiency and labor reductions have increased.

C. September 30, 2021, the backlog was $75.8 million which was virtually unchanged from the $76.1 million backlog at the end of the second quarter. It is up from the $61.6 million on December 31, 2020 and similar to the $75.3 million reported at September 30, 2020. However, the makeup of the backlog has changed. The backlog from the large pharmaceutical order and the large juice storage facility project, which are both nearing completion, is down $32.7 million from this time a year ago. Other business segments in the US have improving backlogs. Likewise, Mueller BV backlog is up $2.6 million from a year ago.

D. Revenue in the US is down compared to the prior year for the three-month, nine-month and twelve-month periods, primarily from the large pharmaceutical order and the large juice storage facility project nearing completion. In the Netherlands, revenue is also down from three-month, nine-month, and twelve-month periods. The decrease for the twelve months is larger because 4th quarter 2020 was down from 4th quarter 2019.

E. Net income was down in the US for the three-month, nine-month and twelve-month periods, primarily from increased LIFO reserve and lower revenues and profit from the pharmaceutical and field operations divisions finishing the two large projects. This reduction was partially offset by stronger results from the Dairy Farm Equipment group and the Components division and from the PPP loan forgiveness. In the Netherlands, net income is down for the three-month, nine-month and twelve-month periods primarily from lower revenues. Costs as a percentage of revenue are holding steady. The trailing twelve-month income is also affected by $15.4 million goodwill impairment recorded in December 2020.

F. The Company was granted a loan for $1.9 million under the Paycheck Protection Program under Division A, Title I of the CARES Act, enacted on March 27, 2020. The loan was granted on June 12, 2020. The Company filed for the forgiveness of the loan on November 17, 2020, and the loan was forgiven on June 10, 2021. The $1.9 million credit for the loan forgiveness is in Other Income and is a non-cash financing activity.

G. On March 19, 2021, the Company announced a stock repurchase plan of up to $2 million to begin on April 2, 2021, under a prearranged stock trading plan (a “10b5-1 Plan”) adopted by the Company to execute such repurchases in compliance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or in privately negotiated transactions in compliance with applicable state and federal securities laws. A total of 4,254 shares were repurchased through the 10b5-1 Plan as of September 30, 2021. The total shares repurchased in 2021 are 104,783.

H. The pre-tax results for the three months ended September 30, 2021, were unfavorably affected by $1.7 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, were unfavorably affected by $2.8 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, were unfavorably affected by $2.8 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the three months ended September 30, 2020, were favorably affected by $0.2 million decrease in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, were favorably affected by $0.3 million decrease in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020, were favorably affected by $0.8 million decrease in the LIFO reserve.

I. The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.17 for September 2020; 1.23 for December 2020; and 1.16 for September 2021.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described in the Company’s Annual Report under “Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements”, which is available at paulmueller.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.

The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2020 annual report, available at www.paulmueller.com.

 

Press Contact: Ken Jeffries | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | (417) 575-9346
kjeffries@paulmueller.com | http://paulmueller.com


