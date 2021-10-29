Paul Mueller Company Announces Its Third Quarter Earnings of 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30 September 30 September 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Sales $ 43,063 $ 51,607 $ 137,620 $ 146,990 $ 191,746 $ 202,256 Cost of Sales 32,959 35,504 98,706 102,405 136,614 140,957 Gross Profit $ 10,104 $ 16,103 $ 38,914 $ 44,585 $ 55,132 $ 61,299 Selling, General and Administrative Expense 11,267 11,167 34,128 33,156 45,127 45,127 Goodwill Impairment Expense - - - - 15,397 - Operating Income (Loss) $ (1,163 ) $ 4,936 $ 4,786 $ 11,429 $ (5,392 ) $ 16,172 Interest Expense (102 ) (110 ) (644 ) (819 ) (817 ) (838 ) Other Income (Expense) (94 ) 427 1,948 869 2,287 854 Income (Loss) before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes $ (1,359 ) $ 5,253 $ 6,090 $ 11,479 $ (3,922 ) $ 16,188 Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes (317 ) 1,258 1,051 2,761 2,314 3,905 Net Income (Loss) $ (1,042 ) $ 3,995 $ 5,039 $ 8,718 $ (6,236 ) $ 12,283 Earnings (Loss) per Common Share –– Basic ($ 0.96 ) $ 3.34 $ 4.61 $ 7.29 ($ 5.58 ) $ 10.27 Diluted ($ 0.96 ) $ 3.34 $ 4.61 $ 7.29 ($ 5.58 ) $ 10.27





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Nine Months Ended September 30 2021 2020 Net Income $ 5,039 $ 8,718 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax: Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment (1,048 ) 1,590 Change in Pension Liability - - Amortization of De-Designated Hedges - - Comprehensive Income $ 3,991 $ 10,308 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30 December 31 2021 2020 Cash and Short-Term Investments $ 14,269 $ 22,943 Accounts Receivable 22,178 20,462 Inventories 27,267 17,926 Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 5 3 Other Current Assets 3,579 1,771 Current Assets $ 67,298 $ 63,105 Net Property, Plant, and Equipment 42,641 46,570 Right of Use Assets 2,513 2,448 Other Assets 8,816 8,732 Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 181 83 Total Assets $ 121,449 $ 120,938 Accounts Payable $ 14,473 $ 11,316 Current Maturities and Short-Term debt 1,360 2,115 Current Lease Liabilities 497 519 Other Current Liabilities 29,190 24,656 Current Liabilities $ 45,520 $ 38,606 Long-Term Debt 14,868 18,440 Long-Term Pension Liabilities 27,166 30,047 Other Long-Term Liabilities 2,623 2,226 Lease Liabilities 953 1,075 Total Liabilities $ 91,130 $ 90,394 Shareholders' Investment 30,319 30,544 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment $ 121,449 $ 120,938









SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA September 30 December 31 2021 2020 Book Value per Common Share $ 27.79 $ 25.54 Total Shares Outstanding 1,090,964 1,195,747 Backlog $ 75,807 $ 61,563 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT Common

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS



A. The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended September 30.



Three Months Ended September 30 Revenue 2021 2020 Domestic $ 33,192 $ 41,453 Mueller BV $ 10,148 $ 10,518 Eliminations $ (277 ) $ (364 ) Net Revenue $ 43,063 $ 51,607 The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the nine months ended September 30. Nine Months Ended September 30 Revenue 2021 2020 Domestic $ 104,183 $ 112,979 Mueller BV $ 34,369 $ 34,907 Eliminations $ (932 ) $ (896 ) Net Revenue $ 137,620 $ 146,990 The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended September 30. Twelve Months Ended September 30 Revenue 2021 2020 Domestic $ 146,092 $ 153,289 Mueller BV $ 46,675 $ 49,950 Eliminations $ (1,021 ) $ (983 ) Net Revenue $ 191,746 $ 202,256 The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the three months ended September 30. Three Months Ended September 30 Net Income 2021 2020 Domestic $ (81 ) $ 3,773 Mueller BV $ (942 ) $ 169 Eliminations $ (19 ) $ 53 Net Income $ (1,042 ) $ 3,995 The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the nine months ended September 30. Nine Months Ended September 30 Net Income 2021 2020 Domestic $ 6,367 $ 8,224 Mueller BV $ (1,326 ) $ 431 Eliminations $ (2 ) $ 63 Net Income $ 5,039 $ 8,718 The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended September 30. Twelve Months Ended September 30 Net Income 2021 2020 Domestic $ 10,327 $ 11,543 Mueller BV $ (16,515 ) $ 623 Eliminations $ (48 ) $ 117 Net Income $ (6,236 ) $ 12,283

B. Backlog is holding steady. A continued tightening of labor and materials markets continue to be a challenge in both availability and cost. In June, the Company increased wages of the production workers in the US in response to the labor shortage with other non-manufacturing positions being evaluated through the year. Inventories are higher, partially from increased safety stock because of potential supply shortages. Increased inventory and inflation have increased the LIFO reserve which negatively affects net income. Capital Expenditures focusing on efficiency and labor reductions have increased.

C. September 30, 2021, the backlog was $75.8 million which was virtually unchanged from the $76.1 million backlog at the end of the second quarter. It is up from the $61.6 million on December 31, 2020 and similar to the $75.3 million reported at September 30, 2020. However, the makeup of the backlog has changed. The backlog from the large pharmaceutical order and the large juice storage facility project, which are both nearing completion, is down $32.7 million from this time a year ago. Other business segments in the US have improving backlogs. Likewise, Mueller BV backlog is up $2.6 million from a year ago.



D. Revenue in the US is down compared to the prior year for the three-month, nine-month and twelve-month periods, primarily from the large pharmaceutical order and the large juice storage facility project nearing completion. In the Netherlands, revenue is also down from three-month, nine-month, and twelve-month periods. The decrease for the twelve months is larger because 4th quarter 2020 was down from 4th quarter 2019.



E. Net income was down in the US for the three-month, nine-month and twelve-month periods, primarily from increased LIFO reserve and lower revenues and profit from the pharmaceutical and field operations divisions finishing the two large projects. This reduction was partially offset by stronger results from the Dairy Farm Equipment group and the Components division and from the PPP loan forgiveness. In the Netherlands, net income is down for the three-month, nine-month and twelve-month periods primarily from lower revenues. Costs as a percentage of revenue are holding steady. The trailing twelve-month income is also affected by $15.4 million goodwill impairment recorded in December 2020.



F. The Company was granted a loan for $1.9 million under the Paycheck Protection Program under Division A, Title I of the CARES Act, enacted on March 27, 2020. The loan was granted on June 12, 2020. The Company filed for the forgiveness of the loan on November 17, 2020, and the loan was forgiven on June 10, 2021. The $1.9 million credit for the loan forgiveness is in Other Income and is a non-cash financing activity.



G. On March 19, 2021, the Company announced a stock repurchase plan of up to $2 million to begin on April 2, 2021, under a prearranged stock trading plan (a “10b5-1 Plan”) adopted by the Company to execute such repurchases in compliance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or in privately negotiated transactions in compliance with applicable state and federal securities laws. A total of 4,254 shares were repurchased through the 10b5-1 Plan as of September 30, 2021. The total shares repurchased in 2021 are 104,783.



H. The pre-tax results for the three months ended September 30, 2021, were unfavorably affected by $1.7 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, were unfavorably affected by $2.8 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, were unfavorably affected by $2.8 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the three months ended September 30, 2020, were favorably affected by $0.2 million decrease in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, were favorably affected by $0.3 million decrease in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020, were favorably affected by $0.8 million decrease in the LIFO reserve.



I. The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.17 for September 2020; 1.23 for December 2020; and 1.16 for September 2021.



The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2020 annual report, available at www.paulmueller.com .





