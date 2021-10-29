D-Market Elektronic Hizmetler Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before December 20, 2021; click here to submit trade information



​LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of D-Market Elektronic Hizmetler (NASDAQ: HEPS) investors that acquired shares in connection with the Company’s July 2021 initial public offering. Investors have until December 20, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Hepsiburada completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) on or about July 1, 2021, selling approximately 57 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) for $12.00 per ADS. Then, Hepsiburada announced its second quarter 2021 financial results on August 26, 2021, reporting revenue growth of 5.2%. D-MARKET also reported “lower gross contribution driven primarily by investments to fortify our position in electronics, investments to penetrate in high frequency categories as well as higher customer demand for low margin products.” On August 26, 2021, D-MARKET’s ADS price fell $3.05, or 25%, to close at $8.97 per ADS on this news, significantly below the IPO price. D-MARKET’s ADSs have continued to fall and currently trade at less than half of the IPO price.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 20, 2021.

