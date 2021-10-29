Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Investors

Click here to join the case



LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

​

The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Facebook, Inc. ("Facebook" or "the Company") (NASDAQ : FB) investors that acquired securities between November 3, 2016 and October 4, 2021.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email , or click here to join the case.

It is alleged in this complaint that Facebook made misleading and false statements to the market. Facebook misled the market in regard to its user growth. Facebook knew or should have known that a considerable portion of its purported growth originated from duplicate accounts represented, and failed to disclose the implications of duplicate accounts on its revenue growth and business. Facebook failed to maintain a fair platform for all users, including protecting high-profile users with the “Cross Check/XCheck” system. Facebook failed to take effective action against bad actors on its platform such as human traffickers, drug cartels, and violent criminals. Facebook's public statements were materially misleading and false, based on these facts. Investors suffered damages when the market learned the truth about Facebook.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising